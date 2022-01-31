How did Cheslie Kryst die? Tributes pour in as former Miss USA passes away at 30

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst recently died after falling from her high-rise apartment building on January 30. Before her death, she wrote on her Instagram page:

“May this day bring you rest and peace.”

According to NBC News, Kryst jumped from the building as reported by the police. The model’s family issued a statement on Sunday where they said that she inspired everyone in the world with her beauty and strength. The statement said:

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”

Cheslie Kryst’s cause of death explored

The Jackson, Michigan native died after jumping from her 60 story high-rise apartment building in Midtown Manhattan. She jumped at around 7:15 in the morning and was found dead in the street.

Kryst lived on the ninth floor of the building and was alone when she jumped. Sources said that she was last seen on a terrace of the 29th floor.

Kryst reportedly left a note saying that she wanted to leave everything to her mother, who is also a pageant competitor and won the title of Mrs. North Carolina in 2002. However, the motive behind her actions was not written in the note.

Public pays tribute on social media

Cheslie Kryst was mostly known as a famous model and a licensed attorney. Twitter was flooded with tributes as they heard about her death.

Renee Larson @iamreneejai Mental health is something that needs to be addressed in pageants. Rest In Peace, #CheslieKryst . You were loved dearly. Mental health is something that needs to be addressed in pageants. Rest In Peace, #CheslieKryst. You were loved dearly. https://t.co/RX0raoSz5i

MaraEspri @MaraEspri



We must never stop having the conversation on mental health. It was such a beautiful year when Cheslie Kryst was Miss USA. We had 3 black queens. May she rest in peaceWe must never stop having the conversation on mental health. It was such a beautiful year when Cheslie Kryst was Miss USA. We had 3 black queens. May she rest in peace 💔❤️We must never stop having the conversation on mental health. https://t.co/PYfYicfhSZ

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert @madisongesiotto My deepest condolences going out tonight to the family of Cheslie Kryst, who left this world far too soon.



Over 50M Americans suffer with mental illness. They should not suffer alone or in silence.



Rest In Peace, Cheslie. My deepest condolences going out tonight to the family of Cheslie Kryst, who left this world far too soon.Over 50M Americans suffer with mental illness. They should not suffer alone or in silence. Rest In Peace, Cheslie. https://t.co/LRO6lkCkzU

Reecie @BlackWomenViews @ReecieColbert 🏾



Please if you are ever feeling suicidal thoughts or in emotional distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 800-273-8255. It is available 24/7 and it is totally free and confidential. My heart goes out to the loved ones of Cheslie Kryst. May she rest in peacePlease if you are ever feeling suicidal thoughts or in emotional distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 800-273-8255. It is available 24/7 and it is totally free and confidential. My heart goes out to the loved ones of Cheslie Kryst. May she rest in peace 🙏🏾Please if you are ever feeling suicidal thoughts or in emotional distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 800-273-8255. It is available 24/7 and it is totally free and confidential. https://t.co/jTd8S7VJEQ

Rica Charleston @RicaChris22 The passing of #CheslieKryst just show that no matter how happy people look on the outside you never know how they feel on the inside. She was a lawyer, business owner, and so much more.. so with that being said check on your friends. The passing of #CheslieKryst just show that no matter how happy people look on the outside you never know how they feel on the inside. She was a lawyer, business owner, and so much more.. so with that being said check on your friends.

Jasmine Styles @JasmineStylesTV Checked my email and so happened to see a PR email announcing the death of @CheslieKryst , Miss USA 2019. Checked my email and so happened to see a PR email announcing the death of @CheslieKryst, Miss USA 2019. https://t.co/8LXHXMhMyt

BIG JAY 🐂 @jalenrayy So sad to hear we lost another beautiful soul so soon. Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst is gone 🥺🤧. She was extremely talented attorney and host on Extra. So sad to hear we lost another beautiful soul so soon. Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst is gone 🥺🤧. She was extremely talented attorney and host on Extra. https://t.co/xab4aFXcQD

Be A King @BerniceKing



Depression creates deep despair & an overwhelming illusion that there’s no way forward in life



Remember: looking good & doing good things doesn’t = feeling/thinking “good”



Check on YOU, too



National Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255 Such incredibly sad news about #CheslieKryst Depression creates deep despair & an overwhelming illusion that there’s no way forward in lifeRemember: looking good & doing good things doesn’t = feeling/thinking “good”Check on YOU, tooNational Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255 Such incredibly sad news about #CheslieKrystDepression creates deep despair & an overwhelming illusion that there’s no way forward in lifeRemember: looking good & doing good things doesn’t = feeling/thinking “good”Check on YOU, tooNational Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255 https://t.co/913b4ZVAnY

MikNatindim @mnatindim



Just hours before she jumped, Kryst wrote on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

#CheslieKryst A former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst at 30, was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace.Just hours before she jumped, Kryst wrote on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you rest and peace.” A former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst at 30, was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace.Just hours before she jumped, Kryst wrote on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”#CheslieKryst https://t.co/APVnioY1nU

Natasha Rothwell @natasharothwell

Check on your quiet friends.

Check on your "happy" friends.

Check on your creative friends.

Check on each other.”

—@iamlaurenp



variety.com/2022/tv/news/c… “Check on your strong friends.Check on your quiet friends.Check on your "happy" friends.Check on your creative friends.Check on each other.” “Check on your strong friends. Check on your quiet friends. Check on your "happy" friends.Check on your creative friends. Check on each other.”—@iamlaurenp variety.com/2022/tv/news/c…

The former Miss North Carolina followed in her mother's footsteps and competed in pageantry. She attended the University of South Carolina and graduated with a degree in marketing and human resource management.

Kryst enrolled at Wake Forest University School of Law and graduated in 2017 with an MBA and Juris Doctorate. She then trained herself and practiced law in North Carolina and South Carolina and continued competing in pageants.

Cheslie Kryst was a popular model and beauty pageant titleholder (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kryst represented her state at the Miss USA competition in 2019 and won the national title. She then represented the U.S. at the Miss Universe competition and finished in the top 10.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kryst then began working as a N.Y. correspondent for Extra in 2019 and received two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for outstanding entertainment news program for her work on EXTRA.

Edited by Shaheen Banu