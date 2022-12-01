Fans speculate Robert De Niro's role in Netflix's new political thriller series

According to Variety, actor Robert De Niro is set to star in his first-ever TV show, Zero Day. The Netflix political series comes from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. Although details about the plot have not been revealed at this point, the publication has mentioned that the iconic actor will play the role of a former US President.

Fans on Twitter have been speculating about De Niro's role in the upcoming show. One user made a guess that De Niro might play the role of either Abraham Lincoln or Franklin D. Roosevelt.

A fan's reaction to Robert De Niro's new TV show (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

All eyes set on Robert De Niro's first-ever TV show

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Robert De Niro making his TV debut. Some users mentioned a few former US presidents' names, while others expressed excitement for the upcoming project.

Fan reactions to Robert De Niro's new TV show (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions to Robert De Niro's new TV show (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions to Robert De Niro's new TV show (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Writers Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim will reportedly also serve as the show's executive producers, along with De Niro. The series is set to be a political thriller, but story details are currently being kept under tight wraps. A release date for Zero Day has also not been announced.

Eric Newman is a noted producer and writer who's worked on quite a few Netflix projects over the years, including Narcos, Narcos: Mexico, and True Story, to name a few. His film credits include Bright, RoboCop, The Last Exorcism, and many more.

Noah Oppenheim is widely known as the writer for the critically acclaimed biopic Jackie, starring Natalie Portman. He's also co-written the screenplays for movies like The Maze Runner and The Divergent Series: Allegiant.

A quick look at Robert De Niro's works

Robert De Niro recently appeared in David O. Russell's comedy flick Amsterdam, wherein he portrayed the character of an ex-army named Gil Dillenbeck. The film was reportedly inspired by the events of the 1930s political conspiracy titled "the Business Plot." An official statement by 20th Century Studios said:

''Amsterdam,'' the latest film from acclaimed writer/director David O. Russell, is a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience. 20th Century Studios’ and New Regency’s original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history, will open exclusively in theaters October 7, 2022.''

The film also stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, and Anya Taylor-Joy, among many others, in key roles. Apart from that, De Niro's more recent roles were in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Todd Philips' Joker, The War With Grandpa, and more.

He's reportedly slated to play a pivotal role in Martin Scorsese's new Western drama flick, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role.

Over the years, De Niro has been a part of several iconic films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and Once Upon a Time in America, to name a few. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in Hollywood.

Poll : 0 votes