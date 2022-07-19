"It's almost like they want to destroy the earth": Kylie Jenner's 3 minute private jet flights spark online backlash 

Kylie Jenner is receiving immense flack on social media after boasting about deciding whether she should use her or Travis Scott’s private jet. It has since been revealed online that the reality star was taking the flight for a three-minute journey. Netizens were enraged that the celebrities were unmindful about the impact of their luxurious lifestyle on the climate change crisis.

Twitter account @CelebJets posted an image of Jenner’s plane route. It was revealed that the mother-of-two was traveling from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California. The post said that their entire journey would have taken only three minutes. The rapper and reality star decided to take a flight instead of a 45-minute drive.

Netizen slams reality star for the private jet journey (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

After the tweet went viral on social media, the account clarified that the flight took 17 minutes to reach the destination, not 3.

The caption of Jenner’s controversial Instagram post read:

“you wanna take mine or yours ?”

Netizens react to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, saying it contributed to the heatwave in the UK

Netizens were upset after they noted that the private jet’s carbon dioxide emissions would have contributed to climate change. Many also stated on social media that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum contributed to the ongoing heatwave in the United Kingdom. However, it is unlikely that the 24-year-old is the sole reason for a country experiencing such severe weather conditions.

Many were also stunned by the celebrities willing to spend an exuberant amount of money for fuel when they could have just taken their four-wheelers to the location. With the lavish lifestyle the pair maintains, it would be safe to say that the two would have had an equally comfortable journey.

It can also be noted that social media users mostly blasted Kylie Jenner instead of holding her partner accountable. Some netizens pointed out that fellow internet users were being misogynistic.

Social media users also joked that they were trying to solve the climate crisis using eco-friendly materials while obnoxiously rich celebrities contribute to global warming.

A few tweets read:

Emily Murnane @emily_murnane Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights https://t.co/ERNcL1XuO5

whatshername 🍋 @LemonMombley So I’ve to use paper straws but kylie Jenner can take a 3 min flight on her private jet 🤔🤔🤔 So I’ve to use paper straws but kylie Jenner can take a 3 min flight on her private jet 🤔🤔🤔

Cara Lisette @CaraLisette Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights. Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights.

cassandra @cassieruml kylie jenner taking 3 min flights on her private jet while the rest of us drink our silly little drinks with our silly little paper straws feels like an snl bit kylie jenner taking 3 min flights on her private jet while the rest of us drink our silly little drinks with our silly little paper straws feels like an snl bit

Nick Bilaniv @bilanivn Kylie Jenner taking a private jet flight for 3 minutes is boarder-line mental illness Kylie Jenner taking a private jet flight for 3 minutes is boarder-line mental illness

mazzy @sweetapoIIo Emily Murnane @emily_murnane Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights https://t.co/ERNcL1XuO5 The ozone layer seeing kylie jenner take a jet instead of driving forty minutes twitter.com/emily_murnane/… The ozone layer seeing kylie jenner take a jet instead of driving forty minutes twitter.com/emily_murnane/… https://t.co/7MJWNTAez1

Emily Hodkinson @EmilyHodko Me, sat at home in a catastrophic heatwave, watching Europe burn, and seeing Kylie Jenner decide what private jet to use today. Me, sat at home in a catastrophic heatwave, watching Europe burn, and seeing Kylie Jenner decide what private jet to use today. https://t.co/V68PFzwm3j

delta of venus @10g4n Kylie Jenner taking 3 minute private jet flights is the most INSANE and evil and selfish shit I’ve ever heard. Kylie Jenner taking 3 minute private jet flights is the most INSANE and evil and selfish shit I’ve ever heard.

J5TT @J5TT_L Kylie Jenner using 583 private jets a week for transport spewing carbon into the atmosphere while Earth heads towards an extinction level climate catastrophe Kylie Jenner using 583 private jets a week for transport spewing carbon into the atmosphere while Earth heads towards an extinction level climate catastrophe https://t.co/xtPhePTZOB

🍀 @LuccClover companies out here asking us to use paper straws to conserve the planet meanwhile kylie jenner flies literally three minutes on her private jet with more of a carbon foot print than most ppl have in a YEAR! 🙄 your average person is NOT the problem here companies out here asking us to use paper straws to conserve the planet meanwhile kylie jenner flies literally three minutes on her private jet with more of a carbon foot print than most ppl have in a YEAR! 🙄 your average person is NOT the problem here

This is not the first time Kylie Jenner has been called out for her opulent lifestyle. In 2019, the star came under fire for picking up her sister Kendall Jenner in a jet.

Kylie Jenner’s appearance in the Kardashians shows how out of touch she is with reality

As mentioned before, the reality star has been targeted for her grand lifestyle previously too. Even her sisters have noticed her spending. In Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her sister Kim Kardashian noted how the youngest Kar-Jenner siblings hosts the most extravagant parties.

In May, Jenner became a topic of discussion online after she appeared in an episode alongside Kris Jenner. The duo was extremely uncomfortable about going to the grocery store and getting their car washed.

The show even mocked Kylie Jenner by putting on background music. The scene mocked and showed that the reality star was victorious after she kept the grocery store’s trolley back in its isle.

Kendall Jenner was also relentlessly mocked on social media after the model struggled to cut a cucumber in the Kardashians series.

