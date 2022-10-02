Miss USA 2022: Meet the 6 judges

Miss USA is back for another grand display and this year, the stakes are higher. The pageant will be hosted by a prominent entertainment reporter and TV personality, Zuri Hall, and will be held at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Viewers can watch the 71st installment of the pageant, live on FYI Network and on October 3, 2022, on Hulu at 8 pm ET.

51 women will be seen competing for the crown this year and judging them will be Aaron Potts, Ashlee Clarke, Kirk Myers, Nicole Williams-English, Olivia Ponton, and Soo Yeon Lee. The winner of Miss USA 2022 will go on to become the representative of the country in the Miss Universe pageant.

Meet the judges ready to crown Miss USA 2022

The panel of judges for Miss USA 2022 consists of six experts. The list includes Ashlee Clarke, who is a businesswoman and producer, Soo Yeon Lee, an athlete and model, Kirk Myers a fitness trainer, and Olivia Ponton, a model and social media influencer.

Aaron Potts, a well-known fashion designer, and Nicole Williams-English, a Canadian fashion designer and model, will also be seen on the esteemed panel.

Find out more about the judges as they get ready for the show tomorrow.

Aaron Potts

Aaron Potts is a graduate of Parsons School of Design and previously interned for Marc Jacobs and Donna Karan.

The Miss USA 2022 judge was born in Detroit and raised in Brooklyn. He discovered fashion as a child while observing everyday things and situations. Aaron is famous for his unisex label called A.POTTS.

His collection initially started out as a menswear brand but quickly took a turn to become unisex as it was proving to be quite limited in terms of gender and expression. He mentioned that when he began to explore his brand, he realized that the social constructs of gender hinder people from being their truest selves.

He further said:

"For me, it’s not necessarily about putting boys in girls clothes or girls in men’s clothes. It’s giving these pieces that they can just be and express who they are through the clothes."

Ashlee Clarke

The founder, CEO, and Chief Creative Officer of NitroC is set to appear in Miss USA 2022. The organization is an independent advertising firm and is also the largest female-run media agency in the country. The entrepreneur is an award-winning Broadway producer and the creator of a well-renowned skincare line, which is sold in over 16 countries.

Kirk Myers

The fitness trainer has been committed to changing people’s lives by encouraging them to lead a healthy lifestyle for the past 17 years. After two trips to the ICU and losing everything he had, Kirk built one of the most successful fitness brands in New York and trains Victoria's Secret models.

At the age of 21, Kirk’s health was at its worst, he slept 18 hours a day and had low energy levels. After being admitted to the hospital for 11 days and being diagnosed with congestive heart failure, he decided to make a change in his life.

He is now the founder and CEO of The Dogpound, a brand that has catered to celebrities such as Hugh Jackman.

Nicole Williams-English

The Canadian fashion designer rose to fame as a teen model, starring in various E! shows. She is the founder of Nia Lynn, a luxury brand that prides itself on its attention to detail and impressive quality.

The Miss USA 2022 judge is originally from Newfoundland and initially moved to Toronto and then to New York to follow her dreams. It is speculated that the 38-year-old model’s net worth stands at $5 million.

Olivia Ponton

The social media influencer is one of the judges for the upcoming Miss USA 2022. She rose to fame in early 2020 and appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in May 2022. The 20-year-old has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram and is widely loved online. She is known for her lavish lifestyle and positive personality and often uses her social media presence to promote self-love and kindness.

Soo Yeon Lee

The South Korean table tennis champion, model, and actress was born in Busan. She has been playing table tennis since the age of nine under the mentorship of Jung Hwa Hyun, a former Olympic gold medalist.

Her success as an athlete and her modeling career gave her a boost when she wanted to pursue acting. The Miss USA 2022 judge has done live exhibitions for sports brands such as Nike, Adidas, and other labels including Prada, Hermes, Red Bull, Target, and more.

She has also appeared on many shows such as HBO’s Entourage and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Miss USA 2022 will honor late Cheslie Kryst

The beauty pageant is being held at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada in honor of the late Cheslie Kryst. The former winner died by suicide earlier this year when she was 30 years old.

Miss USA 2008 Winner, Crystle Stewart, who is now the president of the Miss USA organization, spoke to E! and called it a “full circle” moment to keep Cheslie’s legacy alive.

Tune in on October 3 to watch Miss USA 2022 on FYI and Hulu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far