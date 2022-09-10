What is 5 to 9 before 9 to 5 on TikTok? Doctors warn against viral wellness trend 

The latest 5 to 9 routine trend on TikTok invites users to share how they choose to spend their time off the corporate clock. The apparent productivity trend has caught the attention of TikTokers worldwide and is also backed by doctors, but not without warning.

With the #5to9 hashtag having over 38.5 million TikTok views, users are sharing viral videos and vlogs of their morning routines, workouts, healthy habits, and chores achieved before the workday begins. Common themes explored in these videos include cooking, going to the gym, meditating, and reading books.

Habit scientist and dietitian Dr. Gina Cleo has backed the idea, stating that focusing on personal health and maintenance before stepping into work mode can be highly beneficial:

“Whether it’s spending time on self-care, personal development, or optimizing your health and wellbeing, creating a healthy 5 to 9 routine before the 9 to 5 working day, can be a great way to make the most of your waking hours.”

Though she recognizes the benefits behind the trend, she also warns of the work-life imbalance and health risks involved.

Health expert warns against mindlessly jumping on the 5 to 9 trend

TikTokers are making videos on their 5-9 morning routine to promote productive before work hours (image via TikTok/@cameronkira)

The habit expert explained how the potential harm of the 5 to 9 trend promoted on TikTok includes insufficient sleep, feeling inefficiency creeping in when you need rest, and neglecting your own body's needs. She also claims that the 5 to 9 lifestyle is not for everyone. Dr. Cleo said:

“If you are naturally a night-owl, then attempting to do anything at 5 am or even 7 am is likely to feel completely unachievable.

She continued,

"Sleep is one of the most important things you can do for your health, so if you’re naturally waking up just in time to get ready for your 9 to 5 job, then don’t feel bad that you haven’t achieved anything more in the morning. Night owls generally complete their chores, study, exercise, etc. after their workday, not before."

Cleo also believes that an early morning wellness routine does not necessarily need to start at 5 am and end by 9 am.

“It (the day) can start at any time really. The most important thing is that you’re getting between 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.”

TikToker Kristina, who is a nurse by profession, follows a similar mindset as she posted a video of her “morning” 3 to 7 before her 7 to 7 shift.

Social media has mixed reactions to the 5 to 9 trend on TikTok

Erin Featherston🐈🔜 Clozee @ Red Rocks @erincfeather our society propagandizes us into thinking the only way we can achieve happiness is to be even more productive. the 5-9 trend on tiktok is such a good example of this. our society propagandizes us into thinking the only way we can achieve happiness is to be even more productive. the 5-9 trend on tiktok is such a good example of this.

Though the trend has been widely tried and appreciated on TikTok, some users have expressed their concerns and doubts about regularly engaging with this trend and making it a part of their lifestyle.

In one of TikTok videos by @cameronkira, singer and rapper Nicki Minaj commented, "OMG could you organize me like that? When I have to be somewhere at nine I wake up at 8:30.” Other tiktokers also commented that efforts towards improving one's work and career should not be made during leisure hours, since they are unpaid hours.

Twitter users, too, shared their opinion on this trend, claiming that it promotes capitalist ideals of productivity.

A.🌻 @_alexxaye Just watched a tiktok about how the 5-9 trend feeds into capitalistic ideals on productivity. This is interesting bc at the same time where so many trends revolve around appearing productive, I am actively working on not making work or productivity the main point of each day. Just watched a tiktok about how the 5-9 trend feeds into capitalistic ideals on productivity. This is interesting bc at the same time where so many trends revolve around appearing productive, I am actively working on not making work or productivity the main point of each day.

britt.🌝🌙 @m00nlight_britt I can't get jiggy with this 5-9 trend going around. I screams glorified capitalism. I'm too pooped after my 9-5 to actually do anything significantly productive. I can't get jiggy with this 5-9 trend going around. I screams glorified capitalism. I'm too pooped after my 9-5 to actually do anything significantly productive.

Holly Jefferis @HollyJ77 journaling , etc. before they even start work. The pressure society puts on us to be productive 24/7 is wild. This “5-9 before my 9-5” trend on tiktok is insane. These girls are literally awake for 4 hours exercising, going to the beach, cleaning,journaling, etc. before they even start work. The pressure society puts on us to be productive 24/7 is wild. This “5-9 before my 9-5” trend on tiktok is insane. These girls are literally awake for 4 hours exercising, going to the beach, cleaning, ✨journaling✨, etc. before they even start work. The pressure society puts on us to be productive 24/7 is wild.

esha ♡ @eshacindyairey the 'my 5-9 after my 9-5' trend on tiktok upsets me to my core, I will never work for someone else for 8 hours, only have 4 hours a day for myself and then go to bed?? this is why my sleeping pattern will always be toxic soz the 'my 5-9 after my 9-5' trend on tiktok upsets me to my core, I will never work for someone else for 8 hours, only have 4 hours a day for myself and then go to bed?? this is why my sleeping pattern will always be toxic soz

Emily @emily22elise Im not really vibing with the whole my 5-9 after my 9-5 trend of productivity on tiktok like damn aren’t y’all tired?? Im not really vibing with the whole my 5-9 after my 9-5 trend of productivity on tiktok like damn aren’t y’all tired??

mary clare @mcdonnelly1 i don’t at all like the tiktok trend of 5-9 after 9-5. it is not representative of people who watch love island every single day after work. i don’t at all like the tiktok trend of 5-9 after 9-5. it is not representative of people who watch love island every single day after work.

According to Dr. Cleo, focusing on being realistic with our daily routines is essential. She advised early risers to make the most of this trend to create a positive and productive morning routine.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar