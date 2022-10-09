Mid-Love Crisis cast list: Teri Hatcher, James Tupper and others star in HMM film

This fall, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' upcoming romantic comedy, Mid-Love Crisis, will drop on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 9 pm ET. It stars Desperate Housewives' Teri Hatcher and Big Little Lies' James Tupper, as well as Brian Markinson, June Laporte and Matreya Scarrwener.

Mid-Love Crisis revolves around Mindy (Hatcher), who finds herself in the middle of a serious mid-life crisis one week before her 50th birthday. Life throws Mindy a surprise when her daughter Rita (Laporte), her girlfriend Emily (Scarrwener), and Emily's uncle Sam (Tupper) visit their lake house for a long weekend. It is revealed that Sam was also Mindy's boyfriend from high school.

Rita breaks the news to Mindy that she intends to surprise Emily with a proposal and wants her dad, Mindy's ex-husband Marc (Markinson), to join them. This takes their weekend trip through another unexpected turn.

With her two exes under one roof competing for her attention, Mindy has a lot to deal with as she plans to cancel all birthday celebrations.

The synopsis for Mid-Love Crisis reads:

"As the weekend progresses, an assertiveness inside her awakens and Mindy finds herself not only embracing her life, but discovering what it is she truly wants as she gets ready to start the next chapter."

Meet the ensemble cast of HMM's upcoming rom-com Mid-Love Crisis

1) Teri Hatcher as Mindy Quinn

Throughout her career, Teri Hatcher has delivered standout roles in films, television shows, and stage productions. Her performance on ABC's Desperate Housewives helped her land many nominations and accolades over the course of the pioneering show's eight-season run.

Hatcher also portrayed Lois in the ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and very recently appeared as the evil Rhea in Supergirl on The CW. Her other television credits include well-known shows such as Seinfeld, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Frasier, MacGyver, Two and a Half Men, and Smallville. She also hosted Saturday Night Live once, in 1995.

Hatcher made her Hallmark debut in 2021's A Kiss Before Christmas and made her first feature film role in Christopher Guest’s The Big Picture.

Her other movie roles include those in Soapdish, Spy Kids, and Tomorrow Never Dies. She also voiced all three mothers in A Kiss Before Christmas and Dottie in. Disney's Planes franchise.

2) James Tupper as Sam Berman

James Tupper's film credits include Decoding Annie Parker, Mr. Popper’s Penguins, and Me and Orsen Welles. Tupper, a Canadian actor, gained popularity for his portrayal as Jack Slattery in the ABC television series Men in Trees. He also starred in Mercy on NBC and on ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Revenge.

Tupper most recently appeared in the Hallmark film My Christmas Family Tree in 2021. He also played Nathan Carlson in the critically acclaimed HBO series Big Little Lies. His other television credits include The Hardy Boys on Hulu and A Million Little Things on ABC.

3) Brian Markinson as Marc Quinn

Brian Markinson began his acting career in the New York theater scene. He appeared in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Neil Simon's Lost in Yonkers and in the off-Broadway production of Mike Nichols' Elliot Loves.

Brian has also appeared in a number of Nichols' films such as Wolf, Primary Colors and Charlie Wilson’s War and Angels in America.

Markinson has appeared in projects including Sweet and Lowdown, Small Time Crooks, and The Curse of the Jade Scorpion. Godzilla, Shooter, Mayerthorpe, and Enemy of the State are among the other movies under his belt.

The Mid-Love Crisis actor has also appeared in over 100 television shows, including FX's Fargo, Mad Men on AMC, the Sundance TV miniseries Unspeakable, Rogue, and Romeo Section. Markinson recently featured in the APTN series Tribal, Mayor of Kingstown, A Million Little Things, and the Netflix series Away.

Who are the remaining cast members of Mid-Love Crisis?

While Teri Hatcher and James Tupper will be at the center of HMM's upcoming rom-com Mid-Love Crisis, the remainder of the ensemble cast includes:

June Laporte as Rita Quinn

Matreya Scarrwener as Emily

Lauren K. Robek as Nathalie

Brian Cyburt as Richard

Andy Yu as Andy

The Teri Hatcher-starrer Mid-Love Crisis premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

