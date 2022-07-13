Edward Furlong net worth 2022: Terminator star's fortune explored as he reveals he's sober after meth and heroin addiction

Edward Furlong recently revealed that he has been sober for four years after a long history of drug abuse and issues with the law. Speaking about his addiction to a news outlet, he said that it started when he was young and didn't have a lot of people looking for him at the time.

Furlong said that he began with weed, alcohol, and shrooms and was introduced to cocaine and heroin in his 20s. He added that he was high, drinking and partying and suddenly felt like he was with people and he fit in somehow.

The actor said that he stopped using heroin after welcoming his first son with Rachael Bella in 2006. However, Bella filed for divorce two years later and Furlong was accused of exposing his son to cocaine. Bella eventually filed a restraining order against Furlong. In 2012, his ex Monica Keena accused him of domestic violence, due to which he was sent to prison for 180 days.

Although he played some important roles in a few movies, his career declined with an increase in drug abuse. He used to consume a lot of heroin, meth, and DMT, and also overdosed once. He revealed about being arrested in 2016 for being under the influence of an illicit substance.

Edward Furlong was reportedly ordered to undergo six months in rehabilitation and was at Wavelengths Recovery in Huntington Beach for a year. Furlong stated that he has a wonderful relationship with his son now and people now like him more.

Edward Furlong's net worth explored

Edward Furlong accumulated a lot of wealth from his work in movies and TV series (Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 44-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $100,000. Although details on his assets are not available, he earned a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry.

Edward Furlong gained recognition for his performance as John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. He was 13 at the time and this was followed by his appearances in A Home of Our On and Before and After.

Following his appearance on Terminator 2: Judgment Day, he acted in other films like Little Odessa, American Heart, Pet Sematary Two, and more. He was featured in the music video for Aerosmith's Livin' on the Edge and portrayed Michael Brower in Brainscan in 1994. He then appeared in the film adaptation of The Grass Harp in 1995.

His career started declining after 2000 and most of his movies were released directly on DVD. He was expected to reprise his role as John Connor in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines but that did not happen due to his drug addiction. He appeared in a music video for Metallica's The Unnamed Feeling in 2004.

Edward Furlong continued to appear in films like Jimmy & Judy, The Crow: Wicked Prayer, and Night of the Demons, and in the TV series CSI: NY. He was featured in two scenes of The Green Hornet in 2011 followed by Star Trek: Renegades in 2015.

He reprised his role as John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019 and filmed for one day for a facial capture performance as John Connor was killed in the opening scene.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far