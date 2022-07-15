What happened to DJ D Baby? Tributes pour in as Houston artist dies aged 23

DJ D Baby, also known as Darian Lewis, recently passed away after reportedly falling off a balcony. Further details have not been officially released as of yet.

The news was revealed by her mother Terri Lewis on Facebook on July 13. She celebrated her 23rd birthday two weeks before her death.

Who was DJ D Baby? Cause of death explored

As mentioned earlier, DJ D Baby died after reportedly falling off her balcony. Her partner Nisha Jackson spoke in detail about the incident in a Facebook post:

“I’ve decided to break my silence not necessarily for you all, but for she and I. I’ve been very low and hurting deeply. This is coming from my heart. I love Darian with everything in me. I was trying to protect her.”

The post continued:

“She ran to the patio (never in a million years would I have a reason to think that the next actions would follow)… once she she climbed on the patio chair I sprinted from the door to her but she fell over before I could save her. I literally saw and heard her fall before my eyes.”

Darian Lewis played at different events (Image via djdbaby/Instagram)

DJ D Baby, aka Darian Lewis, was a well-known DJ and entrepreneur from Houston, Texas. She developed an interest in DJ-ing when she was in high school and learned the skill as a student at Texas Southern University. She also received equipment for the same from her family following her graduation.

Lewis mentioned in an interview:

“I just introduced myself as DJ D Baby. The crazy part about it is, at the time, I could barely DJ. I saw going to college as a way to reinvent myself and start a new journey. The rest is history in the making.”

She soon began booking events and created her network of connections in the industry. Lewis revealed that the hardest aspect of her career at the time was being a woman in the male-dominated club music scene.

She was proud to be the youngest female DJ in Houston, making a name for herself in a short period of time. Her events became immensely popular, with her recent birthday party attracting many people. Apart from being a successful DJ, she also opened a Houston business that sold hookahs called The Hookah Heroes.

Lewis’ net worth was estimated to be around $60,000, most of which could be attributed to her career as a DJ. Not only did she bag several sponsorship and brand endorsement contracts, but she also performed at many events.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes after the news of DJ D Baby's death went viral.

Deonte Stan Account 🦦 @LeaveItToReesh The news about DJ D Baby is so sad. Rest in peace beautiful. The news about DJ D Baby is so sad. Rest in peace beautiful.

KB @NiaLynee We Love you DJ D Baby. Rest easy beautiful. 🤍 We Love you DJ D Baby. Rest easy beautiful. 🤍

WholesomeStud🤝 @KeezyTwoHundo “I love you Dj D Baby” 🗣🗣 what I’d give to hear her DJ drop in the club again “I love you Dj D Baby” 🗣🗣 what I’d give to hear her DJ drop in the club again

E @Jenninggsss Houston needs to Dedicate a whole day for DJ D Baby. Houston needs to Dedicate a whole day for DJ D Baby.

Kaliaaa🌸 @itsskalia 🏽 I really had high hopes for you to get better, rest in peace dj d baby I really had high hopes for you to get better, rest in peace dj d baby🙏🏽

CHAOS. @imjustdalesia Man Rest In Peace DJ D Baby… such a kind, beautiful soul going entirely too soon 🕊 Man Rest In Peace DJ D Baby… such a kind, beautiful soul going entirely too soon 🕊💔✨

. @Dave214_ Rest In Peace Dj D baby. Love you gang. Rest In Peace Dj D baby. Love you gang.

Hot Girl of Hip-Hop ✨ @shelbylnstewart RIP DJ D Baby. Fly high my girl RIP DJ D Baby. Fly high my girl 💗

She was active on Instagram with around 25,000 followers and on Twitter with about 9,100 followers. Further details about her career, educational background, and parents are yet to be disclosed.

