Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio movie early reviews: Netizens rooting for Oscars nomination following solid display of stop-motion animation

Acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday, October 15, 2022, and has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Most viewers were in awe of the film's stunning stop-motion animation, with many fans rooting for it to get an Oscar nomination.

One user mentioned that the film is a ''contender'' to win an Academy Award, saying it is Netflix's ''best bet.''

Several fans and critics took to Twitter to share their reviews of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio following its much-awaited world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Stefan Ellison @MisterCoat @emilykranking Depending on how Strange World is received, I could honestly see Pinocchio winning. del Toro is beloved in the film industry and the Academy and Netflix really wants that animated feature Oscar. Would be the first stop-mo winner since Were-Rabbit. @emilykranking Depending on how Strange World is received, I could honestly see Pinocchio winning. del Toro is beloved in the film industry and the Academy and Netflix really wants that animated feature Oscar. Would be the first stop-mo winner since Were-Rabbit.

#Oscars Considering #Netflix has no clear "big award champion" this award season, could #PinocchioMovie be its big player alongside #GlassOnion ? RAVE reviews and Del Toro is such a unique cinematic voice... It is already the early frontrunner for Animated Feature. #Oscars 2023 Considering #Netflix has no clear "big award champion" this award season, could #PinocchioMovie be its big player alongside #GlassOnion ? RAVE reviews and Del Toro is such a unique cinematic voice... It is already the early frontrunner for Animated Feature.#Oscars #Oscars2023 https://t.co/HivpgZIfwt

Archie Marshall @LFF @archiewmarshall You can feel the love that went into every frame of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio. A beautifully animated reimagining, giving a familiar story completely new life. Excellent voice work brings each of the characters to vivid life. Del Toro simply doesn't miss! #LFF You can feel the love that went into every frame of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio. A beautifully animated reimagining, giving a familiar story completely new life. Excellent voice work brings each of the characters to vivid life. Del Toro simply doesn't miss! #LFF https://t.co/O1WUe6yW7j

John 🌱💚🌏🕊️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🐈‍⬛ @johnwiththatcat Just saw Guillermo Del Toro's new version of Pinocchio at #lff and it was brilliant. Beautiful animation and consistently entertaining throughout. The opening 10 minutes were as heartbreaking as the beginning of Up! Just saw Guillermo Del Toro's new version of Pinocchio at #lff and it was brilliant. Beautiful animation and consistently entertaining throughout. The opening 10 minutes were as heartbreaking as the beginning of Up! 💔 https://t.co/jAdFeCsrtV

Earlier, at a press event for Pinocchio, director Guillermo del Toro spoke to Polygon about his decision to opt for stop-motion animation for the movie. The Shape of Water director talked about his intention to restore autonomy to animators:

''Return the controls of animation to the animators, and treat (the animators) as actors.''

During the interview, he also described stop-motion as a ''lost art'' and how it is the most "incredibly, exhaustively demanding animation.'' The director mentioned that he wanted to abstain from using CG and looked to maintain the ''immediacy'' of stop-motion animation. As per Polygon, del Toro noted:

''Stop-motion animation — there’s no good or bad, but as of lately, the last 20 years, it has moved to a point, technically and philosophically, when it was almost indistinguishable from CG animation. And we wanted the immediacy of a set that, you know, was carved and sculpted, aged in a way that was manually done.''

Over the years, Del Toro has directed a number of critically acclaimed films like Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water. He is widely regarded as one of the finest filmmakers working in cinema today.

More details about Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio revolves around the beloved titular character and is set during a politically turbulent Italy of 1930s. Here's a brief description of the film, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.''

Overall, the reviews at the BFI London Film Festival have been overwhelmingly positive, with praise mostly directed towards the performances by the voicecast and the visual aesthetics. The voicecast includes a number of revered actors like Ewan McGregor, Gregory Mann, David Bradley, and Christoph Waltz, among many others.

The film is helmed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. The latter is known for his work in The PJs, Claymation Easter, and Bride of Resistor.

The film will hit Netflix on December 9, 2022, after being released in select theaters in November 2022.

