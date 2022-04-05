3 best TV shows on Hulu right now

It's difficult to keep track of everything that's available on a variety of platforms these days, from traditional broadcast and cable to premium networks like Hulu and a plethora of streaming options, figuring out where to discover the best TV shows and movies may be a near-impossible effort.

But don't worry, we're here to assist you! We've assembled a list of our favorite shows available on Hulu, from new masterpieces to old favorites, and everything in between, for those who have already joined (or are considering it). We'll also be upgrading the rankings as the library evolves and new original shows appear to prove to be among the greatest on television.

3 Hulu TV Show being aired presently

3) The Girl From Plainville

Created by: Liz Hannah & Patrick Macmanus

Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Colton Ryan, Norbert Leo Butz

When it comes to ripped-from-the-headlines programs, Hulu has been right in the game, with most of its programming really succeeding at confronting real-life events in a way that doesn't strive to sensationalize or make those of us watching at home feel like we are rubbernecking in any obvious way.

The Hulu series, which stars Fanning as Michelle Carter, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the suicide of her then-boyfriend Conrad (Ryan), effectively shows the events leading up to the tragedy and their aftermath without favoring one side over the other.

Fanning, who admittedly explored emotions and conditions she had never encountered in her career previously, is responsible for a major part of that. The end product is a series that is inconsistent in parts, especially at the conclusion, but succeeds due to the immense talent of its actors, who leave no performance stones unturned.

2) Life & Beth

Created by: Amy Schumer

Cast: Amy Schumer, Violet Young, Michael Cera, Yamaneika Saunders, Michael Rapaport, Susannah Flood, Kevin Kane, Laura Benanti

There have been a lot of semi-autobiographical comedy series recently, the most recent being Pamela Adlon's Better Things, but with Life & Beth, Schumer has joined the small-screen landscape in revealing more of her personal narrative to the audience, and the results have never been more successful.

Beth (Schumer's middle name) is the main character, who has been stuck in a rut in both her professional and personal lives. Returning to Beth's Long Island hometown also allows the series to travel back in time, as we watch little Beth (Young) go through many of the formative experiences that have shaped the adult Beth (Rapaport and Benanti play Beth's parents).

It's a show about a woman stuck in a rut who learns she needs to break free, which seems all too familiar, but Schumer's execution succeeds, with the comedian and writer (who also serves as director on many episodes) delivering her most personal and powerful work to date.

1) The Dropout

Created by: Elizabeth Meriweather (based on the ABC News podcast of the same name by Rebecca Jarvis)

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Stephen Fry, Dylan Minnette, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Alan Ruck, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Camryn Mi-Young Kim, Sam Waterston, Kurtwood Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

You're not alone if you've been feeling besieged by all of the true-crime dramas recently. Some of them aren't exactly worth the streaming price of admission, but then there's The Dropout.

The Hulu adaptation, which largely follows the story tracked by the hit podcast of the same name, takes some dramatisation liberties (there's likely much more portrayed about the complex dynamic between Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and her on-again, off-again boyfriend and Theranos COO Sunny Balwani than anything public details could ever reveal on their own), but it knows the difference between making its lead overly sympathetic and a fleshed-out character rather than a one-note villain.

Much of this can be attributed to Seyfried, who delivers an outstanding performance deserving of an Emmy consideration, if not an award. The Dropout may not leave you feeling anything other than complex emotions, but that's a wonderful thing.

Edited by Somava Das