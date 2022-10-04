"What a ridiculous gimmick?": Fans upset as Miss USA competition introduces a new 'Yes or No' twist based on looks 

Tonight on the 71st Miss USA competition, host Zuri Hall introduced 51 contestants to the competition and a new twist in the pageant show. After she and her side correspondents announced the Top 16 women based on online votes, she revealed that the women would be judged on their first five-second impression walk.

The judges would have a chance to simply state 'Yes or No' based on the looks and walks of the Top 16 ladies and would be able to eliminate four women from the competition.

Due to this, Miss District of Columbia Faith Porter, Miss California Tiffany Johnson, Miss Missouri Mikala McGhee, and Miss West Virginia Krystian Leonard could not move forward in the competition.

Fans were upset at the Miss USA pageant holders for introducing the new change and asked them to reintroduce last year's format without the top 12 elimination round.

Fans took to Twitter to slam the pageant organizers as they felt that it was shallow to judge women just based on their looks without interviewing them or letting them show their talents.

#MissUSA #missusa2022 I wonder how the judges made their decision on who advances ? The criteria wasn’t necessarily clear to me . 🥴. I wonder how the judges made their decision on who advances ? The criteria wasn’t necessarily clear to me . 🥴. #MissUSA #missusa2022

🧚🏽‍♀️ @dxmbbxy , how do you get a first impression in 5sec?, after a WHOOOLE interview with the teens’ judges?????



IM DONE ok tbh something that i love about those losers are THE openings. but WHAT THE HEEEELL with that format, how do you get a first impression in 5sec?, after a WHOOOLE interview with the teens’ judges?????IM DONE #MissUSA #MissUSA 2022 ok tbh something that i love about those losers are THE openings. but WHAT THE HEEEELL with that format😭😭😭, how do you get a first impression in 5sec?, after a WHOOOLE interview with the teens’ judges?????💀💀IM DONE #MissUSA #MissUSA2022

#missusa2022 #MissUSA Aht! I don’t like when they make cuts so early lol. Give them a chance to actually compete again. 🤣 Aht! I don’t like when they make cuts so early lol. Give them a chance to actually compete again. 🤣 #missusa2022 #MissUSA

Are you kidding me?



#missusa2022 HOW ON EARTH you leave District of Columbia out of that top?Are you kidding me? HOW ON EARTH you leave District of Columbia out of that top? Are you kidding me? #missusa2022 https://t.co/wZbRzy75ON

Who are the Top 12 women selected by the judges?

The top 12 women selected by the Miss USA 2022 judges are:

Miss Connecticut Cynthia Dias

Miss Illinois Angel Reyes

Miss Kansas Elyse Noe

Miss Minnesota Madeline Helget

Miss Nebraska Natalie Pieper

Miss New Hampshire Camila Sacco

Miss New Mexico Suzanne Perez

Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano

Miss Ohio Sir'Quora Carroll

Miss Tennessee Emily Suttle

Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel

Miss Vermont Kelsey Golonka

What happened on Miss USA pageant tonight?

The 71st Miss USA competition aired tonight on FYI Network and Hulu Live. The two-hour-long competition featured 51 smart and beautiful women with a cause from all over the USA who wanted to win the title and a six-figure salary of the pageant.

The show description reads:

"Are your sights set on the stars? Can you see yourself living in Hollywood, catching another lens on the red carpet? Well get ready for more than you could ever dream of, all wrapped up in the life-changing experience that is Miss USA 2022."

Right in the beginning, the contestants were seen dancing and looking pretty in white to introduce themselves. Host Zuri Hall introduced her two sideline correspondents, Julissa Bermudez and Micah Jesse.

Correspondents explained how the winner of the competition would win a lavish condo, luxury fashion designs and the power to influence others. After the top 12 contestants were announced, they participated in the swimsuit and evening gown challenge. The women faced some difficulty going down the stairs.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was also seen on stage inspiring the women by telling them that they were all beautiful. She did not answer the question as to what she would do after her time as Miss Universe 2022 was over. Miss Teen USA also appeared in the competition and appreciated the support of her female companions.

Later, pageant holders paid tribute to Cheslie Corrinne Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019 at that same venue and died of suicide earlier this year. Her family appreciated her and her zest for social justice.

Only the Top 5 contestants were chosen out of the Top 12 to move forward with the interview round.

