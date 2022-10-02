Where to watch Miss USA 2022? Live streaming details, venue, and more explored

The highly anticipated Miss USA 2022 will be broadcast live from Reno, Nevada, on Monday, October 3, 2022. As per Insider, the event will air on the FYI network and Hulu Live TV at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. It is expected to be a two-hour event that will include a number of competitions, interviews, and more.

Miss USA 2022 is the 71st Miss USA pageant. The competition will be hosted by prominent entertainment reporter and TV star Zuri Hall.

With that said, keep reading to find out how to watch the event, live streaming details, and more.

Viewers can watch Miss USA 2022 on FYI and Hulu Live TV

Miss USA 2022 will be available to watch on A&E's basic cable channel, FYI. The event will also air on Hulu Live TV, but viewers will need a Hulu subscription to watch it on the said network.

There are many subscription plans that the OTT platform offers. Users can go for a $6.99/month plan, which is ad supported. Another option is to choose a $12.99/month ad-free plan. The platform also offers a Live TV Only plan for $68.99/month.

The event will be held at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. Senior Vice President of Marketing at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR), Christopher Abraham, mentioned in a statement (obtained via FOX Reno):

''We are honored to once again host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition, and we look forward to watching the talented individual contestants chase their dreams and leverage their platforms to empower the next generation of young women.''

The statement further reads:

''During their time at GSR, the contestants will have the opportunity to experience the distinct culture of our city and showcase the Reno-Tahoe region to a national audience.''

The much-anticipated event features participants from across 50 states and the district of Columbia. Hosted by Zuri Hall, the event features noted fashion designer Aaron Potts, producer Ashley Clark, model Nicole Williams-English, and South Korean table tennis player Soo Yeon Lee, among others.

Elle Smith, who was crowned Miss USA 2021, will crown the winner of this year's competition. Apart from the final competition, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 3, 2022, there are many other events, including (obtained via Reno Gazette-Journal):

September 29, 2022, 8 pm Thursday: Miss Teen USA 2022 costume show.

September 30, 2022, 7 pm Friday: Miss Teen USA 2022 preliminary competition.

September 30, 2022, 9 pm Friday: Miss USA 2022 preliminary competition.

October 1, 2022, 7 pm Saturday: Miss Teen USA 2022 final competition. An afterparty event will also be held at 9:30 p.m.

October 2, 2022, 7:30 pm Sunday: Miss USA 2022 costume show.

October 3, 2022, 5 pm Monday: Miss USA 2022 final competition, following which an afterparty event will take place at 7:30 pm at the LEX nightclub.

Last year's event was reportedly a massive success despite the difficulties in scheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was earlier slated to be held during spring 2020, and was ultimately pushed to November 2021. The winner of the competition was Elle Smith from Kentucky.

Don't miss Miss USA 2022 on FYI channel or Hulu Live TV on Monday, October 3, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far