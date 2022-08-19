What Is Emilia Clarke’s Diet and Exercise Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Emilia Clarke is best known for her role as the fiery Danaerys Targaryen in the wildly popular TV show 'Game of Thrones', which ran from 2011 to 2019, based on George R. R. Martin's book.

Clarke was one of the highest-paid actresses in the world in 2017, and she has been nominated for many awards. She has also been on stage, like in Breakfast at Tiffany's on Broadway. In 2015, GQ named Clarke 'Woman of the Year', and in 2019, Time magazine put her on their list of the '100 Most Influential People'.

Clarke is a global brand ambassador for Clinique. She helps charities and is the celebrity face of SMA UK Trust, which raises money for people with spinal muscular atrophy. She has had multiple aneurysms, so she also started a charity called 'SameYou' to help young people who have had a brain injury to get better.

Emilia Clarke's Diet

Emilia Clarke and her trainer don't believe in strict diets. They believe that it's all about eating the right amount and making sure you're eating right. Clarke is known for not being a fan of dieting. She stays slim by working out and eating healthy foods.

She sticks to a very simple diet plan, which has taught her to be kind to her body. Clarke has said on Instagram that her personal trainer James Duigan and his cookbook 'Clean and Lean' are "the key" to her "happy kitchen."

She follows a holistic approach that focuses on eating simple, clean foods. Clarke believes in eating natural foods as much as possible and avoids processed foods. She prefers a simple, home-cooked meal over junk or street food. Clarke often includes fish, eggs, vegetables, and greens in her diet. She also loves her whole grains, garlic, and spices.

Clarke makes sure to stay hydrated by drinking enough water every day. She strictly avoids foods that contain preservatives, refined sugar, white flour, excess sodium, chemical ingredients, and artificial additives. Basically, if there's a long list of ingredients you can't pronounce, don't eat it.

Emilia Clarke's Exercise Routine

Emilia Clarke does a variety of activities to stay fit, including weightlifting, bodyweight exercises, resistance band exercises, kickboxing, and specialized training (weapons, horseback riding, etc.).

James Duigan is a trainer who works out with Clarke. He helps her with both what she eats and how she works out. His workouts are designed to make her feel good and not hurt her.

Clarke's workouts change depending on the character she plays. Her training for 'Terminator' and 'Game of Thrones' was quite strenuous, consuming many hours. Even if she's not acting, she still works out every day.

Although exercise is important, Emilia Clarke makes sure she doesn't overdo it to hurt her muscles. She makes sure after every session, she has time for recovery. That gives her body the chance to heal and helps it stay healthy and strong. She likes to take an Epsom salt bath after her body has cooled down.

