6 Healthy Habits Kate Moss Follows to Stay in Shape

Kate Moss's eating habits have sometimes been a point of contention for fitness enthusiasts and fans alike. In 2018, the model finally said that she regrets saying, "Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels," more than a decade ago.

Once upon a time, Kate Moss pushed for people to be thin. Now that she's 48, she emphasizes the need for healthy eating habits because it makes her feel great. The model used to say that people should eat to stay alive, but as she got older, she changed her views about this mantra and leaned towards eating better, more balanced food.

Kate Moss, who goes to the gym often now, talked about what she eats, and it might be useful to learn a point or two from her.

Healthy Habits Kate Moss Follows to Stay in Shape

1) The 80/20 Diet

Kate Moss follows the 80/20 diet, which basically means that she eats super healthy, nutritious food 80% of the time and satisfies her food cravings in 20% of her meals. This is a pretty common rule amongst celebrities, with Blake Lively being the most well-known follower of this regimen apart from Kate Moss.

Since the 80-20 diet comprises primarily healthy and well-balanced foods with a few treats, it may help you lose weight if you cut back on fattening foods and watch how many calories you eat. If you burn more calories than you eat, you will probably lose weight.

2) Green Juice

The two celebrities who love drinking green juices throughout the day are Bella Hadid and Channing Tatum. Kate Moss has also joined the club of people who drink green juice because of its many health benefits. She drinks vitamin-rich green juices with an anti-aging supplement every morning.

Green vegetables may help your heart and brain stay healthy and reduce inflammation if you eat them regularly. Fresh juice is also known to help the body digest food better. Also, some people can get better faster by drinking juice while they are healing.

3) Banana, The Superfood

People often avoid bananas because they think the fruit will make them fat. Kate Moss doesn't agree, because she thinks it's a good way to lose weight. The model usually puts it in her breakfast smoothies. Since the fruit is high in fiber and protein, it helps you feel full for a longer period of time.

You also get 422 milligrams of potassium from a medium banana, which is 9% of what you need every day. This mineral is important for heart health in a big way. Foods that are high in potassium help you control your blood pressure because they make you pee out more sodium. Potassium also makes your blood vessel walls more flexible, which helps lower your blood pressure.

4) Eat More Salads

Salads are some of the most filling and healthy foods you can eat. Salads, which comprise a lot of chicken, cheese, fresh vegetables, and greens, are one of the best ways to get all the nutrients you need. They also make you feel full and lower your calorie intake.

Eating a fresh salad every day can make it easier to get all of the macro and micronutrients you need, and it can also help you follow a clean eating lifestyle. Dark leafy greens and brightly colored vegetables, which are usually found in most salads, give you a variety of vitamins and minerals that help keep your body and mind healthy. They are also full of antioxidants, which are important chemicals in the fight against free radicals that can cause cancer.

To get the most out of the ingredients, try to keep most of them in their raw form. When it comes to making a really healthy salad, these are the best ingredients. They are full of flavor and have a satisfying crunch.

5) Eggs for Breakfast

Eggs have always been an important part of people's diets, and there's a good reason for that. Not only can you make hard-boiled eggs, omelets, deviled eggs, and more with them, but they are also a good source of protein, calcium, and a number of vitamins and nutrients.

They are a favorite breakfast food for many people, including Kate Moss, because they are full of protein and healthy fats. Eggs provide you with good energy, help you stay healthy, and also improve your skin.

6) Balanced Meals

Having balanced meals is very important to maintain good overall health and fitness. A fully balanced plate will contain carbs, proteins, healthy fats, and a good helping of fiber in the form of veggies and fruits that will also serve as a good source of vitamins and minerals. Kate Moss follows a balanced diet for breakfast, lunch, and even snacks. She eats starch, carbs, leafy greens, grains, proteins, and a little bit of almost everything.

Takeaway

These six healthy habits are indeed an all-round and easy way for you to maintain a good diet. Sometimes, it can become overwhelming to always keep thinking of which healthy food to opt for. Following certain simple and basic rules of healthy eating can help you circumvent that issue and cultivate healthy eating habits, which will help you maintain a healthy weight and also feel great.

