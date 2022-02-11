“We are devastated”: Luke Evans reacts after Disney+ puts Beauty and the Beast prequel series on hold

Disney+ has decided not to move forward with the Beauty and the Beast prequel series for now. The show roped in actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad to play iconic characters, Gaston and LeFou.

The reason behind the halt is reportedly creative differences. Confirming the news, Gad wrote on Twitter:

“Sadly, ‘Tis true. We tried to make it all work, but under the gun, it wasn’t meant to be… for now. These characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the best intentions & reality collide & nothing can be done.”

Evans also responded by saying that he was devastated by the decision.

Luke Evans @TheRealLukevans This is a very sad message for us to tweet. We are devastated. Goodbye, for now, from Gaston and Le fou This is a very sad message for us to tweet. We are devastated. Goodbye, for now, from Gaston and Le fou ❤️

Josh Gad @joshgad But… we truly hope we get to make it when our schedules allow. But… we truly hope we get to make it when our schedules allow. https://t.co/A3UpgRXKCg

Why has Disney put the series on the back burner?

According to a report by Deadline, the network has put the Beauty and the Beast prequel on the back burner for creative reasons. Apparently, the creators’ vision related to the original music and script was not panning out in the direction expected.

Another reason is reported to be the schedule, as the shoot was already delayed from early spring to summer. The network didn’t want to push the filming into the fall due to weather concerns and cast members’ schedules.

Thus, Disney and the production of the musical series decided to put the show on hold and might resume when the time is right in the future.

All about the Beauty and the Beast prequel

The series will be centered around the origin of the iconic Disney princess storyline. The description of the prequel reads:

“Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s epic romance, the series follows Gaston (Evans) and LeFou (Gad) as they set off with LeFou’s stepsister, Tilly (Middleton), after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure.”

It further mentions:

“While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets."

Apart from Evans and Gad (who were featured in the movie alongside Emma Watson), the lead cast members of Beauty and the Beast include Fra Fee, Briana Middleton, and Jelani Alladin. A few days ago, the show announced that British pop star Rita Ora was roped in for a role in the prequel.

In addition to starring, Gad is also the scriptwriter of the TV series. He is also the creator alongside Once Upon a Time showrunners Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.

