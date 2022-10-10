Unexpected Amsterdam box office reports leave fans enraged as they tweet reasons why the David O Russell movie "flopped"

David O. Russell's new movie, Amsterdam, was released on October 7, 2022, in theaters. The movie's box-office performance has reportedly been underwhelming, as it made a meager $6.5 million during its opening weekend.

Fans on Twitter have been criticizing the film, stating out the numerous reasons they think that led to the film ''flopping''. One angry user slammed Russell, saying that gathering an ensemble cast for a film alone doesn't guarantee success.

🥛 @pulastweets I’m glad people aren’t falling for these movies made for a cheap Oscar nomination, It’s good that ‘Amsterdam’ flopped because these directors think you could just put an ensemble cast together and the praise will start flooding. I dub it thee ‘Don’t Look Up’ effect I’m glad people aren’t falling for these movies made for a cheap Oscar nomination, It’s good that ‘Amsterdam’ flopped because these directors think you could just put an ensemble cast together and the praise will start flooding. I dub it thee ‘Don’t Look Up’ effect

Without further ado, read on to find out more reactions from fans.

Twitter slams David O Russell's Amsterdam after shocking box-office reports

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on David O. Russell's new film, Amsterdam. Following the unexpected box-office reports over the weekend, fans have been slamming the film, pointing out the reasons that led to the film becoming a "flop".

Some mentioned that having an ensemble cast does not always lead to the film performing well at the box-office, whilst others attributed Taylor Swift's acting in the movie to the movie's underwhelming performance at the box-office. Some users also spoke about David O. Russell's alleged sexual assault of his transgender niece, saying that he ''deserves'' this. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Berberian Sean Studio @ #FFatHome @bigtunaonfilm The biggest reason AMSTERDAM flopped (beyond it sucking) is poor marketinng. They opted to aim it at a younger audience who rejected it due to David O. Russell's controversy. Had they played down Robbie and Swift and played up De Niro and Malek, it would have fared better. The biggest reason AMSTERDAM flopped (beyond it sucking) is poor marketinng. They opted to aim it at a younger audience who rejected it due to David O. Russell's controversy. Had they played down Robbie and Swift and played up De Niro and Malek, it would have fared better.

Ernest Owens @MrErnestOwens David O. Russell’s AMSTERDAM flopped.



Not surprised.



We don't want anymore forced superstar films. David O. Russell’s AMSTERDAM flopped. Not surprised. We don't want anymore forced superstar films.

🥛 @pulastweets I’m glad people aren’t falling for these movies made for a cheap Oscar nomination, It’s good that ‘Amsterdam’ flopped because these directors think you could just put an ensemble cast together and the praise will start flooding. I dub it thee ‘Don’t Look Up’ effect I’m glad people aren’t falling for these movies made for a cheap Oscar nomination, It’s good that ‘Amsterdam’ flopped because these directors think you could just put an ensemble cast together and the praise will start flooding. I dub it thee ‘Don’t Look Up’ effect

pinkslimer @punkslurmer Wondering why @letterboxd removed my ‘Amsterdam’ review calling out David O Russell’s history of abuse and misconduct? Was sitting near the top of the most popular reviews then - boom - gone. Wondering why @letterboxd removed my ‘Amsterdam’ review calling out David O Russell’s history of abuse and misconduct? Was sitting near the top of the most popular reviews then - boom - gone.

Danielle Solzman 🎥🎬🎥✡️ @DanielleSATM solzyatthemovies.com/2022/07/06/ams… Amsterdam has an all-star cast but I'm assuming David O. Russell having a history of abuse and getting away with sexual assault played a role in its not doing well over opening weekend. #AmsterdamMovie Amsterdam has an all-star cast but I'm assuming David O. Russell having a history of abuse and getting away with sexual assault played a role in its not doing well over opening weekend. #AmsterdamMovie solzyatthemovies.com/2022/07/06/ams…

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The reviews for the film have also not been very positive, with many viewers and critics slamming Russell's direction, screenplay, and overall execution of the story. However, the performances by the cast have received mostly positive reviews.

More details about Amsterdam plot, trailer and cast

Amsterdam is set in the 30s and focuses on a trio of friends who get involved in a murder case. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per 20th Century Studios:

''Amsterdam,'' the latest film from acclaimed writer/director David O. Russell, is a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience. 20th Century Studios’ and New Regency’s original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history, will open exclusively in theaters October 7, 2022.''

The trailer has a comic tone that fans of David O. Russell's previous works will instantly identify with. The relentless trailer offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the film. Fans of movies like American Hustle and Knives Out can check this one out.

The plot of the movie is based on the notorious Business Plot of 1933, which was allegedly a political conspiracy involving businessmen who wanted a dictator in the US after ousting President Franklin D. Roosevelt from power.

So far, the film has received mostly mixed reviews from fans and critics. Most of the praise is directed towards the performances by the stunning ensemble cast that includes some of the most prominent names from Hollywood. Criticism is majorly focused on inconsistencies pertaining to the story, direction, and screenplay.

The movie stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington as Burt Berendsen, Valerie Voze, and Harold Woodsman, respectively. It also features Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, and Zoe Saldaña, in guest/supporting roles.

Amsterdam is currently showing in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes