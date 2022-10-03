Miss USA 2022 contestant list: Names of the 51 women participating in the beauty pageant

Miss USA, the biggest beauty pageant of America is here and fans can't keep calm. The pageant will be broadcasted live on Hulu Live TV and the FYI network, on October 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The 71st edition of the coveted competition, which will take place in Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, Nevada, will be hosted by Zuri Hall.

Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith will crown her successor in front of a live audience this year. 51 women from all the states of the USA and the district of Columbia will compete for the title of Miss USA 2022.

List of Miss USA 2022 contestants

1- Alexandra Lakhman

Title: Miss New Jersey

Age: 26

Occupation: Student at the Fashion Institute of Technology

2- Alexis Glover

Title: Miss Colorado

Age: 22

Occupation: Real-estate agent

3- Angel Reyes

Title: Miss Illinois

Age: 25

Occupation: Director of a spa

4- Aria Hutchinson

Title: Miss Michigan

Age: 23

Occupation: Student at the Wayne State School of Medicine and founder of Project InPower

5- Arielle Freytag

Title: Miss Oregon

Age: 28

Occupation: Student pilot and caretaker

6-Ashley Ehrhart

Title: Miss Oklahoma

Age: 25

Occupation: Community Family Advisor

7- Billie LaRaé Owens

Title: Miss Pennsylvania

Age: 26

Occupation: Businesswoman and aspiring broadcast journalist

8- Caleigh Shade

Title: Miss Maryland

Age: 23

Occupation: Student at the Court of Master Sommeliers

9- Camila Sacco

Title: Miss New Hampshire

Age: 27

Occupation: Nutritionist and Health Information Management Specialist

10- Courtney Anne Schuman

Title: Miss Alaska

Age: 28

Occupation: Travel and Tour Director

11- Cynthia Dias

Title: Miss Connecticut

Age: 23

Occupation: Senior HR Generalist

12- Elaine Collado

Title: Miss Rhode Island

Age: 27

Occupation: Founder of an NGO called Abba Hope

13- Elisabeth Bradley-Gandara

Title: Miss Utah

Age: 28

Occupation: Trained opera singer

14-Elizabeth Kervin

Title: Miss Maine

Age: 20

Occupation: Student at Husson University

15- Elyse Noe

Title: Miss Kansas

Age: 23

Occupation: Wants to become a sports news anchor

16- Emily Suttle

Title: Miss Tennessee

Age: 26

Occupation: Registered dietitian

17- Grace Lange

Title: Miss Delaware

Age: 22

Occupation: Student at the University of Pennsylvania and a model

18- Faith Porter

Title: Coming from the District of Columbia

Age: 23

Occupation: Broadway and Entertainment Manager

19- Hailey White

Title: Miss Mississippi

Age: 23

Occupation: Wedding Planner

20- Heather Lee O'Keefe

Title: Miss Montana

Age: 25

Occupation: Businesswoman and model

21- Heather Nunez

Title: Miss New York

Age: 26

Occupation: Wants to join the FBI and become the next Miss USA

22- Hollis Brown

Title: Miss Wisconsin

Age: 26

Occupation: Podcaster

23- Holly Haynes

Title: Miss Georgia

Age: 26

Occupation: Author, Branding and Marketing Professional

24- Isabel Ticlo

Title: Miss Arizona

Age:28

Occupation: Student, game-show host and freelance writer

25- Jordana Dahmen

Title: Miss Idaho

Age: 28

Occupation: Research coordinator

26- Kailee Horvath

Title: Miss Virginia

Age: 23

Occupation: Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician

27- Katelyn Jane Vinson

Title: Miss Alabama

Age: 22

Occupation: Director of Admissions at Moondance Adventures

28- Kelsey Golonka

Title: Miss Vermont

Age: 23

Occupation: Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse

29- Kiana Yamat

Title: Miss Hawaii

Age: 28

Occupation: Civil engineer

30- Krystian Leonard

Title: Miss West Virginia

Age: 26

Occupation: Grant writer and entrepreneur

31- KT Scannell

Title: Miss Louisiana

Age: 22

Occupation: Student at Louisiana State University

32- Lizzy Neutz

Title: Miss Kentucky

Age: 23

Occupation: Real-estate investor

33- Madeline Helget

Title: Miss Minnesota

Age: 24

Occupation: Registered sonographer

34- Mazzy Eckel

Title: Miss Washington

Age: 22

Occupation: Publicist

35- Meera Bhonslé

Title: Miss South Carolina

Age: 26

Occupation: Multimedia journalist

36- Mikala McGhee

Title: Miss Missouri

Age: 28

Occupation: Sports anchor and news reporter

37- Morgan McNally

Title: Miss Wyoming

Age: 26

Occupation: Marketing specialist

38- Morgan Romano

Title: Miss North Carolina

Age: 24

Occupation: Chemical engineer and a classically-trained ballerina

39- Natalie Pieper

Title: Miss Nebraska

Age: 27

Occupation: Ballet dancer and lawyer

40- Randi Estabrook

Title: Miss Iowa

Age: 25

Occupation: Studying to become a pediatric physical therapist and wants to become the next Miss USA

41- R'Bonney Gabriel

Title: Miss Texas

Age: 28

Occupation: Model and Fashion Designer

42- Rylie Wagner

Title: Miss Arkansas

Age: 22

Occupation: Student at the University of Arkansas

43- Samantha Toney

Title: Miss Indiana

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing specialist and entrepreneur

44- SaNoah LaRcque

Title: Miss North Dakota

Age: 25

Occupation: Grant Financial Analyst

45- Shania Knutson

Title: Miss South Dakota

Age: 21

Occupation: Businessowner, florist and wedding associate

46- Sir'Quora Carroll

Title: Miss Ohio

Age: 23

Occupation: Model

47- Skarlet Ramirez

Title: Miss Massachusetts

Age: 27

Occupation: wants to become a model and the next Miss USA

48- Summer Keffeler

Title: Miss Nevada

Age: 20

Occupation: Writer and an aviation student

49- Suzanne Perez

Title: Miss New Mexico

Age: 25

Occupation: Speech-language pathologist

50- Taylor Fulford

Title: Miss Florida

Age: 28

Occupation: Educator for the Seminole Tribe of Florida

51- Tiffany Johnson

Title: Miss California

Age:26

Occupation: Dancer and choreographer

More about Miss USA 2022

The 71st Miss USA pageant will be hosted by Zuri Hall for a second time, along with Micah Jesse and Julissa Bermudez as sideline correspondents. So far, R'Bonney Gabriel has won the best state costume.

The winner of the crown will represent the United States at Miss Universe 2022, to be held in January 2023 in New Orleans.

Chloe Flower will also be seen performing on stage. The competition will be judged by Ashlee Clarke, Soo Yeon Lee, Kirk Myers, Olivia Ponton, Aaron Potts and Nicole Williams-English.

Tune in to Hulu Live on October 3 at 8 pm ET to find out who will become the next Miss USA.

