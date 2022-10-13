Top new Halloween movie releases in October 2022

The end of October spells the arrival of the spooky festival of Halloween. Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit now that the season is just round the corner. With a number of highly anticipated films in a variety of genres already scheduled to hit theaters and OTT platforms this month, theaters and OTT platforms will be flooded with new content throughout the month's remaining days.

Given the atmosphere surrounding the spooky festival of Halloween, the audience may be looking for some scare and the thrill that only horror movies can provide. Understandably, a number of horror flicks are set to release throughout the month in theatres and on streaming platforms to meet the demand.

In this article, we list some of the best new movie releases that you should watch this October to get into the Halloween mood.

Halloween Ends, Feed Me and 3 other best movies coming to theaters this Halloween season in October

1) Hellraiser

Hellraiser (Image via Hulu)

Date of release - October 7, 2022

Hellraiser is a recently released fantasy horror film by David Bruckner. The film borrows the title from Clive Barker's 1987 horror film and is loosely based on his novella The Hellbound Heart.

Hellraiser revolves around a mysterious mechanical puzzle that serves as the driving force of the story. Voight is a hedonistic billionaire who hopes to receive a gift from the devil's overseer by sacrificing a sufficient number of people to the contraption. Riley and her friends become inextricably linked to the hellish object and are soon pursued by Cenobites, creatures from the depths of hell.

The 2022 film stars Odessa A'zion, Brandon Flynn, Drew Starkey, Jamie Clayton and others and is available for streaming exclusively on Hulu.

2) Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends (Image via Universal Pictures)

Date of release - October 14, 2022

The Halloween franchise is one of the most well-known and longest-running Halloween franchises in the United States. It began in 1978 with Halloween and has since had over 12 films under its banner, with the final installment set to release on October 14, 2022 in theaters and on Peacock. Halloween Ends is supposed to be the final installment in the franchise's more than 40-year run.

Halloween Ends returns with the original characters Laurie Strode and Michael Myers pit against each other in a final showdown. The official synopsis for the movie is as follows:

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life..."

''...But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

3) Matriarch

Matriarch (Image via Hulu)

Date of release - October 21, 2022

Matriarch is an upcoming horror film co-produced by 20th Digital Studios and Sharp House Production exclusively for Hulu. The film, directed by Ben Steiner, is part of a nine-film horror slate announced by Hulu in collaboration with 20th Digital Studio, and is based on their Bite Size Halloween series.

The film follows Laura, an Englishwoman, who has been living in the city, but after an incident of drug overdose decides to return to her hometown for a break. She is determined to confront her inner demons, but instead finds a much darker and more horrifying demon lurking in the shadows of her own town.

The film will have its world premiere at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival on October 11, 2022, followed by an exclusive online release on Hulu on Friday, October 21, 2022. Matriarch features Jemima Rooper, Kate Dickie and Sarah Paul in lead roles alongside other supporting actors.

4) Feed me

Feed Me (Image via XYZ Films)

Date of release - October 27, 2022

Feed Me, a highly anticipated film from Black Hat Magic Productions, will be released in late October, just in time for Halloween. The British body horror film, written, directed, and co-produced by Adam Leader and Richard Oakes, has an eccentric side to it, in addition to the gory and gruesome aspect of cannibalism.

Feed Me is the story of a man who suffers from depression and loneliness after his wife dies. At this low point in his life, he meets Lionel Flack, who promises to lift the burden he is bearing. Soon after, the story takes a much darker turn, introducing the concept of "consensual human consumption," a form of cannibalism that the consumed human agrees to.

The film stars Neal Ward and Christopher Mulvin in lead roles.

5) Prey for the Devil

Prey for the Devil (Image via Lionsgate)

Date of release - October 28, 2022

Lionsgate is set to bring a spine-chilling horror thriller to theatres this October, right before Halloween, called Prey for the Devil. Directed by Daniel Stamm and based on a screenplay by Robert Zappia, the film stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Ben Cross, Posy Taylor and others.

In response to the rise of supernatural phenomena around the world, the Catholic Church opens the doors of St. Michael the Archangel, a school that teaches exorcism to the ordained. Sister Ann rises as yet another spiritual warrior, a first for a woman in the Catholic church, as a result of her exceptional talent for it. But the battle becomes personal when she confronts the demon who haunted her as a child.

With help from Father Quinn, Sister Ann tries to vanquish the evil that has been after her for years. Prey for the Devil is set to release in theaters on Friday, October 28, 2022.

