9 new Hallmark movies releasing in October 2022

Despite the critical indifference towards Hallmark films over the years, the viewership for the channel has always been substantial. The channel specializes in telling stories that leave you warm and fuzzy, despite poor writing and template plots.

The channel's annual Christmas countdown has just begun and some exciting Christmas themed movies have been announced this year. With most of them being romantic stories, the channel has also made space for some homecoming and warm stories.

While Christmas is the time when these movies are known to be the most popular, here are some films that are releasing in October 2022.

Hallmark movies releasing this October

1) Girlfriendship

Girlfriendship (Image via Hallmark)

Girlfriendship explores the friendship between three long-time friends while following their individual character arcs and journeys as they navigate passion, romance and life together.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Lyndie Greenwood and Krystal Joy Brown star in the film. The film is centered around a birthday getaway that turns into a week-long trip. Girlfriendship will premiere on the channel at 8 pm on October 1, 2022.

2) Pumpkin Everything

Pumpkin Everything (Image via IMDb)

Pumpkin Everything follows the typical story of a young woman returning home and rediscovering love and life. It features Amy, a novelist who takes it upon herself to take care of her old grandfather and his pumpkin themed store. During her time there, she meets a man from her past and rediscovers romance.

Taylor Cole, Corey Sevier and Amy Groening make the central cast of Pumpkin Everything. The film will premiere on Hallmark at 8 pm on October 8, 2022.

3) Autumn in the City

Autumn in the City (Image via Hallmark Channel)

The film follows Piper, who expects to find her place and passion in New York within a period of two months. She meets a charming neighbor with whom she discovers the city while juggling multiple jobs. Evan Roderick and Aimee Teegarden star in the lead roles of Autumn in the City.

The film premieres on Hallmark at 8 pm on October 15, 2022.

4) Noel Next Door

While the subject of Noel Next Door is still unknown, the film is all set to premiere on Hallmark on October 1, 2022. The movie stars Joanna Douglas, Natalie Hall, Sean Jones and Corey Sevier in pivotal roles. Although the name seems similar to a previously made Christmas film, Christmas Next Door, the film is expected to be fairly different.

5) We Wish You a Married Christmas

Taking a fairly new approach to the classic trope of falling in love, We Wish You a Married Christmas explores the relationship between an already married couple, Becca and Robby. When the two go to a nearby inn to recharge a marriage that is falling apart, they rediscover their relationship and return home a happy, married couple.

The film, starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha, will premiere on Hallmark on October 22, 2022.

6) A Kismet Christmas

While there's nothing new about the trope of A Kismet Christmas, it follows a story that never gets old. Like Pumpkin Everything, A Kismet Christmas tells the story of a children's book writer who returns home to reconnect with family and an old crush. Simultaneously, the film also includes themes of myths and legends as the character discovers some truths about her family.

Starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, and Marilu Henner, A Kismet Christmas premieres on Hallmark on October 23, 2022.

7) A Cozy Christmas Inn

Cozy Christmas Inn is yet another story of rekindling old romance as the protagonist, a real estate executive, travels to Alaska where she discovers that the place she stays at is owned by her ex. A Cozy Christmas Inn stars Jodie Sweetin, David O'Donnell and Peter Jacobson in important roles.

A Cozy Christmas Inn will premiere on Hallmark on October 28, 2022.

8) Jolly Good Christmas

Jolly Good Christmas (Image via Hallmark)

Jolly Good Christmas gained quite the popularity for being shot entirely in Britain while covering some of the most beautiful locations in London. A somewhat newer story for a Hallmark film, Jolly Good Christmas follows an architect who goes on a long adventure to find the perfect gift for his girlfriend after he bumps into a new friend in the new city.

The film stars Will Kemp and Reshma Shetty in lead roles. Jolly Good Christmas premieres on Hallmark on October 29, 2022.

9) Ghosts of Christmas Always

Ghost of Christmas Always (Image via IMDb)

A list of holiday films is hardly complete without an interpretation of the much-loved story A Christmas Carol. Ghosts of Christmas Always is another creative rendition of the delightful classic that follows the protagonist who is indeed a ghost. She goes around helping people on earth rekindle the warmth and love that defines Christmas.

How she brings back the cheer of Christmas to Peter before she realizes she is in for some romance is the plot of the film.

Ghosts of Christmas Always will premiere on October 30, 2022.

These are some of the bigger releases for October, while more releases in the Christmas countdown are expected in the coming months.

