What does Public domain mean? New Winnie the Pooh Horror movie explained as first look leaves viewers terrified

Winnie the Pooh, one of the world's most recognized cartoon characters, is now in the public domain and has an upcoming horror movie based on it.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is the latest independent flick directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield. Based on the images that have gone viral on the internet, this version of the cartoon character looks nothing like Disney's red shirt sporting, honey-loving bear, but far more sinister, indicating the film's entry into the slasher genre.

In January 2022, Winnie the Pooh officially entered the public domain. The work was first published by A. A. Milne in 1926. More on this will be discussed in the article below.

As per IMDb, Craig David Dowsett plays the titular character in the children's book, and the cast also includes Maria Taylor as Maria, Danielle Ronald as Zoe, May Kelly as Tina, Natasha Tosini as Lara, Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice, and Chris Cordell as Piglet.

It is unknown whether the other Hundred Acre Wood characters – Christopher Robin, Eeyore, Kanga, and Roo — will appear.

What does Public Domain mean and how does it work for Winnie the Pooh?

As per Stanford Libraries, "Public domain" refers to creative items that are not protected by intellectual property laws such as copyright, trademark, or patent laws. These works are owned by the public, not by a single author or artist. A public domain work can be used without permission by anybody, but no one can ever claim ownership of it.

Although all public domain material belongs to the public, collections of works may be protected by copyright. For example, if someone has put together a book or website with public domain images, the book or website as a whole may be protected even if each individual image is not.

Individual photographs are permitted to be copied and used, however duplicating and sharing the entire collection may violate what is known as the "collective works" copyright. Public domain material collection will be preserved if the creator uses innovation in the selection and structuring of the public domain content.

As stated above, in January 2022, Winnie the Pooh formally entered the public domain. The work was first published by A. A. Milne in 1926.

U.S. Copyright law requires that works created by corporations or pseudonyms become part of the public domain after 95 years from the first publication or 120 years from creation, whichever comes first.

This implies that the original Winnie the Pooh novel by A. A. Milne is now free of copyright. This further implies that others may freely reproduce, publish, distribute, develop new works based on it, and use it in other ways without obtaining a permission.

However, the freedom only applies to that specific book and what it contains.

Milne originally authored four books based on the character, and the Books 2-4 have not entered the public domain. This means that several of the series' characters, most notably Tigger, have not expired and will not for several years. In reality, the image of Pooh wearing a red shirt was not published until 1932, implying that, similar to Frankenstein's monster, people intending to utilize public domain material should exercise caution in how they represent him.

From 1961 to 2022, Disney was the only proprietor of A.A. Milne's cherished characters and the only corporation permitted to create TV series, movies, and other merchandise based on it.

Perhaps more significantly, this exclusion has no bearing on any of Disney's works. Disney did not produce its first animated work based on the character until 1966, thus those still have four decades of copyright protection.

Edited by Babylona Bora