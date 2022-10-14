Halloween 2022: From The Midnight Club to Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, 5 best horror series to binge on

With October already halfway through, the horror festival of Halloween will arrive in just two weeks. But if that seems too long for you and you can't contain your excitement any longer, then we have the perfect solution. What better to get into the Halloween spirit than to binge-watch some spooky and horror content in the comfort of your home.

In this article, we have listed some of the most appropriate series you can watch right now on streaming platforms to get into the spirit of the festival. These titles are some of the most terrifying shows that also embody the spirit of Halloween. With themes of ghost stories, the supernatural, witches and curses, demons, and otherworldly beings, these series will definitely give you the pre-Halloween shivers you're looking for.

Midnight Mass, Cabinet of Curiosities and more - 5 best horror series that you should binge watch this Halloween season

1) The Midnight Club

The Midnight Club (Image via Netflix)

The Midnight Club is a horror mystery series available exclusively on Netflix. Directed by veteran horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, the series premiered on October 7, 2022, to a positive audience and critics' feedback. The title stars Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shepherd, Sauriyan Saptoka, and William Sumpter in pivotal roles.

The Midnight Club revolves around eight terminal patients admitted to Brightcliffe Home Hospice. Under the care of the enigmatic Dr. Georgina Stanton, the young adult patients spend their days with the fading hope of surviving. The patients have created a club where they meet at midnight and tell ghost stories to take their minds off their conditions.

The story begins with a pact that the first to die will be responsible for communicating with them from the beyond. When one of them dies, bizarre occurrences start happening, and the patients start experiencing supernatural forces at work. The Midnight Club is an especially amazing watch for the Halloween season, with all the supernatural occurrences and ghost stories becoming realities.

2) Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Images via Netflix)

From the mind of celebrated Academy Award winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro comes an anthology horror series exclusively for Netflix. Cabinet of Curiosities is based on a set of carefully curated stories by the filmmaker, which are expected to redefine our understanding of the classic horror genre.

The anthology series is set to have eight unique and separate episodes. These will be written and directed by different filmmakers, with two episodes being del Toro's original work and featuring some prominent actors. The title has garnered a lot of hype and anticipation for its October 25 release. If you want to get into the Halloween mood, this is one of the best titles to go for, with its visually stunning, nightmarish stories.

3) Midnight Mass

Midnight Mass (Images via Netflix)

Midnight Mass is another supernatural horror miniseries with Mike Flanagan as the showrunner. Unlike his other projects, which were adapted to screen from horror novels, Midnight Mass was Flanagan's baby, which he had ideated and written. The series was released on Netflix on September 24, 2021, to largely positive feedback from the audience and critics.

Midnight Mass follows Riley Flynn, a former venture capitalist who returns to his hometown of Crockett Islan to start anew after spending four years in prison for killing somebody while drunk driving. His arrival coincides with the arrival of the enigmatic young priest, Father Paul Hill. While the priest revitalizes the town's faith in the Catholic order, mysterious events start happening across the town, and the divisions in the community grow wider.

4) Brand New Cherry Flavor

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Image via Netflix)

Brand New Cherry Flavor is a horror drama limited series created by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion. The series has been adapted from a novel of the same name by Todd Grimson. The series features Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Jeff Ward, and Eric Lange in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Lisa N. Nova, an aspiring independent horror filmmaker who comes to Los Angeles with the dream of directing her first major movie. She gets approached by veteran producer Lou Burke, a celebrated personality in the film industry who has won multiple awards. Lisa and Lou plan on doing a project together, but when he backstabs her, Lisa is left with nothing but vengeance.

She gets help from Boro, a mysterious tattoo artist who claims to be able to put curses on people, to help her take revenge and make Lou's life a living hell. The series soon takes a nightmarish turn, which includes zombies and assassins. Brand New Cherry Flavor is one of the more unique titles which is surprisingly apt for the Halloween season.

5) Stranger Things

Stranger Things (Image via Netflix)

Stranger Things has been one of the most popular titles of the last decade and has taken the world by storm. The science fiction horror drama series was created by the Duffer brothers and was first released in July 2016. The series has an ensemble cast that features stars like Winona Ryder and David Harbour alongside young talents like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and others.

The series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s. A group of young Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts get involved in something more sinister than they could ever imagine and try to save themselves and their loved ones from it. As dark forces engulf their town, they meet a young girl with supersensory powers, and together, they try to stop the upcoming apocalypse.

Stranger Things has become one of the biggest titles on Netflix and has garnered a worldwide following. It has released four seasons to date, with one final season yet to release.

Poll : 0 votes