Who is Sophie Stonehouse from Too Hot To Handle? UK native is an event manager 

Netflix is returning with a new installment of the popular dating show Too Hot To Handle. Season 4 of the hit reality series will feature 10 contestants and is set to premiere on the OTT platform on Wednesday, December 7, at 3 am with the first five episodes. The final five episodes will air the following week on December 14, 2022.

Event Manager Sophie Stonehouse will be among the 10 participating singles looking to win the grand cash prize while also looking for a potential partner. Like others, she will be tested on her boundaries while forming a physical connection with her fellow companions.

The official synopsis of Too Hot To Handle reads as:

"The stakes are high in this fake reality series, and contestants are hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever. As the teaser shows, little do they know that they’re really on Too Hot to Handle — and Lana still has her eyes on everyone."

It further continues:

"Taking the cash home won’t be so easy. Can they abstain from s** and self-gratification in order to form meaningful connections and keep the money, or will their temptations prove too strong to resist? With Lopez and Lana fooling everyone, this new season’s twist is the show’s biggest one yet."

More about Too Hot To Handle season 4 cast member Sophie Stonehouse

Stonehouse is a 22 year old event manager who is originally from Brighton, England. According to her Netflix bio, she has only been in one long-term relationship before, which didn't work out quite as much as she wanted to, with the star refusing to commit to anyone else. The Too Hot To Handle star would rather prefer to be in a casual relationship and date rather than committing to someone seriously.

However, with her debut on the reality dating show, it will be interesting to see if she finds a genuine connection with the help of host Mario Lopez and digital assistant Lana. Viewers will also get to see if she is able to resist the many temptations put in front of her and the other contestants to win the grand cash prize. Stonehouse is also the only British female contestant on the series.

The Too Hot To Handle cast member has "sky-high standards." When someone’s not up for the challenge, "she’s onto the next." Sophie recently started her own YouTube channel where she gives her fans and subscribers an insight into her life and the many activities she takes up on a regular basis while living in England.

The event manager will enter the competition thinking that she is taking part in a dating show called Wild Love, unaware that the premise of the show is "Too Hot To Handle," and that "virtual assistant Lana, will soon ban them from getting hot and heavy for the duration of their stay." Will she manage to abstain herself from forming a physical connection and take home $200,000? Only time will tell.

As per her Instagram, Sophie has amassed over 6K followers and constantly updates her followers on personal and professional updates as well as glimpses of her vacation travels with her friends. In one of her posts, the star called her journey on the reality show "a bumpy ride." Viewers will have to watch to witness her stint.

Other contestants set to make their appearance on Too Hot To Handle season 4 include Brittan Byrd, Creed McKinnon, Dominique Defoe, James Pendergrass, Jawahir Khalifa, Kayla Richart, Nick Kici, Nigel Jones, and Sebastian Melrose. They will be put to the ultimate test of resisting temptations, but things are set to quickly get dramatic as per previews.

Don't forget to stream Too Hot To Handle this Wednesday on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes