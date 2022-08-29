Matt Chandler scandal explained as Twitter slams The Village Church pastor over inappropriate messaging controversy

Matt Chandler, a pastor of The Village Church and leader of the international Acts 29 announced on August 28 that he will be taking an indefinite leave of absence. This comes after the 48-year-old’s online interactions with a woman who is not his wife came to light.

Netizens have since taken to social media, opining that his departure was well-deserved.

What was the Matt Chandler scandal?

The pastor began his confession to the congregation by saying:

“I plan on being the pastor here for another 20 years, but I do need to loop you in on some things, OK?”

Chandler went on to explain that he met a woman in a lobby at The Village Church who expressed concerns over his online interactions with one of her friends.

He added that he did not find anything controversial in this as his wife and the friends’ husband was aware of their online messaging. He also said that the woman who approached him in the lobby said something to him that was "really disorienting" for him.

Matt Chandler also told the congregation that he did not take part in a “romantic” or “sexual” conversation with the woman. However, he added:

“The way that played itself out was in a kind of frequency and familiarity that is not wise for someone in my position.”

He went on to add that their exchanges started taking a "coarse and foolish" tone that wasn't okay for "someone who has been put in the position that God placed me in.”

Matt Chandler added that after discussing the matter with the church’s elderly board, he was asked to take a leave of absence from preaching and teaching. The pastor also expressed that he was felt "embarrassed, foolish and stupid.”

He ended the congregation by asking for forgiveness, which was met with applause.

Netizens slam Matt Chandler for DM controversy

Internet users did not hold back while commenting on Chandler’s departure from his role. Many wrote online that they believed there was more to the scandal, which was not made public. Others also criticized his apology and condemned his “arrogant” tone at the congregation.

Several opined that this was probably not the first time Matt Chandler has involved himself in inappropriate acts. However, the same has not been corroborated by credible sources.

A few tweets called Matt Chandler out for his behavior, especially as they said that he must've done everything to ensure that his victim "wouldn't tarnish his image."

Johnna Harris🌻 @johnnarae There is a major issue with Matt Chandler not publicly apologizing that he put that woman in an extremely inappropriate position. He had power, position, and authority. Sliding into her dms in a way that was concerning enough that he was confronted in the church lobby 1/ There is a major issue with Matt Chandler not publicly apologizing that he put that woman in an extremely inappropriate position. He had power, position, and authority. Sliding into her dms in a way that was concerning enough that he was confronted in the church lobby 1/

SBC Platform @TheSBCPlatform I can't make head or tails of Matt Chandler's DM story but the video of him at TVC this morning was full of pride and arrogance. I can't make head or tails of Matt Chandler's DM story but the video of him at TVC this morning was full of pride and arrogance.

Not in Our Church - Diana @NotinOurChurch1 @realmitchlittle Matt Chandler has shown his temper on stage. I imagine it’s worse in private. My pastor boss was obsessed with his image. He made sure I deleted every inappropriate text & threatened to take me out if I betrayed him. I guarantee MC made sure his victim wouldn’t tarnish his image. @realmitchlittle Matt Chandler has shown his temper on stage. I imagine it’s worse in private. My pastor boss was obsessed with his image. He made sure I deleted every inappropriate text & threatened to take me out if I betrayed him. I guarantee MC made sure his victim wouldn’t tarnish his image.

Dennis Hanabarger @dhanabarger Lots of speculation about the Matt Chandler situation going on right now without knowing all the facts.

If it is the worst you imagine, he should be disqualified. Period.

If it isn’t and you are hoping he is, that is sinful. Lots of speculation about the Matt Chandler situation going on right now without knowing all the facts.If it is the worst you imagine, he should be disqualified. Period. If it isn’t and you are hoping he is, that is sinful.

Pastor Chick 🐣 @pastorchick70 It’s hard to not feel anger at Matt Chandler news. SO many warnings ignored. SO much spiritual manipulation even in his words today. Such a long list of pastoral scandals w/ CLEAR patterns. Such willful blindness we have to the cancer of narcissistic leaders in our churches. It’s hard to not feel anger at Matt Chandler news. SO many warnings ignored. SO much spiritual manipulation even in his words today. Such a long list of pastoral scandals w/ CLEAR patterns. Such willful blindness we have to the cancer of narcissistic leaders in our churches.

Christine Hagen @betamaxinista Dee Parsons @wartwatch @ThouArtTheMan churchleaders.com/news/432886-ma… "Matt Chandler To Take Leave of Absence Following Inappropriate Online Behavior; Chandler ‘In Glad Submission’ to TVC Elders" Remembering all those people who thought Amy and I were exaggerating about this guy. @watchkeep "Matt Chandler To Take Leave of Absence Following Inappropriate Online Behavior; Chandler ‘In Glad Submission’ to TVC Elders" Remembering all those people who thought Amy and I were exaggerating about this guy. @watchkeep @ThouArtTheMan churchleaders.com/news/432886-ma… Matt Chandler is a clown. I put my trust in him for a very long time and am sad to say that I'm not entirely surprised by this behavior, since TVC stands behind child abusers rather than abused women. twitter.com/wartwatch/stat… Matt Chandler is a clown. I put my trust in him for a very long time and am sad to say that I'm not entirely surprised by this behavior, since TVC stands behind child abusers rather than abused women. twitter.com/wartwatch/stat…

Good Monster | Cody Lawrence @WC_Lawrence I’ve said Matt Chandler is a false teacher. He’s woke. His theology is bad. Acts 29, the organization where he is the president is woke. People have attacked me left and right for it.



And now he steps down because of an inappropriate relationship. I hate to say I was right. I’ve said Matt Chandler is a false teacher. He’s woke. His theology is bad. Acts 29, the organization where he is the president is woke. People have attacked me left and right for it. And now he steps down because of an inappropriate relationship. I hate to say I was right.

not in glad submission @watchkeep I know this. Mega church pastors like Matt Chandler, president of @Acts29 , don’t have to make public announcements and take leaves of absence for just “foolish joking” that doesn’t cross more serious boundaries. They spent a lot of time crafting this language. I know this. Mega church pastors like Matt Chandler, president of @Acts29, don’t have to make public announcements and take leaves of absence for just “foolish joking” that doesn’t cross more serious boundaries. They spent a lot of time crafting this language.

Sam Myers @myerscommasam This Matt Chandler news is deeply resonant with me - he was my icon as a pastor and as a man of God when I was still in the church and training for ministry. His "i promise it wasn't a big deal but..." statement today does not fill me with optimism about what news is to come. This Matt Chandler news is deeply resonant with me - he was my icon as a pastor and as a man of God when I was still in the church and training for ministry. His "i promise it wasn't a big deal but..." statement today does not fill me with optimism about what news is to come.

The Once and Future Barth @mononoaware42 Not surprised to hear about Matt Chandler. At one point, I appreciated his ministry, but as time has gone on, I’ve realized he is just a slightly softer version of Mark Driscoll. Not surprised to hear about Matt Chandler. At one point, I appreciated his ministry, but as time has gone on, I’ve realized he is just a slightly softer version of Mark Driscoll.

What is The Village Church?

The Village Church ranks as one of the top 100 largest and fastest growing churches in America. It first began in 1978 as the First Baptist Church of Highland Village.

The church stands for its conservative and strict Reformed theology, which was epitomized by the Acts 29 network. Their movement believes that God created men and women for their own unique roles in the church and home.

Matt Chandler served as a youth pastor prior near Houston prior to attending Hardin-Simons University, Texas, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Bible.

He then continued his ministry in Dallas. In 2002, Chandler became the pastor of The Village Church. In 1999, Chandler married his wife, Lauren. The couple parent their three children.

