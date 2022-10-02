Who is hosting Miss USA 2022? Know all about Zuri Hall 

Miss USA 2022 will be hosted by prominent entertainment reporter and TV personality, Zuri Hall.

Hall, who is a well-known name among television audiences, also hosted last year's competition, which was held at the Paradise Cove Theater of River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She works as a correspondent for NBC's popular news program, Access Hollywood.

Apart from Zuri Hall, Miss USA 2022 also features Julissa Bermudez and Micah Jesse as sideline correspondents. Read on to learn more details about Zuri Hall and her previous works.

Zuri Hall's early life, other projects, Miss USA 2022, and more

Born on June 2, 1998, in Toledo, Ohio, Zuri Hall developed an interest in arts and theater at a very young age. She attended the Maumee Valley Country Day School, from where she graduated in 2006. Hall later did a Bachelor's degree in Arts in strategic communication along with a minor in theater from The Ohio State University in 2010.

Zuri Hall forayed into broadcasting in entertainment with her stint at MyINDY-TV, where she covered a wide range of events and also interviewed numerous celebrities.

Hall also worked in the sports domain, having served as the MC for the popular basketball team Indiana Pacers' home games. She also served as the official MC for the Super Bowl Village. Her distinctive and vibrant anchoring style was widely noticed at the event.

Later, Zuri Hall went on to work in news programs, including CW33's Nightcap News, and more. After working on numerous popular music and reality TV shows, she went on to join NBC as a correspondent for the network's highly popular news program, Access Hollywood. She also garnered popularity as the sideline reporter for the reality show, American Ninja Warrior.

Zuri Hall dabbled in acting, playing minor roles in various popular shows like TV Land's comedy, Nobodies, Hashtaggers, and many more. She also appeared in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Apart from that, Hall has appeared in commercials for Safe Auto, Meijer, and Ohio tourism.

Hall hosted last year's Miss USA 2021, which was the 70th Miss USA pageant. She received high praise from viewers for her unique hosting style and charming persona that elevated the overall experience of the event to a different level altogether. Regarding Zuri Hall's return, the official Instagram handle of Miss USA mentioned:

''SHE’S BACK!! We are thrilled to announce that hosting the Miss USA 2022 competition is none other than @zurihall. Zuri is an Emmy award winning TV host and personality currently watched nightly on NBC’s Access Hollywood.''

The caption further states:

''Our audiences fell in love with Zuri last year as she hosted our 70th Miss USA Competition and we are so happy to have her back!''

Apart from Zuri Hall, Julissa Bermudez and Micah Jesse will also be a part of the event as sideline correspondents. Bermudez is a well-known host and actress who has garnered popularity for co-hosting BET's popular show, 106 & Park. Micah Jesse is a blogger and host, known for co-anchoring the Music Choice show, Certified.

You can watch Miss USA 2022 on Monday, October 3, 2022, on FYI and Hulu Live TV.

