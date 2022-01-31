How did Cheslie Kryst die? Tributes pour in as former Miss USA passes away at 30

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst recently died after falling from her high-rise apartment building on January 30. Before her death, she wrote on her Instagram page:
“May this day bring you rest and peace.”
According to NBC News, Kryst jumped from the building as reported by the police. The model’s family issued a statement on Sunday where they said that she inspired everyone in the world with her beauty and strength. The statement said:
“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”
Cheslie Kryst’s cause of death explored
The Jackson, Michigan native died after jumping from her 60 story high-rise apartment building in Midtown Manhattan. She jumped at around 7:15 in the morning and was found dead in the street.
Kryst lived on the ninth floor of the building and was alone when she jumped. Sources said that she was last seen on a terrace of the 29th floor.
Kryst reportedly left a note saying that she wanted to leave everything to her mother, who is also a pageant competitor and won the title of Mrs. North Carolina in 2002. However, the motive behind her actions was not written in the note.
Public pays tribute on social media
Cheslie Kryst was mostly known as a famous model and a licensed attorney. Twitter was flooded with tributes as they heard about her death.
The former Miss North Carolina followed in her mother's footsteps and competed in pageantry. She attended the University of South Carolina and graduated with a degree in marketing and human resource management.
Kryst enrolled at Wake Forest University School of Law and graduated in 2017 with an MBA and Juris Doctorate. She then trained herself and practiced law in North Carolina and South Carolina and continued competing in pageants.
Kryst represented her state at the Miss USA competition in 2019 and won the national title. She then represented the U.S. at the Miss Universe competition and finished in the top 10.
Kryst then began working as a N.Y. correspondent for Extra in 2019 and received two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for outstanding entertainment news program for her work on EXTRA.