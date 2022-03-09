“I’m so sorry”: David Dobrik apologizes to Jeff Wittek for excavator accident, leaves the internet unconvinced

David Dobrik has finally addressed his ongoing beef with fellow YouTuber Jeff Wittek. In the latest Views podcast episode, the Vlog Squad leader, Jason Nash, and Natalie Noel extensively detailed what happened behind the cameras.

Dobrik also apologized to Wittek following the traumatic eye injury that he was held accountable for. However, the internet was not pleased with the public apology.

David included Jeff in several of his vlogs, and the two were extremely close until the horrific accident occurred. While filming a stunt for the former’s vlogs, Wittek hung from an excavator while Dobrik operated the vehicle.

A dangerous stunt led to Wittek being severely injured, and he almost lost his eye.

Since then, the two have been on bitter terms. Recently, Wittek claimed that he walked out of The Roast of Bryce Hall after Dobrik censored his jokes.

In the latest podcast, David addressed the tension between the two.

Speaking about the 32-year-old’s accident, he said:

“That day is the worst thing to have ever happened to me. I would do f**king anything to take that day back. It’s the most unfortunate thing ever. It’s an accident, like that’s what it was.”

He went on to apologize later in the episode. He said:

“I’m so sorry that this happened to you, Jeff. And I wish it was easier to deal with this. I wish we both were better communicators. I see comments like ‘did he forget what he did,’ and like ‘did he forget,’ f**k no! I will never forget.”

Dobrik began talking about Jeff Wittek from 11:25 in the video below:

Internet reacts to David Dobrik’s latest podcast episode

At the time of writing this article, the podcast video titled “DISCUSSING WHAT HAPPENED” on YouTube had amassed over 103k views. Vlog Squad followers were quick to react to the same.

Fans were not impressed with the 25-year old’s apology. Many mentioned that the YouTuber was deflecting from taking ownership of the situation. A few comments online read:

Internet reacts to David Dobrik’s apology 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to David Dobrik’s apology 2/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to David Dobrik’s apology 3/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

What else did David Dobrik reveal on the podcast?

In the hour-long podcast, Dobrik revealed why Wittek had been relentlessly attacking him online. He admitted to revealing a secret in an interview that Jeff hoped would not come out.

Later on in the podcast, Dobrik mentioned that Wittek did not want his fans to know that he was the person who came up with the idea of being swung by an excavator.

Dobrik also opened up about Wittek’s recent comment on the former “censoring” his jokes on The Roast of Bryce Hall. Regarding the same, Dobrik said on the podcast that he “never wanted to silence Jeff.”

Jeff Wittek had not responded to the latest podcast episode at the time of writing this article.

Edited by Ravi Iyer