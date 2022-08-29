Matt Chandler scandal explained as Twitter slams The Village Church pastor over inappropriate messaging controversy

Matt Chandler, a pastor of The Village Church and leader of the international Acts 29 announced on August 28 that he will be taking an indefinite leave of absence. This comes after the 48-year-old’s online interactions with a woman who is not his wife came to light.
Netizens have since taken to social media, opining that his departure was well-deserved.
What was the Matt Chandler scandal?
The pastor began his confession to the congregation by saying:
“I plan on being the pastor here for another 20 years, but I do need to loop you in on some things, OK?”
Chandler went on to explain that he met a woman in a lobby at The Village Church who expressed concerns over his online interactions with one of her friends.
He added that he did not find anything controversial in this as his wife and the friends’ husband was aware of their online messaging. He also said that the woman who approached him in the lobby said something to him that was "really disorienting" for him.
Matt Chandler also told the congregation that he did not take part in a “romantic” or “sexual” conversation with the woman. However, he added:
“The way that played itself out was in a kind of frequency and familiarity that is not wise for someone in my position.”
He went on to add that their exchanges started taking a "coarse and foolish" tone that wasn't okay for "someone who has been put in the position that God placed me in.”
Matt Chandler added that after discussing the matter with the church’s elderly board, he was asked to take a leave of absence from preaching and teaching. The pastor also expressed that he was felt "embarrassed, foolish and stupid.”
He ended the congregation by asking for forgiveness, which was met with applause.
Netizens slam Matt Chandler for DM controversy
Internet users did not hold back while commenting on Chandler’s departure from his role. Many wrote online that they believed there was more to the scandal, which was not made public. Others also criticized his apology and condemned his “arrogant” tone at the congregation.
Several opined that this was probably not the first time Matt Chandler has involved himself in inappropriate acts. However, the same has not been corroborated by credible sources.
A few tweets called Matt Chandler out for his behavior, especially as they said that he must've done everything to ensure that his victim "wouldn't tarnish his image."
What is The Village Church?
The Village Church ranks as one of the top 100 largest and fastest growing churches in America. It first began in 1978 as the First Baptist Church of Highland Village.
The church stands for its conservative and strict Reformed theology, which was epitomized by the Acts 29 network. Their movement believes that God created men and women for their own unique roles in the church and home.
Matt Chandler served as a youth pastor prior near Houston prior to attending Hardin-Simons University, Texas, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Bible.
He then continued his ministry in Dallas. In 2002, Chandler became the pastor of The Village Church. In 1999, Chandler married his wife, Lauren. The couple parent their three children.