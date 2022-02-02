Cheslie Kryst cause of death revealed as tributes continue to pour in after former Miss USA's tragic death

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy on January 31, 2022.

The now-deceased 30-year-old's death has been ruled a suicide by the Chief Medical Examiner of the New York City Office. The news was confirmed to People Magazine on February 1, 2022. As per CNN, Kryst suffered multiple blunt impact injuries.

After she passed away on January 31, 2022, in an official statement to outlet Extra, her family members remembered her for being an inspiration to others with her beauty and strength. The statement read:

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on."

Kryst passed away after jumping off a skyscraper in New York on January 30, 2022.

Cheslie Kryst's friends paid homage to her on social media

Following her death, many of Kryst's friends paid tribute to her on their social media handles. They shared pictures with her and expressed their grief over the tragedy.

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and executive director of The King Center, warned of the "despair" caused by depression during her mourning.

Depression creates deep despair & an overwhelming illusion that there’s no way forward in life



Remember: looking good & doing good things doesn’t = feeling/thinking “good”



Check on YOU, too



Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu also penned a heartfelt note for Cheslie Kryst on her Instagram story.

Remembering her as “one of the brightest, warmest and most kind,” the Miss Universe Organization also condoled her demise on their Instagram handle.

Cheslie Kryst's father breaks silence after daughter's death

Cheslea Kryst's father Rodney Kryst was "devastated" about the news of his daughter's demise. On February 1, 2022, the 62-year-old told media outlet New York Post:

"She never had any kind of substance abuse problem."

According to Kryst, who is Polish-American and a former bodybuilder, Cheslie's depression and death resulted from "dysfunction" within the family. He added:

"But it will be awhile before we can talk more. She was sad."

Robert Kryst and Cheslie's mother April Simpkins have four children together. The couple separated when Cheslie was a child.

