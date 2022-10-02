Why is Miss USA 2022 being held at Reno's Grand Sierra Resort and Spa? Late pageant queen Cheslie Kryst connection explored

Miss USA 2022 is being held at the Grand Sierra Resort and Spa in Reno, Nevada on October 3, 2022. As per Insider, this was the same venue where the late Cheslie Kryst was crowned three years back in 2019.

Kryst died by suicide this year on January 30, 2022. She was 30 years old. The event will be held at the aforementioned venue to pay tribute to the late Miss USA winner. Read on to learn more details about Cheslie Kryst.

Miss USA 2022 venue's connection with late Cheslie Kryst and more details

Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA 2019, which was held at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada on May 2 that year. Kryst was also an established lawyer, and in order to prepare for Miss USA 2019, she took a one-year hiatus from law. She later also went on to represent the US at the Miss Universe 2019 competition, where she ended up in the top 10.

On January 30, 2022, Cheslie Kryst died by suicide after jumping to death from a massive apartment-building located in Midtown Manhattan. She was reportedly suffering from depression.

Miss USA 2008 winner, Crystle Stewart, who is now the president of the Miss USA Organization, spoke to E! News about the decision to have the Grand Sierra Resort and Spa in Reno as the venue for Miss USA 2022.

Stewart, who was one of the judges at the 2019 event, mentioned that it would be a ''fitting full circle moment'' to ''keep Cheslie's legacy alive'' and also to ''pay homage to the great city of Reno.'' She said (obtained via E! News):

''In 2019, I had the honor and privilege of judging the Miss USA pageant at the Grand Sierra Resort and Spa in Reno and crowning former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. In honor of Cheslie's memory, we found it to be a fitting full circle moment that this year, the 2022 Miss USA pageant will be held at the same venue in Reno, Nevada, not only as a way to keep Cheslie's legacy alive but also to pay homage to the great city of Reno.''

Following her death, Cheslie Kryst's mother, April Simpkins, put out a statement saying that her daughter had been suffering from ''high-functioning depression.'' She went on to mention in the statement that Kryst ''hid'' her mental health issues from ''everyone.'' The statement reads in part (obtained via Today):

''Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death. While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it — we miss all of her.''

April Simpkins concluded the statement by saying:

''Cheslie — to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter — you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious.''

Cheslie Kryst has reportedly been battling mental health issues since her time in law school. She'd once allegedly tried to die by suicide. She'd also done many interviews with celebrities, discussing the various complex facets of mental health. Six months after her death, Kryst continues to be an inspiration for the participants set to take part in Miss USA 2022.

Don't forget to catch Miss USA 2022 on FYI and Hulu Live TV on Monday, October 3, 2022.

