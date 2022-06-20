Bob Saget death: Florida deputies disciplined for revealing ‘Full House’ star’s demise before informing family

Two Florida deputies, Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed have been issued with disciplinary action for revealing Bob Saget's death without informing or asking permission from his wife, Kelly Rizzo.

Bob Saget had passed on January 9, and Silva had initially disclosed the news to Bob’s brother, who posted the news on social media. Reed was not on duty but he revealed the news to his friends.

Although the charges remain unknown, Silva and Reed are said to have violated the Orange County Sheriff's Office dissemination of information directives.

Kim 🌻🌻🌻 @housesandme



nypost.com/2022/06/18/dep… Oh god, I did not know this. A responding officer first told his brother that Bob Saget died. The brother then put it on Twitter before Kelly was told. Oh god, I did not know this. A responding officer first told his brother that Bob Saget died. The brother then put it on Twitter before Kelly was told. nypost.com/2022/06/18/dep…

Dan Walter @DanWalt89303818

nypost.com/2022/06/18/dep… "A pair of Florida cops have been disciplined for spreading word of Bob Saget’s death in an Orlando hotel room before being authorized to do so, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office." "A pair of Florida cops have been disciplined for spreading word of Bob Saget’s death in an Orlando hotel room before being authorized to do so, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office."nypost.com/2022/06/18/dep…

Bob Saget's death: Time, cause, and more

Bob Saget died on January 9 at the age of 65. The sheriff’s department posted a tweet that stated that deputies rushed to Ritz-Carlton, Orlando after Saget was found unresponsive in his room. He was confirmed dead on the spot.

Saget’s family previously revealed that Saget died of head trauma after being hit on the head. Medical examiners found that Bob had skull fractures and that a baseball bat could have caused the injuries.

Bob Saget's cause of death was mentioned as head trauma (Image via Michael Tran/Getty Images)

A lawsuit was filed against the medical examiner’s office and the Orange County Sheriff by Bob’s family to restrict information related to his death from being exposed to the public. His cause of death was also discussed by several experts.

Dr. Joshua Stephany’s report said that Saget was Covid-19 positive, but that may not have caused his death. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, went through the autopsy report and said that he may have fallen down the stairs or been severely injured to the head, or been unrestrained in a car accident.

Gupta also mentioned that the blow led to bleeding on top of the brain, causing pressure and making him unconscious before his demise.

In brief, about Bob Saget

Bob Saget began his career as a member of The Morning Program on CBS and appeared as Danny Tanner in the ABC sitcom, Full House. He was the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

He made his debut as a feature film director with the 1998 black comedy film, Dirty Work, which failed at the box office. He then made a cameo appearance in the 1998 stoner comedy, Half Baked.

Saget then appeared on The WB sitcom, Raising Dad, and voiced Ted Mosby, the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. He was the host of the NBC game show 1 vs. 100 and played a recurring role in four episodes of the HBO comedy-drama, Entourage.

Bob was the writer, director, and lead of the 2007 parody nature documentary, Farce of the Penguins and appeared in the ABC sitcom, Surviving Suburbia in 2009. He appeared in another series, Strange Days, in 2010 and released his book, Dirty Daddy, in 2014.

Saget made a guest appearance on the Fox sitcom, Grandfathered, and reprised his role as Danny Tanner in the Full House sequel, Fuller House. He was the host of ABC’s Videos After Dark and CMT’s Nashville Squares. He then launched a podcast with Studio71, titled Bob Saget’s Here for You.

