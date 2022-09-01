"This looks like a fan made horror film project": Winnie the Pooh trailer terrifies Twitter

The trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is out, and fans aren't pleased at all. The upcoming film turns the beloved childhood character into a frightening monster, giving it a touch of horror.

When the film was announced earlier this year, fans weren't open to the idea, and Twitter saw many divisive reactions. However, with the trailer's recent release, viewers were left terrified.

One user mentioned that the trailer looks like a ''fan made horror film project.''

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

With that said, read on to find out what fans had to say about the new Winnie the Pooh trailer.

Fans slam Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the trailer for the film.

Many seemed horrified by the trailer and some mentioned that the trailer looks like a parody than a film. Meanwhile others said that it is ''not cinema,'' referring to Martin Scorsese's controversial comments on Marvel films.

Many also said that they wouldn't be watching the film, a thought that several others agreed with.

People who saw the trailer were left unimpressed and horrified by it. (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans were clearly not enthusiastic about the horror approach, and also slammed the aesthetic aspects of the film.

Earlier, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain after author A.A Milne's copyright expired. Per US copyright law, corporate, pseudonymous or anonymous work will be out in the public domain 95 years after it was first published or 120 years after its creation, whichever comes first.

Since Winnie the Pooh was first published in 1926, it is now in the public domain. However, Disney still owns the rights to its version of the character and the various different characters it created based on A.A. Milne's stories.

A quick look at Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey trailer and more details

The official trailer for the film begins with Christopher taking his wife to the forest where he once spent time with Pooh and his friends as a child. However, the atmosphere gradually becomes more tense as a horrific avatar of Pooh appears and things only seem to worsen. After Chris abandoned them for years, Pooh and his friends became hungry and have now turned into murderous monsters.

The trailer has a slasher vibe that fans of the genre would certainly find interesting, although Winnie the Pooh lovers might find it outrageous. Viewers can look forward to a wildly different take on the fan-favorite character and expect a unique cinematic experience.

A brief synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

''It follows Pooh and Piglet as they go on a rampage after Christopher Robin abandons them.''

The movie features Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell in the main roles as Pooh and Piglet, respectively. It also stars a number of talented actors in supporting roles, including Nikolai Leon, Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott, and Maria Taylor.

The movie is written and directed by filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield. ITN Studios are onboard to distribute the film while Scott Jeffrey and Waterfield's Jagged Edge Productions serve as producers of the movie.

An official release date for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is yet to be announced. However, it is expected to be released sometime later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave