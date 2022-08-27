Who is Melinda Berry? Too Hot To Handle alum is all set to host Netflix’s Dated and Related Season 1

Season 1 of Dated and Related is set to release on September 2, 2022. The show will feature eight pairs of siblings who will try and find love for each other. Moreover, by living together, they will be frequently introduced to other sibling pairs on the show.

Also guiding them throughout this journey is Melinda Berry, who has also been a part of the most recent season of Too Hot To Handle. Along with that, she is currently a model, TikToker and a stunner on the streets of New York. Nevertheless, she will appear as a host on Dated and Related.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Imagine having to think about your sibling dating - how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one together.'"

It further adds:

"Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.”

Melinda Berry from Dated and Related does street runway modelling

Currently living in Brooklyn, New York, Melinda Berry's interest is to walk the city's streets as a runway model. She specifically walks in the Soho neighborhood wearing the most beautiful outfits. When asked about the reason behind the activity, she revealed to Vogue:

“I wanted to create a space where young women from all over the world could visit my page, and leave with confidence and inspiration to take on the world.”

Moreover, she draws a lot of inspiration by listening to Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and Leikeli47. Furthermore, she has a particular playlist called "catwalk" on her phone, which she plays to get ideas and motivation for her vocations.

When it comes to her fashion preferences, she shops most of her outfits from I.AM.GIA, an online website. Aside from that, her favorite piece of clothing is a fluffy, pink and puffy dress which she's yet to wear.

The Dated and Related host also revealed that her runway walk has been perfected by watching two of her favorite models, Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks. She hails her eclectic walk as a product of her sheer confidence.

Nevertheless, her next big aim as a TikToker is to organize a runway flash mob with all the beautiful women around NYC wearing stunning outfits. Viewers can watch all the episodes of Dated and Related on Netflix.

