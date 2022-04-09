“I was in there like a heroin addict”: Jeff Wittek reveals he had a brain seizure after being prescribed pain medication

On April 7, Jeff Wittek, the famous YouTube vlogger and podcast host, revealed to his fans that he had a brain seizure as a result of all the pain medication he was prescribed after his surgeries.

In 2021, Jeff Wittek was involved in an accident involving a crane that damaged his eye. Wittek subsequently said he had to go through multiple surgeries and was prescribed pain medication which caused the seizure. In a humorous description of his doctor’s visit after his seizure, Wittek also seemed to show how scary it was to have his pain medication taken off.

What happened to Jeff Wittek?

In the episode of Jeff FM podcast on April 7, Jeff Wittek revealed that he had suffered from a seizure due to complications from the pain medication he was prescribed after his surgeries.

Wittek elaborated on his visit with the doctor where she told him that he needed to be taken off all of his pain medication. Wittek laughingly accused the doctor of taking away the one drug that was helping him. He also joked that he was in the doctor’s office like a “heroin addict” asking for his drugs. Unfortunately, this entire incident was an extension of his ordeal last year.

In 2021, Wittek revealed, in a documentary YouTube series, details of the accident that damaged his eye. He explained that he was performing a stunt with now-demonetized YouTuber David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad, which Wittek was also a part of. In one of the stunts, they decided to put a crane-like vehicle used for excavating a lake, and swing people hanging on a rope from the vehicle around over the lake.

Jeff Wittek attempted the stunt after multiple members of the group thought that it would be safe to do so. Wittek said in the documentary,

“I just jumped out of a plane 20 times. What’s the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one-foot deep lake?”

But Wittek realized that the speed of the rope was faster than he anticipated. He further laid blame on Dobrik who was driving the excavator vehicle. Per reports, Wittek also brought legal charges against Dobrik for the accident.

Things went wrong when Wittek was seen flying towards the camera from the rope. The injuries from the accident, especially near Wittek’s eye, could have been catastrophic or even fatal just a few millimeters away in either direction, doctors told Wittek. After multiple surgeries, Jeff Wittek was able to recover from the accident but he is still reeling from lasting side effects.

