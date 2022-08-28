What time will Dated & Related Season 1 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more explored

Dated & Related is Netflix's reality TV series where siblings are pushed out of their comfort zone as they search for love. The streaming giant announced the release of the show, calling it the "most awkward dating show ever." The series is all set to be released on Friday, September 2, 2022.

The Netflix series recently dropped its first trailer featuring eight pairs of siblings as they arrive in the South of France looking for love and facing a whole lot of drama. Dated & Related will showcase sibling duos dating at the same time as they are paired with other siblings. Needless to say, in their journey towards finding true love, drama will definitely be unavoidable.

With Dated & Related premiering in just a few days, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming Netflix reality TV dating series.

Netflix's Dated & Related: More about the trailer, host, and cast

Dated & Related is slated to be released on Friday, September 2, 2022. The series will be compiled of ten 45-minute episodes.

Too Hot to Handle's host Melinda Berry will also be hosting Netflix's Dated & Related. Berry gets a lot of her inspiration from famous artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, and Leikeli47. The host also has a curated playlist titled Catwalk and listens to them when she's looking for ideas.

The teaser opens with Melinda saying,

"Who better to have in your corner than your brother or sister, who will be joining you in your search for love?"

The sneak peek shows one male contestant revealing that he doesn't find any of the suitors good enough for his sister. Lily Bajor, a participant in the Netflix series, shared that it would be awkward to see her sister flirting with other singles.

Here's the trailer for the upcoming series premiering on Netflix:

In the series teaser, Melinda continues to ask viewers a question that everyone has on their minds,

"When love is on the line, will these siblings find the one, or will they go home empty-handed?"

The series promises ample drama that builds on the interpersonal dynamics of the cast. One such moment is captured in the trailer, where one cast member is seen confronting her male suitor, saying,

"You've used me as a stepping stone big time"

During her confessional, Corrina Roppo shared that there had to be someone out there who wanted to be with her as much as she wanted to be with that person. However, with heated relationships comes a stressed and protective sibling. One contestant shared that he would do anything to protect his sister.

The teaser also flashed phrases on the screen that read, "Shared DNA, hella PDA" before Melinda finally asked the viewers, "Could your sibling be the answer to finding everlasting love?"

Who are the contestants on Dated & Related?

The series comprises sibling duos Mady and Lily Bajor, Kaz and Kieran Bishop, Cousins Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen, Dyman and Deyon Miller, Diana and Nina Parsjani, Joey and Corrina Roppo, Daniel and Julia Perfetto, Alara and Ceylan.

Apart from siblings, the series will also feature a set of energetic cousins. Not only will they be searching for their soulmate, but they will also get to keep a close eye over their sibling's budding romance.

Dated & Related will premiere on September 2, 2022 and can be streamed only on Netflix.

Edited by Susrita Das