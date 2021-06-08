CD Projekt Red uses 'WinnieThePooh' to mark censorship flags tied to China

The CD Projekt Red story continues to unfold with interesting details. This time it includes censorship flags with China. Leaked files reveal red flags associated with sexually suggestive content and a shocking code name for China: "WinnieThePooh."

CD Projekt Red has had its hands full with data breaches and stolen source files that are likely to be the cause of this particular leak. What this information actually means is unclear, but it's obvious that CDPR thinks China is worthy of a teaser.

CD Projekt Red's censorship flags

Image via Imgur

The image above displays the data file for censorship flags coded by CD Projekt Red and what the related content is. Most of the censorship flags shown are obvious concepts that should be monitored like sexual aggression and explicit drug use.

Out of all of these, the kicker here is that CD Projekt Red included a red flag censorship for China and labeled the censor code "WinnieThePooh." As most know today, China's infamous ruler, Xi Jingping, has been compared to the honey-loving cartoon bear.

Meanwhile with CD Projekt Red they continue to have bed press.



This game was made by a group in Taiwan and included a Winnie the Pooh character.



Xi Jingping does not like Winnie the Pooh. https://t.co/Eeq5gYfR8N — Jack Sharpe 🌈 (@JackJacksharpe5) December 16, 2020

CD Projekt Red's games seem to include little teasers in the data files that weren't meant to be seen by the public eye. This includes their joke at China's censorship policies, suggesting that they are making fun of Xi Jingping.

China has gone to the ends of the earth to ban all content related to Winnie the Pooh due to the character's comparison to Xi. Any media, game, or image of Winnie the Pooh is restricted in China and seen as a critical offense.

BBC News - Taiwan game 'Devotion' upsets China with Winnie the Pooh reference https://t.co/GfjJVsdcbi — 🌷 🌈青春的尾巴是長在前面的。 (@frankego) February 26, 2019

CD Projekt Red is tanking in the publicity category from leaks after leaks of their files that reveal some shocking elements. Their game, Devotion, saw horrible reviews after a text in the files referred to President Xi as a "Winnie the Pooh moron."

Image via BBC

The data breach situation at CD Projekt Red continues to lead the studio down a rabbit hole of negative feedback and criticism. After players see the contents of the source files, their reputation and fanbase may diminish to a fraction of what it was at its peak.

