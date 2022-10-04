Was Miss USA 2022 crowning staged? Fans react as remaining contestants walk off stage post-winner announcement

The 71st Miss USA was crowned tonight. Miss Texas USA R'Bonney Gabriel won the title and will compete in the Miss Universe competition, which will be conducted in January 2023. While the talented contestant performed well in all rounds, fans had something else to say.

The 28-year-year old fashion designer even explained in the question-answer round that she had made her dress from recycled material to promote a sustainable lifestyle.

However, viewers felt that something was off when she was crowned as she hugged the first runner-up Morgan Romano from North Carolina.

As the new winner embarked on her first walk as Miss USA 2022, the other contestants did not come forward to hug her and instead left the stage. Fans felt that the girls already knew that she was going to win. When Miss Teen USA Faron Medhi was announced recently, the girls huddled up around her during the crowning moment, but nothing similar happened in today's crowning.

The former Miss USA seemed shocked by the announcement and the hosts hugged R'Bonney. However, other contestants did not come forward to congratulate her on the win. Fans felt that the pageant was rigged, given that Miss Texas USA had already won the best costume competition previously.

cam @4everkandi This is the oddest reaction ever….did she know she was winning? Most (literally any) girl would start sobbing. #MissUSA This is the oddest reaction ever….did she know she was winning? Most (literally any) girl would start sobbing. #MissUSA https://t.co/2LG7CNgv9c

Fans claim Miss USA 2022 was rigged

Viewers felt that the Miss USA competition was scripted and rigged. Some even claimed that R'Bonney might have been rude to the other contestants and this might be the justification behind the odd behaviour.

George Orwell @sumrmoreequal Of course #missusa is rigged… the competitions down to the state and city level are cooked. I competed at my state level and I watched them cook crowns. It’s obvious Of course #missusa is rigged… the competitions down to the state and city level are cooked. I competed at my state level and I watched them cook crowns. It’s obvious

Sierra @Angelheaven90 ohio was robbed Notice how everyone was shocked when miss texas wonohio was robbed #missusa Notice how everyone was shocked when miss texas won 👀 ohio was robbed #missusa

Simon Zena @SimonZena1 @fuqitizbb Even Miss Texas not surprised. Inclusivity helped with her being Asian American, particularly Filipino. Should help with Miss Universe. #missusa @fuqitizbb Even Miss Texas not surprised. Inclusivity helped with her being Asian American, particularly Filipino. Should help with Miss Universe. #missusa

Cortney(TAYLOR WON BB24🙌🏾🖤) @Cortcon_ 🏾lets say even if they knew she would win and were mad about it that can't be the first time in Miss USA contestants knew who would win. They still hug and congratulate always #bb24 twitter.com/TiffGriff10/st… Tiff. @TiffGriff10 @Cortcon_ @texasguy5678 As someone who competed in pageants, it’s DEFINITELY NOT jealousy… the other women not celebrating the winner means that she was not a pleasant person to be around, for whatever reason! @Cortcon_ @texasguy5678 As someone who competed in pageants, it’s DEFINITELY NOT jealousy… the other women not celebrating the winner means that she was not a pleasant person to be around, for whatever reason! Well thank you for letting us know that🏾lets say even if they knew she would win and were mad about it that can't be the first time in Miss USA contestants knew who would win. They still hug and congratulate always #MissUSA Well thank you for letting us know that🙌🏾lets say even if they knew she would win and were mad about it that can't be the first time in Miss USA contestants knew who would win. They still hug and congratulate always #MissUSA #bb24 twitter.com/TiffGriff10/st…

🧚🏽‍♀️ @dxmbbxy



#MissUSA the most unexciting crowning moment i’ve ever seen in my years into pageantry. what the fuck is going on?🧍🏽‍♀️ #MissUSA 2022 the most unexciting crowning moment i’ve ever seen in my years into pageantry. what the fuck is going on?🧍🏽‍♀️#MissUSA #MissUSA2022

Curtis Taylor (he/him) @curtismtaylor 🏽 WALKED 🏽 OFF 🏽 #MissUSA When the Hosts have to hug and celebrate Miss Texas who wasn’t even excited because the girls🏽 WALKED🏽 OFF When the Hosts have to hug and celebrate Miss Texas who wasn’t even excited because the girls 👏🏽 WALKED 👏🏽 OFF 👏🏽 #MissUSA https://t.co/5bDso7S70r

Miss B @Sox_Fan33 Ok looks like all the girls went to NC and NE #missusa Ok looks like all the girls went to NC and NE #missusa

Curtis Taylor (he/him) @curtismtaylor 🏽 girls 🏽 walked 🏽 off ‍

The tea gonna be PIPING #MissUSA The🏽 girls🏽 walked🏽 offThe tea gonna be PIPING The 👏🏽 girls 👏🏽 walked 👏🏽 off 😮‍💨The tea gonna be PIPING 👀🍵#MissUSA https://t.co/sdtEO8hZuo

Other instances the Miss USA title has faced trouble

Lu Parker (1994)

Miss USA 1994 Lu Parker was caught stealing a fellow passenger’s headphone worth $200 at the LAX in 2016. She, however, claimed that she thought the traveler had forgotten the headphones and took them with the intent of returning them.

Tara Conner (2006)

Tara Conner was allegedly using alcohol and drugs in her reign. She tested positive for cocaine 8 months into her title duration, and was allowed to keep her crown after she went to rehab.

Carrie Prejean (2009)

Carrie Prejean was the first runner-up in 2009. She landed in hot waters after telling judge Perez Hilton, who is gay, that marriage should be between a man and a woman. She was later stripped of her title for not making the required appearances.

Nia Sanchez (2014)

Nia Sanchez won the popular pageant title in 2014 while representing Nevada. It was later discovered that she was from California and had been defeated 3 times in the state. She was, however, allowed to keep her crown.

Sarah Rose Summers (2018)

Sarah Rose Summers was caught mocking the English-speaking skills of her Miss Universe 2018 competitors in an Instagram video and had to post an apology after the incident. She said,

"In a moment where I intended to admire the courage of a few of my sisters, I said something that I now realize can be perceived as not respectful, and I apologize."

She was later allowed to compete in the pageant.

Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel will be seen competing in the Miss Universe 2022 competition at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center, USA in January 2023.

