Miss USA 2022 contestant list: Names of the 51 women participating in the beauty pageant

Miss USA, the biggest beauty pageant of America is here and fans can't keep calm. The pageant will be broadcasted live on Hulu Live TV and the FYI network, on October 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET.
The 71st edition of the coveted competition, which will take place in Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, Nevada, will be hosted by Zuri Hall.
Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith will crown her successor in front of a live audience this year. 51 women from all the states of the USA and the district of Columbia will compete for the title of Miss USA 2022.
List of Miss USA 2022 contestants
1- Alexandra Lakhman
Title: Miss New Jersey
Age: 26
Occupation: Student at the Fashion Institute of Technology
2- Alexis Glover
Title: Miss Colorado
Age: 22
Occupation: Real-estate agent
3- Angel Reyes
Title: Miss Illinois
Age: 25
Occupation: Director of a spa
4- Aria Hutchinson
Title: Miss Michigan
Age: 23
Occupation: Student at the Wayne State School of Medicine and founder of Project InPower
5- Arielle Freytag
Title: Miss Oregon
Age: 28
Occupation: Student pilot and caretaker
6-Ashley Ehrhart
Title: Miss Oklahoma
Age: 25
Occupation: Community Family Advisor
7- Billie LaRaé Owens
Title: Miss Pennsylvania
Age: 26
Occupation: Businesswoman and aspiring broadcast journalist
8- Caleigh Shade
Title: Miss Maryland
Age: 23
Occupation: Student at the Court of Master Sommeliers
9- Camila Sacco
Title: Miss New Hampshire
Age: 27
Occupation: Nutritionist and Health Information Management Specialist
10- Courtney Anne Schuman
Title: Miss Alaska
Age: 28
Occupation: Travel and Tour Director
11- Cynthia Dias
Title: Miss Connecticut
Age: 23
Occupation: Senior HR Generalist
12- Elaine Collado
Title: Miss Rhode Island
Age: 27
Occupation: Founder of an NGO called Abba Hope
13- Elisabeth Bradley-Gandara
Title: Miss Utah
Age: 28
Occupation: Trained opera singer
14-Elizabeth Kervin
Title: Miss Maine
Age: 20
Occupation: Student at Husson University
15- Elyse Noe
Title: Miss Kansas
Age: 23
Occupation: Wants to become a sports news anchor
16- Emily Suttle
Title: Miss Tennessee
Age: 26
Occupation: Registered dietitian
17- Grace Lange
Title: Miss Delaware
Age: 22
Occupation: Student at the University of Pennsylvania and a model
18- Faith Porter
Title: Coming from the District of Columbia
Age: 23
Occupation: Broadway and Entertainment Manager
19- Hailey White
Title: Miss Mississippi
Age: 23
Occupation: Wedding Planner
20- Heather Lee O'Keefe
Title: Miss Montana
Age: 25
Occupation: Businesswoman and model
21- Heather Nunez
Title: Miss New York
Age: 26
Occupation: Wants to join the FBI and become the next Miss USA
22- Hollis Brown
Title: Miss Wisconsin
Age: 26
Occupation: Podcaster
23- Holly Haynes
Title: Miss Georgia
Age: 26
Occupation: Author, Branding and Marketing Professional
24- Isabel Ticlo
Title: Miss Arizona
Age:28
Occupation: Student, game-show host and freelance writer
25- Jordana Dahmen
Title: Miss Idaho
Age: 28
Occupation: Research coordinator
26- Kailee Horvath
Title: Miss Virginia
Age: 23
Occupation: Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician
27- Katelyn Jane Vinson
Title: Miss Alabama
Age: 22
Occupation: Director of Admissions at Moondance Adventures
28- Kelsey Golonka
Title: Miss Vermont
Age: 23
Occupation: Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse
29- Kiana Yamat
Title: Miss Hawaii
Age: 28
Occupation: Civil engineer
30- Krystian Leonard
Title: Miss West Virginia
Age: 26
Occupation: Grant writer and entrepreneur
31- KT Scannell
Title: Miss Louisiana
Age: 22
Occupation: Student at Louisiana State University
32- Lizzy Neutz
Title: Miss Kentucky
Age: 23
Occupation: Real-estate investor
33- Madeline Helget
Title: Miss Minnesota
Age: 24
Occupation: Registered sonographer
34- Mazzy Eckel
Title: Miss Washington
Age: 22
Occupation: Publicist
35- Meera Bhonslé
Title: Miss South Carolina
Age: 26
Occupation: Multimedia journalist
36- Mikala McGhee
Title: Miss Missouri
Age: 28
Occupation: Sports anchor and news reporter
37- Morgan McNally
Title: Miss Wyoming
Age: 26
Occupation: Marketing specialist
38- Morgan Romano
Title: Miss North Carolina
Age: 24
Occupation: Chemical engineer and a classically-trained ballerina
39- Natalie Pieper
Title: Miss Nebraska
Age: 27
Occupation: Ballet dancer and lawyer
40- Randi Estabrook
Title: Miss Iowa
Age: 25
Occupation: Studying to become a pediatric physical therapist and wants to become the next Miss USA
41- R'Bonney Gabriel
Title: Miss Texas
Age: 28
Occupation: Model and Fashion Designer
42- Rylie Wagner
Title: Miss Arkansas
Age: 22
Occupation: Student at the University of Arkansas
43- Samantha Toney
Title: Miss Indiana
Age: 27
Occupation: Marketing specialist and entrepreneur
44- SaNoah LaRcque
Title: Miss North Dakota
Age: 25
Occupation: Grant Financial Analyst
45- Shania Knutson
Title: Miss South Dakota
Age: 21
Occupation: Businessowner, florist and wedding associate
46- Sir'Quora Carroll
Title: Miss Ohio
Age: 23
Occupation: Model
47- Skarlet Ramirez
Title: Miss Massachusetts
Age: 27
Occupation: wants to become a model and the next Miss USA
48- Summer Keffeler
Title: Miss Nevada
Age: 20
Occupation: Writer and an aviation student
49- Suzanne Perez
Title: Miss New Mexico
Age: 25
Occupation: Speech-language pathologist
50- Taylor Fulford
Title: Miss Florida
Age: 28
Occupation: Educator for the Seminole Tribe of Florida
51- Tiffany Johnson
Title: Miss California
Age:26
Occupation: Dancer and choreographer
More about Miss USA 2022
The 71st Miss USA pageant will be hosted by Zuri Hall for a second time, along with Micah Jesse and Julissa Bermudez as sideline correspondents. So far, R'Bonney Gabriel has won the best state costume.
The winner of the crown will represent the United States at Miss Universe 2022, to be held in January 2023 in New Orleans.
Chloe Flower will also be seen performing on stage. The competition will be judged by Ashlee Clarke, Soo Yeon Lee, Kirk Myers, Olivia Ponton, Aaron Potts and Nicole Williams-English.
Tune in to Hulu Live on October 3 at 8 pm ET to find out who will become the next Miss USA.