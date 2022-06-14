"It was designed specifically and only for her": Kim Kardashian slammed for 'ruining' Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress

Kim Kardashian is getting immense flack on social media after mishandling the historic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore the actress’ dress for this year’s Met Gala. The Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actress wore the iconic dress in 1962 when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy. The dress’ collector Scott Fortner recently took to social media showcasing close-up images of the glittery ruined gown.

The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. https://t.co/cFu1lUBmzS

The dress was seen with several missing crystals and pulled fabric along with the zip in the photos. Fortner suggested that the latter occurred due to Kim Kardashian struggling to fit into the gown.

The Skims founder notably dropped 16 pounds in a short period to squeeze into the dress. This caused immense outrage online as people were convinced that Kim Kardashian was promoting unhealthy body standards.

The post uploaded by the collector read:

“Just in case you missed it - missing crystals, and some left hanging by a thread. Ripley's Believe It or Not, was it worth it?”

The Marilyn Monroe enthusiast also claimed in the post that the “after” photo of the dress was taken at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum’s Hollywood location on June 12.

Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian destroying Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Along with the internet being furious about the iconic dress being ruined, Monroe expert Michelle Morgan roasted Ripley’s for loaning the dress to the reality star. The author of The Girl: Marilyn Monroe told The New York Post:

“I am extremely disappointed to see this 60-year-old, iconic dress being worn in public. The gown is extremely fragile and has been previously kept in temperature-controlled conditions, but now here it is, not only being worn, but also in a red carpet environment, where anything could have happened to it.”

Bob Mackie, the designer who served as an assistant to the original creator of the gown and was responsible for sketching Monroe's dress, told EW that it was a "big mistake" to allow Kim Kardashian to wear the exemplary dress. He said:

"[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

Netizens were extremely disappointed to see the legendary dress ruined. A few tweets read:

✨ @shipsandshows бен @poshdelrey the back of marilyn’s jfk dress now… it feels illegal the back of marilyn’s jfk dress now… it feels illegal https://t.co/wZHn8IIFRX the quotes are so damn ignorant, it's not about the actual dress. it's about the meaning. marilyn was used all her life, she hardly had anything that was truly her own. This dress, it was hers. it was designed specifically and ONLY for her. now it's ruined. twitter.com/poshdelrey/sta… the quotes are so damn ignorant, it's not about the actual dress. it's about the meaning. marilyn was used all her life, she hardly had anything that was truly her own. This dress, it was hers. it was designed specifically and ONLY for her. now it's ruined. twitter.com/poshdelrey/sta…

Rolêda @lionessroleda Sarah McGonagall @gothspiderbitch These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe’s dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala… I need to go lay down These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe’s dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala… I need to go lay down https://t.co/63QwC8l10J Kim Kardashian should have left this dress alone from the very beginning. Marilyn Monroe was an artist, actress, and also an activist. Who the hell is Kim Kardashian thinking she can wear this dress? Thanks to her, the dress is currently damaged. What was the benefit? Nothing. twitter.com/gothspiderbitc… Kim Kardashian should have left this dress alone from the very beginning. Marilyn Monroe was an artist, actress, and also an activist. Who the hell is Kim Kardashian thinking she can wear this dress? Thanks to her, the dress is currently damaged. What was the benefit? Nothing. twitter.com/gothspiderbitc…

Saundra (ask me about sk8 plushies) @Saundrasays Pop Crave @PopCrave Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.



The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. https://t.co/cFu1lUBmzS The replies do not pass the vibe check. Marilyn was an icon. A role model. A significant member in history. (If you don’t think so, look it up) K never should have worn it. She never should have asked.This was straight hubris. This dress should have stayed as pristine as possible twitter.com/popcrave/statu… The replies do not pass the vibe check. Marilyn was an icon. A role model. A significant member in history. (If you don’t think so, look it up) K never should have worn it. She never should have asked.This was straight hubris. This dress should have stayed as pristine as possible twitter.com/popcrave/statu…

Christina❄ @ChristinaThe8th Pop Crave @PopCrave Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.



The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. https://t.co/cFu1lUBmzS This is what happens when you let a useless talentless pieece of subhum woman spoilled millionaire to do what she wants. Especially If you put such a dress worn BEFOR by a normal shaped, natural and graceful woman like Marilyn to a plastic fake curved woman such a dress. Shame!! twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… This is what happens when you let a useless talentless pieece of subhum woman spoilled millionaire to do what she wants. Especially If you put such a dress worn BEFOR by a normal shaped, natural and graceful woman like Marilyn to a plastic fake curved woman such a dress. Shame!! twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…

liz⁷🫧 stream proof @visionofbangtan twitter.com/gothspiderbitc… Sarah McGonagall @gothspiderbitch These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe’s dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala… I need to go lay down These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe’s dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala… I need to go lay down https://t.co/63QwC8l10J i don't hate kim...at all. but man this hurts 🥹 i love marilyn and know for sure she didn't want anyone else to wear her dresses. it's a cultural artifact and part of history that should've just stayed in a museum - worn by no one except marilyn. my gawd i don't hate kim...at all. but man this hurts 🥹 i love marilyn and know for sure she didn't want anyone else to wear her dresses. it's a cultural artifact and part of history that should've just stayed in a museum - worn by no one except marilyn. my gawd 😭 twitter.com/gothspiderbitc…

kayla @kaylasorrelle Pop Crave @PopCrave Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.



The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. https://t.co/cFu1lUBmzS as someone who grew up idolizing marilyn and loving fashion and all her iconic looks- and wants to one day be a fashion designer- this hurts to see. a dress that was so delicate and precious to so many has now been damaged and repairing it is not likely for numerous reasons. twitter.com/popcrave/statu… as someone who grew up idolizing marilyn and loving fashion and all her iconic looks- and wants to one day be a fashion designer- this hurts to see. a dress that was so delicate and precious to so many has now been damaged and repairing it is not likely for numerous reasons. twitter.com/popcrave/statu…

Heather Hughson 🇺🇦 @HNHughson Pop Crave @PopCrave Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.



The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. https://t.co/cFu1lUBmzS This was inevitable, it doesn't matter who was wearing it, it was going to be damaged. That shredding around the zipper just hurts my heart. And I'm grossed out by how we still, as a culture, can't respect Marilyn, but persist in picking at her corpse like entitled vultures. twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… This was inevitable, it doesn't matter who was wearing it, it was going to be damaged. That shredding around the zipper just hurts my heart. And I'm grossed out by how we still, as a culture, can't respect Marilyn, but persist in picking at her corpse like entitled vultures. twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…

✨Bella✨ @Bmujer Sarah McGonagall @gothspiderbitch These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe’s dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala… I need to go lay down These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe’s dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala… I need to go lay down https://t.co/63QwC8l10J This dress is for Marilyn and only Marilyn!!! twitter.com/gothspiderbitc… This dress is for Marilyn and only Marilyn!!! twitter.com/gothspiderbitc…

𝐴𝑘𝑖𝑟𝑎❦ @Luvxakira NO NO NO Marilyn can’t even rest she will always be exploited by the Hollywood community let the poor women REST. U already disrespected her by selling a grave to a man who despicable and now cutting her hair as a gift? Stop she a millionaire twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st… philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's 1962 gown to the Met Gala, and the famous dress now appears to be damaged from that night. screenrant.com/kim-kardashian… Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's 1962 gown to the Met Gala, and the famous dress now appears to be damaged from that night. screenrant.com/kim-kardashian… https://t.co/4fyI7iPGeX EXCUSE MENO NO NO Marilyn can’t even rest she will always be exploited by the Hollywood community let the poor women REST. U already disrespected her by selling a grave to a man who despicable and now cutting her hair as a gift? Stop she a millionaire EXCUSE ME ☝️ NO NO NO Marilyn can’t even rest she will always be exploited by the Hollywood community let the poor women REST. U already disrespected her by selling a grave to a man who despicable and now cutting her hair as a gift? Stop she a millionaire 💀 twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st…

🏳️‍🌈libras libertas🏳️‍⚧️ @BrrrrrBoloy Pop Crave @PopCrave Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.



The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. https://t.co/cFu1lUBmzS I still don’t get it why they let anyone wearing marilyn’s clothes from the first place. it’s sinister how they let other people grab marilyn’s things and wear them on. these things supposed to be only hers and historical artifacts twitter.com/popcrave/statu… I still don’t get it why they let anyone wearing marilyn’s clothes from the first place. it’s sinister how they let other people grab marilyn’s things and wear them on. these things supposed to be only hers and historical artifacts twitter.com/popcrave/statu…

Did Kim Kardashian wear a duplicate gown for the Met Gala?

Following the red carpet moment at the Met steps, it was reported that the businesswoman changed into a duplicate gown in a dressing room near the carpet. Ripley’s had also told The New York Post in the past that there were several precautions taken to make sure no damage occurred. In a post-gala statement, they said:

“This was no easy decision for Ripley’s, however, Kim Kardashian has continued to show the utmost respect for this opportunity and historic garment. From extensive research to following guidelines such as no body makeup, only wearing the dress for the short red-carpet appearance, and making absolutely no alterations, she has become a steward — and added to — its history.”

At the time, the museum also confirmed that “no damage” had occurred to the garment.

