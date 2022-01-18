Who is Mescal Wasilewski? All about Jodie Sweetin's fiancé as 'Full House' star gets engaged

Jodie Sweetin recently got engaged to her boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski. The actress disclosed that Mescal proposed to her, and she also shared a picture via Instagram on January 17 where she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring.

The 40-year-old first announced the good news in her caption with a quote by Maya Angelou,

“In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine.”

Several celebrities sent their best wishes to the couple in the comments section. This included names like Danica McKellar, Christy Carlson Romano, and Eboni K. Williams.

Mescal also shared the news on his Instagram page and reposted Jodie’s picture with the caption,

“So that happened…”

The couple made their relationship official back in February 2018 when the Full House star shared a collage of herself and Mescal on Instagram.

About Mescal Wasilewski in brief

Mescal Wasilewski is a primary therapist at Catalyst Recovery in Los Angeles. His LinkedIn profile states that he has been working there since 2020.

According to his bio, Mescal has worked in the field of addiction and mental health for around 16 years. He has helped treat clients with several diagnoses and difficulties.

Mescal acquired his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Northridge, and a master’s degree in social work from Hunter College. Details relating to his family and personal life are yet to be revealed. He gained public recognition following his engagement to Jodie Sweetin.

Jodie Sweetin's relationship history

The Los Angeles, California native first married Los Angeles police officer Shaun Holguin in 2002 at the age of 20. The pair divorced in 2006.

The Brotherly Love actress then met transportation coordinator Cody Herpin and they began dating in 2007. They tied the knot in July 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and welcomed a daughter, Zoie, in 2008.

Jodie filed for legal separation from Cody in November 2008 and the divorce was finalized in April 2010.

Following her separation from Herpin, the star’s representative confirmed that she and her boyfriend of one year, Morty Coyle, were expecting a baby.

They became parents to a daughter, Beatrix, in 2010 and got engaged the following year. They married in March 2012 in Beverly Hills. However, Sweetin filed for legal separation in June 2013 and the divorce was finalized in September 2016.

Jodie announced her engagement to Justin Hodak in January 2016. However, she announced her separation from Justin in March 2017 when the latter violated a restraining order against her and was later sentenced on related charges.

