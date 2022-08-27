Dated and Related Season 1: Meet the cast of Netflix’s new dating series

Netflix announced the release of Dated and Related, its "most awkward dating show ever."

Slated to be released on September 2, 2022, the show will have eight sibling duos living together in a villa and setting up dates for each other. Viewers will see a lot of drama taking place in every episode with sudden eliminations.

Needless to say, the most awkward part of Dated and Related will be singles finding love in front of their brothers and sisters. However, the siblings will also have deep conversations with each other about selecting the right partner for their sibling even as they fight for their love on the show.

The official synopsis of Dated and Related reads:

"Imagine having to think about your sibling dating - how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one together."

It also says:

"Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your b***s**t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.”

Who are the sibling pairs on Dated and Related season 1?

The Bajors

Sisters 20-year-old Mady and 21-year-old Lily Bajors are from Texas and while Mady is an advertising student, Lily is a student and a cocktail waitress. Both sisters are very protective of each other and have great potential to be each other's wingwomen. However, they do get frustrated with each other if things don't work out as they find love.

The Bishops

With their chiseled good looks, 30-year-old Kaz and Kieran Bishop are identical twins from Britain. While the former is a firefighter, the latter is a bank consultant. The twins are expected to be a part of a number of love triangles at the Dated and Related villa thanks to both their accent and their looks.

The Cohens/ Hahns

Cousins Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen are 27-year-olds from New Jersey. The fact that they are cousins might make them feel a little less awkward as they try to find love for each other. Chris is a server and surf instructor while Jason is a lifeguard and ski instructor.

Although the two are a little different from one another, they do throw the same pick-up lines that might land them in trouble.

The Millers

Dyman and Deyon Miller are a sister-brother duo on the show, of whom 25-year-old Dyman is a medical assistant and 21-year-old Deyon is an HR manager and sports model.

The sibling duo are assumed to be the most committed to helping each other find love. They don't just advise each other on finding the right person, Dyman also tries to talk to every girl that her brother develops a liking for.

The Parsijanis

The other pair of twins on Dared and Related are 29-year-old Diana and Nina Parsjani.

While Diana has an ostentatious personality, Nina has a calm demeanor and they both balance each other out. Although the twins will have a number of men trying to woo them on the show, they have decided to fall for only one duo of siblings.

The Roppos

Another brother-sister pair on the show, Joey and Corrina Roppo, are incredibly protective of one another. While 29-year-old Joey is a customs brokerage manager, 23-year-old Corrina is a music teacher.

The sibling duo's description on Dated and Related says that they are both kind-hearted people. The siblings would like a "stable relationship with someone who matches their Christian values, fits into their active lifestyle and makes a killer addition to their volleyball team.”

The Perfettos

Italian brother-sister duo, Daniel and Julia Perfetto are looking for their 'perfect' match on the show. Daniel is a 25-year-old client care specialist and Julia is a 21-year-old HR associate and personal trainer.

The sibling pair, who have come from Ontario, Canada, will enter the Dated and Related villa in the third episode.

The Taneris

Alara and Ceylan share a great bond and are very chill with each other when compared to other siblings. The two hail from the UK and 22-year-old Alara is a fashion design student, while details of her 25-year-old brother's occupation are unknown.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Dated and Related on September 2, 2022 on Netflix.

Edited by Madhur Dave