Scrooge: A Christmas Carol voice cast list: Luke Evans, Olivia Colman and others to star in Netflix's holiday film

Based on Charles Dickens' novella A Christmas Carol, the upcoming animated movie Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is all set to be released on December 2, 2022, on Netflix. Focusing on the main protagonist Scrooge, the movie will revolve around a supernatural and time-traveling theme but with a musical twist.

The official synopsis of the movie, as released by Netflix, reads:

"On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out."

The movie is directed by Stephen Donnelly, who adapted it from Ronald Neame's 1970 film Scrooge. In addition, this holiday-themed animated musical is star-studded with an ensemble voice cast of brilliant actors, including Luke Evans, Olivia Coleman, Jessie Buckley, and Johnny Flynn, among others.

Olivia Coleman, Johnny Flynn, and other A-listed actors who are giving voice to the characters in Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

1) Luke Evans as Scrooge

Luke Evans will be voicing the character of Ebenezer Scrooge in the movie. His character is a selfish miser who will be visited by spirits on Christmas Eve.

Evans is a Welsh actor and a singer. He started his career in Broadway musicals such as Rent, Miss Saigon, and Piaf. He had his big breakthrough from Clash of the Titans. Moreover, he was also cast in Ravens, The Immortals, and Three Musketeers. Besides that, Evans has starred in important roles on The Hobbit, Dracula Untold, Fast and Furious 6, as well as Beauty and the Beast.

2) Olivia Coleman as Past

Veteran actor Olivia Coleman will be lending her voice to Past in Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, who will visit the titular protagonist on Christmas to show him his younger days.

Professionally known as Olivia Coleman, Sarah Caroline Sinclair is an English actress. She has received a lot of critical acclaim for her roles and is the recipient of an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Moreover, she has received an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Coleman's other prominent role was as Queen Elizabeth 2 in Netflix's hit series The Crown. She has also starred in Les Miserables and Landscapers. Her other important film acclaim includes The Iron Lady, Hyde Park on Hudson, Locke, The Lobster, Murder on the Orient Express, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Empire of Light.

3) Jessie Buckley as Isabel

Isabel from Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will be voiced by Jessie Buckley. The character is the protagonist's former fiancée and appears in flashbacks that are shown to Scrooge by Past.

Buckley is an Irish actress and singer. She started as a contestant on the BBC TV talent show I'd Do Anything, where she ranked second. The actress has won a Laurence Olivier Award and also got nominated for an Academy Award and three BAFTA Awards.

Besides that, she was on the list of Ireland's greatest film actors of all time in 2020 by The Irish Time. Buckley has also acted in shows like War and Peace, The Woman in White, and The Lost Daughter.

4) Johnny Flynn as Bob

Johnny Flynn will be voicing Bob Cratchit in Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. The character is a clerk at Scrooge's office who wishes for a day off on Christmas to spend it with his family. However, this is not liked by his boss.

Flynn is a British actor, singer, and songwriter. He has starred as Dylan Witter in the Channel 4 and Netflix television comedy Lovesick and also portrayed David Bowie in the film Stardust. The actor has also starred in Emma, which was Autumn de Wilde's adaptation of Jane Austen's novel of the same name, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy, and Josh O'Connor.

Additional cast

Besides the aforementioned celebrities, other actors who join the cast of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol are:

Trevor Dion Nicholas plays Present

Jonathan Pryce plays Jacob Marley

Fra Fee plays Harry Huffam

Don't forget to watch Scrooge: A Christmas Carol this Friday on Netflix.

