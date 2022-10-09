What time will Grimcutty air on Hulu? Release date and more about the film on internet meme monster

Halloween is around the corner, and Hulu's "Huluween Dragstravaganza" lineup is introducing the latest internet meme monster in the upcoming film Grimcutty. The film is slated to drop on the streamer on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 12:01 am ET.

Directed by John William Ross, Grimcutty is created and produced by 20th Digital Studio. Arbi Pedrossian, Jenna Cavelle, and David Worthen Brooks are the project's executive producers. Additionally, the film was produced by Dawn Fanning Moore and David Moore under their production company, Capture.

The upcoming horror film's cast includes Sara Wolfkind (Unbreakable Bond), Usman Ally (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Shannyn Sossamon (Sleepy Hollow), Callan Farris (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Alona Tal (SEAL Team), and Kayden Koshalev (Search Party). Described as a "modern creature feature," the film also launched an exclusive trailer revealing horrific details about the plot.

This article will discuss everything that one must look forward to in Grimcutty ahead of its Hulu premiere this Monday.

Everything we know about Hulu's Grimcutty trailer and plot

The plot of Grimcutty focuses on a monster-like online meme that has been brought to life and hunts down its victims while also inciting others to hurt one another and themselves.

It all starts as an internet craze that attracts media coverage due to what it urges kids to do, transforming into a terrifying experience once it leaves the computer and meets reality. When the meme manifests, it targets kids, only materializing if their parents are concerned for their welfare.

Although parents may have the best intentions, it seems that the more anxious and frightened they grow about the meme, the riskier the situation becomes for everyone.

The official synopsis reads:

"A suburban teen girl and her little brother must stop a terrifying internet meme brought to life by the hysteria of their parents."

Asha Chaudhry (played by Sara Wolfkind), the protagonist of the movie, is the creature's next target. The creature chases Asha inside her house before vanishing so that her parents could not see it. As the trailer proceeds, tensions between Asha and her parents rise, given that they become increasingly agitated as they learn more about the monster.

Grimcutty is only visible from the children's point of view

The trailer shows a little child killing his mother with a kitchen knife to highlight the creature's strength and manipulative powers. The town is thrown into chaos due to Grimcutty's actions, and the parents think the towering, hunched-over creature with a malformed white face, red eyes, and long black hair is responsible because of some sick internet challenge.

According to the trailer, the fear spreads widely, preventing the parents from sending their children to school. Parents talk about it at a school function, which further triggers their concerns. With the police being aware of the situation and unable to provide help, people know that someone will have to put an end to it.

Although the monster is brought to life by the parents, only their children are able to see it. The monster, however, is not visible from the parent's point of view in any of the sequences in the trailer. This implies that the responsibility for correcting their parents' faults in bringing the meme into the actual world rests solely with the kids.

More about the cast of Grimcutty

The full cast and their characters have been listed below:

Sara Wolfkind as Asha Chaudhry

Callan Farris as Kamran

Usman Ally as Amir

Shannyn Sossamon as Leah

Joel Ezra Hebner as the Grimcutty

Brenda Schmid as Tracy Johnston

Kayden Alexander Koshelev as Brandon Jaynes

Tate Moore as Cassidy Johnston

Alona Tal as Melinda Jaynes

Nanrisa Lee as Sarah

Jeff Meacham as David Litman

Kristian Flores as Jackson Martinez

Helli Boone as the principal of the school

As previously mentioned, Grimcutty will be premiering this Monday at 12:01 am ET on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes