Mermaid found in Kenya 2022 TikTok explained 

The existence of mermaids and other such mythical creatures has been intensely debated for decades. But there have always been skeptics who have demanded substantial proof of their existence.

TikTok has often been a breeding ground for rumors of such fantastical creatures, whether it be aliens or merpeople. Recently, a viral TikTok showing what is believed to be a mermaid found in a town in Kenya has taken the internet by storm.

Since such hoaxes are significantly common, it begs the question — is it really a mermaid?

Footage of a mermaid spotted in Kenya goes viral on TikTok

Five days ago, TikTok user Mary Musyoka posted a video with the caption: "A real mermaid spotted in Ukunda," which is a coastal town in Kenya.

It shows a crowd of beach-goers surrounding the mystical creature that had washed ashore on the beach. It appears to be a large fish at first glance, but as the camera tracks upwards, the torso of a human girl with her eyes closed and arms sprawled out is revealed.

An extended version of the footage was uploaded to YouTube on April 7, garnering 448.3k views. The crowd can be seen poking and prodding at the bottom half of the creature while it groans softly in distress.

Musyoka's TikTok has clocked 6.6 million views since being uploaded, with many users tagging another TikToker @skinfluencebymsk in its comments. The latter also made a video regarding this shocking discovery, providing more context about where the alleged creature was found.

She prefaces the viral footage saying,

"We need to talk about this mermaid video now. So, I have been tagged and been sent this video a lot over the last couple of days. And I don't know what to think about it. To be honest, the video frightens me. At first, I thought it was probably just a hoax, but the more I watch it... And a lot of people are saying that this footage is the most believable footage to show the existence of mermaids."

Her TikTok has garnered 9.4 million views and 772.8k likes at the time of writing. The creator mentioned that several natives of the Kenyan town had uploaded clips of the creature to various social media platforms. She also revealed that apparently the government was trying to hush this entire matter, to no one's surprise.

Is it really a mermaid?

𝗬𝘂𝗽, 𝗜𝗺 𝗛𝗲𝗿 🪬 @kkkkkkatieeeee A live video of a mermaid in #Kenya #Mermaid go to TikTok check it out! What are your thoughts? I literally watched the whole thing & I have to say it does not look fake but idk A live video of a mermaid in #Kenya #Mermaid go to TikTok check it out! What are your thoughts? I literally watched the whole thing & I have to say it does not look fake but idk https://t.co/Bcho8MYUBy

Although the footage seems compelling, there have been mixed reactions under the videos' comment section.

YouTube user Beauty Chinengo commented what appears to be the most plausible explanation. They said,

"Looks like the child was swallowed by the fish, I see eyes of the fish next to the waist and moving, the child is struggling to breath as half of the body has been swallowed."

While some pointed out the lack of webbed fingers, gills, and the absurdity of the almost movie-like ombre color of the girl's hair, others mentioned that additional footage pointed to fish gills on the side of the young girl's neck.

Another YouTube user by the username of Jessica Livengood pointed out how the fish and the human torso didn't seem connected, writing,

"I’m amazed at how many people think this is real! You can literally see a space all around the waist area. If it was real it would be seamless."

Another user drew attention to the jilted movement of the fins,

“The way the fins are moving are at the same time, almost in rhythm. That screams puppeted, not reactionary.”

These suspicions are far from unfounded, thus leading one to believe that the creature most likely isn't a real merperson. However, one person claimed that this constant skepticism and labeling such evidence "fake" is what will ultimately prevent humans from ever recognizing the real deal.

