What is Boom Supersonic? All about their deal with American Airlines for 20 supersonic jets

On Tuesday, August 16, American Airlines announced that they had placed an order for 20 supersonic aircraft from Boom Supersonic, aka BoomTechnology, an American company designing the world's fastest airliner, Overture.

According to American Airlines, as reported by The Verge, the deposit on the 20 initial aircraft is non-refundable. However, the agreement can change depending on safety testing and Boom's ability to deliver on the promises on time. The Airline said:

"Boom must meet industry-standard operating, performance and safety requirements as well as American’s other customary conditions before delivery of any Overtures."

Everything to know about Boom Supersonic and American Airlines' deal

Boom Technology is designing a supersonic airliner known to be Boom Overture. The airline reportedly has a range of 4,250 nmi (approximately 7,870 km) and is scheduled to be introduced to the world in 2029.

Overture, Boom's new initiative, aims to fly at twice the speed of today's aircraft. This new approach will allow commercial supersonic flights to cut the time required for air travel in half. These will also be used for defence purposes, as the company is collaborating with the United States Air Force and Northrop Grumman.

The first Overture plane is likely to be released in 2025 if the jets pass the initial stages of inspection successfully. The first test flights are scheduled for 2026. American Airlines has decided to purchase approximately 20 Overture planes, with the option of purchasing an additional 40 if Boom Technology delivers on its promises.

Boom claims that the Overture jets will be able to complete a seven-hour flight from New York to London in 3.5 hours. They also claim that the flight from Los Angeles to Sydney, which normally takes 15 hours, will take six hours and 45 minutes.

As for the tickets cost, Boom has noted that the tickets could cost around $5,000 per seat. However, American Airlines is yet to make a decision on the pricing.

Environmentalists have chastised Boom for developing supersonic jets that consume more fuel per passenger, but the company has stated that their Overture aircraft will be "net-zero carbon" and run on sustainable aviation fuel. However, the company is yet to provide additional details on this issue.

The agreement between American Airlines and Boom Technology also specifies that the jets will have an extra engine, resulting in a four-engine configuration, as well as a contoured fuselage and gull wings.

While Boom's deal with American Airlines has been announced, the company also has a deal to deliver 15 Overture jets to United Airlines, which could result in a 35-jet deal depending on their delivery timelines.

Remembering the aviation miracle 'Concorde' as Boom Overture makes way

Concorde, which had a speed of 1,354 mph, could cover New York City to London in only 3.5 hours. In 2003, Concorde left the market and so did the craze for supersonic jets.

Concorde was developed and manufactured by Sud Aviation and British Aircraft Corporation. Studies to develop Concorde began as early as 1954.Corcorde's first flight took off from Toulouse on March 2, 1969.

However, Boom's Overture, which has promised way more than Concorde, is testing new technologies to make air travel faster and more efficient.

