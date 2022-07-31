When did Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski start dating? ‘Full House’ star ties the knot with longtime partner

American actress Jodie Sweetin has tied the knot with her longtime partner Mescal Wasilewski.

According to People Magazine, Jodie had an intimate wedding on July 30 in the backyard of her Malibu residence. The ceremony had the 40-year-old star's two daughters, Zoie (14) and Beatrix (11), along with several Full House cast members, including Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and John Stamos.

Sweetin wore a gown from Lili Bridals for her special day and walked down the aisle with her father, Sam, at an intimate gathering of 50 people. Her daughters stood by her side as she exchanged vows with Mescal Wasilewski.

The outlet also reported that the invitees, along with the Full House cast, enjoyed tacos, guacamole bars, cakes, and dessert after the duo exchanged their "I do's."

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski have been together for five years

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski were longtime partners before they decided to spend the rest of their lives together. They first crossed each other's paths in 2017 when they were introduced via mutual friends.

As per the Daily Mail, the couple had their first date in Brooklyn at a concert and began their long-distance relationship soon after.

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski kept their relationship up by commuting to and fro from Los Angeles and New York. That was until Mescal decided to move to California in 2020.

While talking on the Allison Interviews podcast, Sweetin praised Wasilewski's efforts in their long-distance relationship.

“My boyfriend and I have been together for four years now, and he really did an amazing job with it all. At first, he and I had a long-distance relationship. He was in Brooklyn, and I was here in [Los Angeles] for three and a half years, and it was slow and nice.”

Two years later, in January 2022, the duo announced their engagement.

While talking to People magazine in April, the star expressed excitement about the new chapter of her life.

"We intertwine so well. He's funny and smart and he's my biggest supporter. It's really magical."

She also added how her now-husband had developed a bond with her daughters.

"He loves my girls, which is so incredibly important. I remember suddenly, I was like, 'I want something a lot different than what I wanted ten years ago [in a relationship],' and it's made it so easy."

This is not the first but the fourth time Jodie Sweetin has walked down the aisle.

She first tied the knot with Shaun Holguin in 2002. The two were married for four years before they separated in 2006.

Jodie then exchanged vows with transportation coordinator Cody Herpin in 2007. A year later, they welcomed their first and only child, a daughter named Zoie. However, Sweetin and Herpin separated and divorced in 2010.

Jodie Sweetin and Morty Coyle. (Image via Twitter/@___livia95___)

Jodie walked down the aisle for the third time in 2012 and married the Los Angeles-based DJ Morty Coyle. Together, the duo has an 11-year-old daughter, Beatrix. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they divorced four years later in 2016.

