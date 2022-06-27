Who did Jodie Sweetin play in Full House? Video of actress being thrown to ground by LAPD officer leaves internet livid 

Actress Jodie Sweetin was shoved to the ground by Los Angeles police officers at a pro-choice protest in Los Angeles on Saturday. The 40-year-old attended a rally protesting against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade which ended the federal protection of abortion rights.

Netizens took to social media to express anger over the officers “manhandling” the actress, who played the role of Stephanie Tanner on Full House.

A video showed Jodie Sweetin speaking into a microphone on the freeway during a protest. Multiple officers then pushed her, leading to her go tumbling to the ground. The actress then picked herself up, readjusted her baseball cap and continued chanting: “No justice, no peace.”

Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 The LAPD just manhandled actress/activist Jodie Sweetin at a pro-choice protest

While the actress was being pushed to the ground, one protester was heard saying to the officer:

“What the f**k is wrong with you guys.”

According to freelance photojournalist Michael Ade, the protestors along with Jodie Sweetin were leading a peaceful protest on the freeway. That's when the actress, who played Stephanie Tanner in Full House, was tossed to the ground.

Ade also posted a video to Instagram which showed protestors being pushed by police officers with batons.

Responding to Jodie Sweetin being shoved down, the LAPD released a statement to People magazine. They claimed that they will be examining the officer who was responsible for doing so.

The LAPD said:

“The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway. The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure.”

Internet reacts to Jodie Sweetin being shoved by law enforcement

Netizens were left in disbelief after watching the police officers brutally attack protestors who were reportedly peacefully protesting. Many stated that Sweetin being manhandled by cops was uncalled for. Some also highlighted recent school shootings in their tweets and said that police would only attack peaceful protestors but not protect schools against shootings.

A few tweets reacting to Jodie Sweetin being tugged over by the police read:

The LAPD just manhandled actress/activist Jodie Sweetin at a pro-choice protest https://t.co/FMJNfjUMBW Look at this. Police officers assaulting actress Jodie Sweetin. Throwing her body against concrete. Why won’t Fox News cover this? Why won’t any Republicans condemn this? Police feel emboldened to assault women now that the Republicans have declared them second-class citizens. twitter.com/davenewworld_2… Look at this. Police officers assaulting actress Jodie Sweetin. Throwing her body against concrete. Why won’t Fox News cover this? Why won’t any Republicans condemn this? Police feel emboldened to assault women now that the Republicans have declared them second-class citizens. twitter.com/davenewworld_2…

JorgePosadaBelongsInCooperstown @Jamiehop27 @davenewworld_2 Tell me again why the police deserve our respect? @davenewworld_2 Tell me again why the police deserve our respect?

Meredith Lee @meralee727 So grateful that the cops were able to take care of Jodie Sweetin because really nothing shows your manly copness more than shoving Stephanie Tanner from Full House. Really, LAPD? What were you afraid of? That she’d throw Mr. Bear at you & tell you you’re being rude?Cut. It. Out. So grateful that the cops were able to take care of Jodie Sweetin because really nothing shows your manly copness more than shoving Stephanie Tanner from Full House. Really, LAPD? What were you afraid of? That she’d throw Mr. Bear at you & tell you you’re being rude?Cut. It. Out.

Carey O'Donnell @ecareyo LAPD throwing Jodie Sweetin across the freeway for protesting…it’s getting worse LAPD throwing Jodie Sweetin across the freeway for protesting…it’s getting worse

Scotty Jones @SMSishere32



The LAPD just manhandled actress/activist Jodie Sweetin at a pro-choice protest https://t.co/FMJNfjUMBW Cops are too scared to stop a mass shooter from taking the lives of small children inside a school, but the LAPD are tough guys who have no problem manhandling Stephanie Tanner from Full House. 🤦‍♂️ @LAPDHQ Jodie Sweetin is amazing. twitter.com/davenewworld_2… Cops are too scared to stop a mass shooter from taking the lives of small children inside a school, but the LAPD are tough guys who have no problem manhandling Stephanie Tanner from Full House. 🤦‍♂️ @LAPDHQ Jodie Sweetin is amazing. twitter.com/davenewworld_2…

Abort SCOTUS 🌻🇺🇦💉😷🐕🌎 @Usdanishgirl @davenewworld_2 Wow. LAPD needs to come get trained by the Berkeley and Oakland PD. This was unwarranted. Full stop. @davenewworld_2 Wow. LAPD needs to come get trained by the Berkeley and Oakland PD. This was unwarranted. Full stop.

PixelatedPupils @PixelatedPupil1 @davenewworld_2 Cops are pretty tough when they’re protecting a road and not a schoolroom full of children, i guess. @davenewworld_2 Cops are pretty tough when they’re protecting a road and not a schoolroom full of children, i guess.

Rep for Jodie Sweetin says actress is ‘okay’

A representative for the Beyond the Edge actress said that Sweetin was “OK” following the protest. In a statement shared by her publicist, the actress expressed that she was proud to see several people protesting against the abortion rights overturn.

She also confirmed that the protestors rallied in a uniform manner, making the officers’ attack undeserved. Her statement read:

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court. Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

The protest the actress took part in was the second day of a series of demonstrations that are taking place across the United States. The protests are taking place following the US Supreme Court’s 5-4 Roe v Wade ruling announced on Friday.

