"It was designed specifically and only for her": Kim Kardashian slammed for 'ruining' Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress

Kim Kardashian is getting immense flack on social media after mishandling the historic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore the actress’ dress for this year’s Met Gala. The Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actress wore the iconic dress in 1962 when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy. The dress’ collector Scott Fortner recently took to social media showcasing close-up images of the glittery ruined gown.
The dress was seen with several missing crystals and pulled fabric along with the zip in the photos. Fortner suggested that the latter occurred due to Kim Kardashian struggling to fit into the gown.
The Skims founder notably dropped 16 pounds in a short period to squeeze into the dress. This caused immense outrage online as people were convinced that Kim Kardashian was promoting unhealthy body standards.
The post uploaded by the collector read:
“Just in case you missed it - missing crystals, and some left hanging by a thread. Ripley's Believe It or Not, was it worth it?”
The Marilyn Monroe enthusiast also claimed in the post that the “after” photo of the dress was taken at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum’s Hollywood location on June 12.
Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian destroying Marilyn Monroe’s dress
Along with the internet being furious about the iconic dress being ruined, Monroe expert Michelle Morgan roasted Ripley’s for loaning the dress to the reality star. The author of The Girl: Marilyn Monroe told The New York Post:
“I am extremely disappointed to see this 60-year-old, iconic dress being worn in public. The gown is extremely fragile and has been previously kept in temperature-controlled conditions, but now here it is, not only being worn, but also in a red carpet environment, where anything could have happened to it.”
Bob Mackie, the designer who served as an assistant to the original creator of the gown and was responsible for sketching Monroe's dress, told EW that it was a "big mistake" to allow Kim Kardashian to wear the exemplary dress. He said:
"[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress."
Netizens were extremely disappointed to see the legendary dress ruined. A few tweets read:
Did Kim Kardashian wear a duplicate gown for the Met Gala?
Following the red carpet moment at the Met steps, it was reported that the businesswoman changed into a duplicate gown in a dressing room near the carpet. Ripley’s had also told The New York Post in the past that there were several precautions taken to make sure no damage occurred. In a post-gala statement, they said:
“This was no easy decision for Ripley’s, however, Kim Kardashian has continued to show the utmost respect for this opportunity and historic garment. From extensive research to following guidelines such as no body makeup, only wearing the dress for the short red-carpet appearance, and making absolutely no alterations, she has become a steward — and added to — its history.”
At the time, the museum also confirmed that “no damage” had occurred to the garment.