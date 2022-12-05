Movies on Netflix: 5 new releases in December 2022

Netflix has a number of new releases lined up for December. Some of these are enjoyable Christmas movies about family, love, and friendship that people can watch with their families during the holiday season. These include Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Matilda the Musical, and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Apart from these films, the much-awaited sequel to the hit 2019 film Knives Out is also set to premiere on Netflix in December. Acclaimed director Noah Baumbach's film White Noise and the romantic drama Lady Chatterley’s Lover are also scheduled to hit Netflix in December.

Check out this list of some of the best movies to be released on Netflix in December.

White Noise, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, and 3 other Netflix Original releases in December

1) Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Directed by gifted and creative Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, this stop-motion animated musical fantasy reimagines Carlo Collodi’s 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio.

The film had a limited theatrical release in select cinemas on November 9, 2022. It is now scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 9, 2022.

The film takes place in 1930s Fascist Italy and explores Carlo Collodi's famous fairytale about a wooden puppet who is brought to life and dreams of becoming a real boy. The musical deals with the themes of identity, family, love, and the true meaning of life.

The voice cast of the film features Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton. The background score and songs have been composed by the legendary French composer Alexandre Desplat.

2) Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Directed by Stephen Donnelly, this animated supernatural musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel A Christmas Carol is Netflix’s latest addition to its ever-growing list of animated Christmas movies.

The animated musical had a limited theatrical release on November 18, 2022. It began streaming on Netflix on December 2, 2022.

The musical is set on Christmas Eve and revolves around the selfish and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge (voiced by Luke Evans) who has just one night left to go back in his past and correct his mistakes in order to change the course of his depressing and gloomy future.

Apart from Evans, the musical also features the voices of Olivia Coleman, Johnny Flynn, Jonathan Pryce, and Jessie Buckley.

3) Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Directed by Matthew Warchus from a screenplay written by Dennis Kelly, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is a brand-new take on the Tony and Olivier Award-winning 2011 stage musical based on Roald Dahl's 1988 novel Matilda.

The film tells the story of the titular Matilda Wormwood (played by Alisha Weir), who utilizes her extraordinary gift and vivid imagination to take control of her own life and fate, with miraculous results. The film also stars Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson in key roles.

The musical comedy is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on December 9, 2022. It will be available for streaming on Netflix on Christmas Day 2022.

4) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, this mystery film is a sequel to Johnson's critically-acclaimed 2019 film Knives Out. The film had a limited theatrical release on November 23, 2022. It will begin streaming on Netflix on December 23, 2022.

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, who takes on a new murder mystery case in Greece surrounding a tech billionaire named Mile Bron (played by Edward Norton) and his eclectic crew of friends whom he had invited to his private Greek island for a remote getaway.

The ensemble cast also features Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, and Ethan Hawke.

5) White Noise

Written and directed by Noah Baumbach, this apocalyptic black comedy is an adaptation of Don DeLillo's 1985 novel of the same name. The film also had a limited theatrical release in select cinemas on November 25, 2022. It will premiere on Netflix on December 30, 2022.

The film follows Professor Jack Gladney (played by Adam Driver), professor of Hitler studies at the College-on-the-Hill, his wife Babette (played by Greta Gerwig), and their four children as they attempt to deal with the everyday challenges of life following the “Airborne Toxic Event”, a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over the town.

The incident completely changes their lives and their perception of “normal” forever and forces them to think about death, love, and happiness in a whole new way. The film also features Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Don Cheadle.

Don't forget to watch these films this month only on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes