“Is nothing sacred?”: Horror movie ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ image reveal leaves netizens divided

Disney's Winnie the Pooh has left an indelible impression on millions of people who cannot imagine their childhood without this memorable character. However, the sweet, lovable anthropomorphic bear will now be depicted in an entirely new light in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

As the name suggests, this upcoming film uproots the beloved character from his sunlit world of Hundred Acre Wood and thrusts him into the realm of slasher horror flicks of yesteryear. The emergence of first-look images from the movie has sent netizens into a flurry and left them divided over the revamping of the yellow bear.

aco ⁱˢ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ @wytd134340 @keyon everything don’t gotta be tampered with in the entertainment industry…. Turning Winnie the Pooh into a horror movie??? Is nothing sacred???? @keyon everything don’t gotta be tampered with in the entertainment industry…. Turning Winnie the Pooh into a horror movie??? Is nothing sacred???? https://t.co/SzlVrNNohB

Winnie the Pooh enters public domain after almost a century

Disney fans will be left utterly blindsided by this complete 180-degree character arc, but that's because this new horror film is not associated with the multinational entertainment conglomerate at all.

Winnie the Pooh was first created by A.A. Milne and illustrated by E.H. Shepard in 1926. It became a household name upon its adaptation by Walt Disney Productions in 1961 to become one of the most renowned children’s entertainment franchises.

However, since the project was created before the historic Copyright Act of 1976, it has enjoyed a copyright of 95 years that expired at the end of 2021. By virtue of this, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain on January 1, 2022, thereby removing Disney as the exclusive owner of the character and its story. The Pooh story is now up for grabs for anyone who wishes to present their own take on it.

This is precisely what enables Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the director and writer of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, to wheel the sacred character into the bloody and gruesome world he has created. The R-rated independent indie horror film produced by Jagged Edge Productions is still under wraps, with little being known about it.

Dillon Rogers @TafferKing451 I hope somewhere some Disney lawyer is tearing their hair out trying to scour “Winnie the Pooh - Blood and Honey” for anything infringing lol I hope somewhere some Disney lawyer is tearing their hair out trying to scour “Winnie the Pooh - Blood and Honey” for anything infringing lol

However, Frake-Waterfield did reveal first-look images into Blood and Honey, which gave viewers a taste of what to expect — a throwback to the gory glory days of 90s horror cinema. The film's protagonist isn't the jolly anthropomorphic teddy we all remember, appearing to be a man donning a morbid mask of Winnie the Pooh instead.

Another still shows the creepy Pooh hovering behind a woman in a bathtub, alongside another masked character, presumably his trusty side-kick Piglet. With bloody warnings of "Get out" painted across windows, macabre frames of Pooh wielding a deadly sledgehammer looming over a tied-up victim, and the classic horror-genre lighting, the images certainly deliver on creating a haunting, chilling atmosphere.

Cirsova: Thrilling Adventure (not pulp ackshually) @cirsova My new conspiracy theory is that the Winnie the Pooh horror flick is actually funded by Disney dark money to get everyone to loudly decry Public Domain as some kind of boogey-man than ruins IPs rather than liberates them. My new conspiracy theory is that the Winnie the Pooh horror flick is actually funded by Disney dark money to get everyone to loudly decry Public Domain as some kind of boogey-man than ruins IPs rather than liberates them.

Blood and Honey does not have an established release date yet, but it is rumored to be in the post-production stage. The film's IMDb page brands it "a horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Pooh." The cast list includes Craig David Dowsett as Pooh, Chris Cordell as Piglet, Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice, and Maria Taylor as Maria, among others.

Netizens are conflicted over first-look images of the horror flick

The unveiling of the first-look images sent Twitter into a frenzy, eliciting a divided response. One camp is understandably scandalized at the decimation of the sacred character in their precious childhood memories, while the other applauds the creative liberty taken by Frake-Waterfield to craft this grisly and spine-chilling twist on the iconic character..

Here are a few reactions to the promotional pictures.

This is why I love the public domain. Winnie the Pooh is being made into a R-rated horror film. Yes, really.This is why I love the public domain. https://t.co/ZuEWwZ7WJg

Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags @OOCCouchGags So there's a horror based off Winnie the Pooh in the works called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

I get that Winnie the Pooh is in the public domain as long he doesn't have a red coat but this wouldn't be my first idea of using the series beyond Disney's work. So there's a horror based off Winnie the Pooh in the works called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.I get that Winnie the Pooh is in the public domain as long he doesn't have a red coat but this wouldn't be my first idea of using the series beyond Disney's work. https://t.co/KNOLAi6kbx

rina 🗝️ | 2022.06.10 @omgwtfrina TIL there is gonna be a winnie the pooh horror film. i wish i did not learn about this. ladbible.com/entertainment/… TIL there is gonna be a winnie the pooh horror film. i wish i did not learn about this. ladbible.com/entertainment/…

Devon🦅 @BlacknAction I’m sorry, but WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY is about to be the greatest movie ever made. I’m sorry, but WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY is about to be the greatest movie ever made.

AJ #FlashPack @AjepArts



“Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey” Oh, it’s another “har har let’s make a wholesome childrens property into edgy bad horror movie”“Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey” Oh, it’s another “har har let’s make a wholesome childrens property into edgy bad horror movie” 💀 “Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey” https://t.co/hK586soIOd

JW Frost @RunningReader87 . How can this not be terrifying in some way?! Apparently they’re making Winnie the Pooh into a horror movie. Love this girls character title. How can this not be terrifying in some way?! Apparently they’re making Winnie the Pooh into a horror movie. Love this girls character title 😂. How can this not be terrifying in some way?! https://t.co/fb2uIGyX9t

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 A. A. Milne seeing Winnie The Pooh turned into a horror movie A. A. Milne seeing Winnie The Pooh turned into a horror movie https://t.co/ibGOD3ZB4c

Cris Parker @3CFilmss 🩸



“Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey” Winnie The Pooh is public domain so we get a horror movie of the property now… I love this“Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey” Winnie The Pooh is public domain so we get a horror movie of the property now… I love this🔪🩸 “Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey” https://t.co/kGVlmEpGaY

Chase @CidHamet Winnie the Pooh hits public domain and y’all made Blood and Honey? Winnie the Pooh hits public domain and y’all made Blood and Honey? https://t.co/pL9DQTGuZF

Block A 🌙 @ChildOfKhonshu



WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 🩸 A new horror movie about Winnie the Pooh is coming soon. I am beyond excited.WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 🩸 A new horror movie about Winnie the Pooh is coming soon. I am beyond excited.WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 🩸 🍯 https://t.co/eRKGtlqiGW

Beau @Watching Bojack @BeauDoodles people being upset at public domain laws because winnie the pooh is having a horror movie based off of it. do you HATE creator freedom? people being upset at public domain laws because winnie the pooh is having a horror movie based off of it. do you HATE creator freedom? https://t.co/Diyil1lVWT

garbage @jawshiwoo_ Winnie the Pooh horror movie makes me so mad… literally one of the most wholesome characters ever created and he is sacred!! Winnie the Pooh horror movie makes me so mad… literally one of the most wholesome characters ever created and he is sacred!!

Weeb Bender🔥Vtuber {ONE YEAR BABY!} @Weeb_Bender There is a horror movie about Winnie the Pooh coming out, what a time to be alive. We were born in the weirdest timeline There is a horror movie about Winnie the Pooh coming out, what a time to be alive. We were born in the weirdest timeline

While the film has certainly been contentious, it holds the promise of faring well commercially, if only to check out if the hype was worth it. The release date is unclear, but we will update you regarding the same as soon as there is official confirmation.

