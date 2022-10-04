Was Miss USA 2022 crowning staged? Fans react as remaining contestants walk off stage post-winner announcement

The 71st Miss USA was crowned tonight. Miss Texas USA R'Bonney Gabriel won the title and will compete in the Miss Universe competition, which will be conducted in January 2023. While the talented contestant performed well in all rounds, fans had something else to say.
The 28-year-year old fashion designer even explained in the question-answer round that she had made her dress from recycled material to promote a sustainable lifestyle.
However, viewers felt that something was off when she was crowned as she hugged the first runner-up Morgan Romano from North Carolina.
As the new winner embarked on her first walk as Miss USA 2022, the other contestants did not come forward to hug her and instead left the stage. Fans felt that the girls already knew that she was going to win. When Miss Teen USA Faron Medhi was announced recently, the girls huddled up around her during the crowning moment, but nothing similar happened in today's crowning.
The former Miss USA seemed shocked by the announcement and the hosts hugged R'Bonney. However, other contestants did not come forward to congratulate her on the win. Fans felt that the pageant was rigged, given that Miss Texas USA had already won the best costume competition previously.
Fans claim Miss USA 2022 was rigged
Viewers felt that the Miss USA competition was scripted and rigged. Some even claimed that R'Bonney might have been rude to the other contestants and this might be the justification behind the odd behaviour.
Other instances the Miss USA title has faced trouble
Lu Parker (1994)
Miss USA 1994 Lu Parker was caught stealing a fellow passenger’s headphone worth $200 at the LAX in 2016. She, however, claimed that she thought the traveler had forgotten the headphones and took them with the intent of returning them.
Tara Conner (2006)
Tara Conner was allegedly using alcohol and drugs in her reign. She tested positive for cocaine 8 months into her title duration, and was allowed to keep her crown after she went to rehab.
Carrie Prejean (2009)
Carrie Prejean was the first runner-up in 2009. She landed in hot waters after telling judge Perez Hilton, who is gay, that marriage should be between a man and a woman. She was later stripped of her title for not making the required appearances.
Nia Sanchez (2014)
Nia Sanchez won the popular pageant title in 2014 while representing Nevada. It was later discovered that she was from California and had been defeated 3 times in the state. She was, however, allowed to keep her crown.
Sarah Rose Summers (2018)
Sarah Rose Summers was caught mocking the English-speaking skills of her Miss Universe 2018 competitors in an Instagram video and had to post an apology after the incident. She said,
"In a moment where I intended to admire the courage of a few of my sisters, I said something that I now realize can be perceived as not respectful, and I apologize."
She was later allowed to compete in the pageant.
Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel will be seen competing in the Miss Universe 2022 competition at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center, USA in January 2023.