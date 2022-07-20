6 Fruits That Can Help Women Get Healthy Skin

Who doesn't want healthy skin, which is something that needs constant time, attention and care. Some would even say that maintaining healthy skin can be as hectic as a full-time job.

There are, however, some basic things you can do to fulfill the needs of your skin. Needless to say, if you nourish your skin with nutrients, your skin can have a glow that'll make everyone jealous.

Fruits You Can Eat to Get Healthy Skin

The consumption of certain fruits can make your skin healthy and supple, so include them in your diet. Here's a look at six such fruits that can help women get healthy skin:

1) Avocado

Avocados have an abundance of healthful fats that are beneficial for numerous bodily functions, including skin health. Consuming healthy fats keeps skin supple, hydrated and healthy.

Moreover, there's evidence that avocados contain chemicals that may protect the skin from sun damage, which can lead to wrinkles and other indications of ageing.

Avocados are also an excellent source of vitamin E, a vital antioxidant that protects the skin from oxidative damage.

Vitamin E appears to be more effective when paired with vitamin C, which is also an essential nutrient for skin health. It plays a role in the production of collagen, the primary structural protein that keeps your skin strong and healthy.

Avocados are anti-inflammatory and minimise oxidative stress, which protects the skin. In addition, they include fibre and Vitamins A, C, K, B3 and B6.

2) Papaya

If you desire flawless skin, papaya is a fruit you should incorporate in your diet. That's because papaya is abundant in numerous vitamins, such as A, B, and C, and minerals, such as magnesium, copper and potassium.

This miracle fruit also possesses antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial properties, making it effective against skin infections, ulcers, warts and eczema, among others.

When applied topically, papaya is a naturally moisturising ingredient that helps keep the skin hydrated and supple.

Papaya also helps in proper digestion and can help avoid constipation, contributing to the cleansing of your skin. Good gut health is known to promote healthy skin. According to studies, this fruit can also accelerate wound healing.

3) Strawberry

If you've always desired acne-free, perfect skin, you might want to give strawberries a shot.

Strawberries are rich in alpha-hydroxy acid or salicylic acid and vitamin C, which help in maintaining a clear skin. Ellagic acid, a compound present in strawberries, helps in preventing wrinkles and collagen destruction, and protecting the skin from UV damage.

Some useful uses of strawberries for the skin include:

Add some chopped strawberries to your cereal or porridge in the morning.

You may include them in smoothies and shakes.

Add chopped strawberries to any fruit or veggie salad for an additional kick of flavour.

You may enhance the flavour of your baked goods by adding strawberries.

If you want your skin to have a dewy and rosy glow, crush a few strawberries, and apply the pulp to your face and neck.

Salicylic acid possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help reduce acne symptoms. It cleanses the skin and removes unwanted dirt and bacteria that may clog your pores.

4) Red Grape

Red grapes are renowned for their resveratrol content, which is derived from the skin of red grapes and is said to be the best food for healthy skin.

Resveratrol is linked to a variety of health advantages, including anti-ageing properties. Research indicates that it may also inhibit the generation of damaging free radicals, which damage skin cells and contribute to the onset of ageing.

This beneficial chemical is also present in red wine. Unfortunately, there's little evidence that the quantity of resveratrol in a glass of red wine is sufficient to impact the skin.

It's not advisable to consume red wine only for its possible health benefits. Instead, you should boost your consumption of red grapes and berries.

5) Apple

Apple is one of the most versatile fruits due to its numerous culinary applications and is extremely important for healthy skin. It's a nutritional powerhouse that's abundant in dietary fibre, vitamins A and C, calcium, magnesium and potassium.

It aids in the elimination of free oxygen radicals from the body due to their high anti-oxidant content. Apple is an excellent winter fruit option for radiant skin.

Include apple in your regular diet through any of the following ways:

Once a day, eat one apple as a complete fruit.

You can add apple to fruit salads, pasta, cereal, cornflakes or oatmeal.

You can apply shredded apples to your skin for its quick revitalisation.

If you have dry skin, apply a mixture of apple pulp and honey to rehydrate and revitalise your skin.

6) Orange

Most of us enjoy this fruit's acidic and juicy flavour as well as its colourful hue. This citrus fruit contains skin-beneficial vitamin C, which is essential for healthy skin.

Oranges are beneficial for preventing photodamage and oxidative damage. They're rich in antioxidants and, therefore, beneficial for lowering inflammation, promoting collagen formation and minimising DNA damage.

Daily Vitamin C intake in recommended amounts is mandatory for radiant skin. The natural oils present in oranges keep your skin hydrated, making it look plump.

Takeaway

By including one of more of the aforementioned fruits in your daily diet, you can detoxify your body, allow your digestive system to recuperate and provide your body with the nourishing nutrients it needs to maintain healthy skin.

