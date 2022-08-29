Dated and Related season 1: Where to follow cast members of Netflix’s show on Instagram?

Netflix’s new dating show Dated and Related might make family reunions awkward for some siblings. Dated and Related, which releases on Netflix on September 2 at 3 am ET, will feature eight pairs of siblings living together in a villa in France who are all looking for their perfect matches.

The 16 contestants will have to go on dates with their prospective partners in front of their protective siblings. New contestants will continue to join the show. The show will be hosted by Too Hot to Handle season 2 cast member Melinda Berry, who has 14 siblings herself.

Where to follow the cast members of Dated and Related on Instagram?

Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen

Chris and Jason are the only singles on Dated and Related who are not siblings but cousins. They are based out of New Jersey. Jason is a 27-year-old lifeguard and jet ski instructor while Chris is a Server and surf instructor.

Chris and Jason’s Instagram IDs are chrishahnofficial and jasoncohenofficial respectively.

Ceylan and Alara Taneri

Ceylan and Alara will appear on the show in episode 3. Alara is a 22-year-old fashion design student while Ceylan is a 25-year-old professional footballer. The brother-sister duo are based out of London and share a genuine friendship with each other.

Alara’s Instagram ID is alarataneri and Ceylan’s ID is ceylantaneri.

Daniel and Julia Perfetto

The Canada-based siblings Daniel and Julia are Italians. 25-year-old Daniel is a client care specialist and Julia is an HR associate and personal trainer.

Daniel and Julia’s Instagram IDs are danielperfetto_ and juliaperfetto respectively.

Diana & Nina Parsijanis

Diana and Nina are London-based Norwegian-Iranian twins who share the same career as 29-year-old jewelry specialists. Diana falls in love too quickly while Nina is too picky.

Fans can also follow the sisters on Instagram who share an account with the username ninaxdiana.

Dyman & Deyon Miller

Dyman is a rebellious 25-year-old medical assistant while Deyon is a nerdy 21-year-old HR manager and sports model.

Deyon is available on Instagram as itsdeyon and Dyman is also present on the social media site with the username dyman.miller.

Joey and Corrina Roppo

Joey and Corrina, the Dated and Related singles, are Seattle-based siblings who boast a special handshake and are known for their Tik-Tok videos. Joey is a 28-year-old Customs Brokerage Manager and is protective of his younger 23-year sister Corrina, who is a music teacher. Both of them are hopeless romantics.

Fans can follow Joey on his Instagram ID joeyroppo. Corrina is also available on Instagram under the username corrinaroppo.

Kaz & Kieran Bishop

Twins Kaz and Kieran Bishop are each other’s wingman, even though the siblings live very different lives. 30-year-old Fireman Kaz is a self-proclaimed player who now wants to settle down. Kieran is a banking consultant and a hopeless romantic.

Kaz and Kieran are available on Instagram with their user IDs kazbishop_ and kieranbishop_ respectively.

Mady & Lily Bajor

Texas sisters Mady and Lily call themselves "Paris Hilton meets cowgirl." Younger sister Mady, an advertising student, is able to easily identify red spots, but Lily, a cocktail waitress and student, is more naïve when it comes to dating.

Mady is available on Instagram with the ID mady and Lily is present on the social media application using the user ID lilybajor. The sisters also share a common Instagram ID with the name thebajorsisters.

Fans can keep up with all the sibling pairs of Dated and Related on Netflix from September 2 onwards.

Edited by Susrita Das