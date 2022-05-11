Stephen King's Firestarter cast and character guide: Who plays who in the novel-based film?

Firestarter is a highly anticipated sci-fi horror movie that is all set to make its debut in the U.S. on Friday, May 13, 2022, in theaters and on the popular streaming platform Peacock. The movie has been adapted from the highly celebrated novel Firestarter, written by 'King of Horror' Stephen King.

The movie is set to be a reboot of the 1984 movie adaptation of Firestarter. Keith Thomas has served as the director of the movie, while Scott Teems has served as the screenplay writer of the movie. The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions, which has produced award-winning films such as Whiplash, BlacKkKlansman, and The Invisible Man, among others.

The movie stars several notable actors, including Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kurtwood Smith, Michael Greyeyes, John Beasley, and Gloria Reuben, among others.

Since the trailer for the movie was released, viewers have been buzzing with anticipation and excitement. So without further delay, let's take a closer look at the lead characters and the actors who will be playing them in the upcoming sci-fi horror movie.

The cast and characters in Stephen King's Firestarter

Zac Efron as Andrew "Andy" McGee

Andrew "Andy" McGee, who is Charlie's father, will be portrayed by The Greatest Showman star Zac Efron.

One of the most important characters in the movie, Andy McGee, holds a weak kind of telepathic power that enables him to convince other individuals to do things. It is quite similar to the Jedi mind trick, however, the power is not very strong. Also, as he uses the power, he gets physically drained.

Zac Efron has also been a part of several well-known movies, including Melinda's World, High School Musical movies, 17 Again, New Year's Eve, At Any Price, The Lucky One, That Awkward Moment, We Are Your Friends, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, The Disaster Artist and several others.

Fans are eager to see what the actor will bring to the upcoming sci-fi horror movie Firestarter.

Sydney Lemmon as Victoria "Vicky" McGee

Victoria "Vicky" McGee, one of the most vital characters in the movie, is Andy's wife and Charlie’s mother. The character will be played by actress Sydney Lemmon.

Vicky McGee also has a weak kind of telekinesis and it also weakens her.

She is well-known for playing Isabelle's character in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. The actress has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, entailing BadPuss: A Popumentary, Velvet Buzzsaw, Plain Fiction and a few others.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlene "Charlie" McGee

Young actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong will be seen portraying the lead character of Charlene "Charlie" McGee.

Charlie McGee has incredible pyrokinetic power, but she struggles to control that extremely strong power. Although her parents try to help her learn how to control her power, she has not been able to learn and master it.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong started her acting career at the age of 5. She has also been a part of several movies and shows, including American Horror Story, The Tomorrow War, Wish Upon a Unicorn, Black Widow, Anne with an E, It Chapter Two and several others.

Other actors on the cast list who will be portraying significant characters in 2022's Firestarter entail Kurtwood Smith as Dr. Joseph Wanless, Michael Greyeyes as John Rainbird, John Beasley as Irv Manders and Gloria Reuben as Captain Hollister.

Don't forget to watch Firestarter, premiering on Friday, May 13, 2022, in theaters and on Peacock.

