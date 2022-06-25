Who was Margaret Sanger? Racist quote debunked as Planned Parenthood history comes under scrutiny online

Following the overturn of Roe v Wade ruling on abortion, the Planned Parenthood organization and its founder Margaret Sanger have received a lot of hate online. The majority of the criticism appears to focus on Sanger's history of racist practices and past allegations about the organization.

These reactions seem to have been fuelled by recent referrals to the organization from celebrities like Michelle Obama and singer-songwriter Lizzo after the recent ruling by the US Supreme Court about abortions.

Some individuals who supported the pro-life movement and the recent US Supreme Court's overturn of the Roe v Wade decision from 1973, also targeted these celebrities and reminded them of Sanger's history.

What is known about Margaret Sanger? Exploring accusations of her being racist

Margaret Sanger (née Margaret Louise Higgins) was a nurse, s*x educator, and an advocate for reproductive welfare. Sanger is credited as the founder of the birth control movement, which was reportedly started by her around 1914.

The activist is further credited with having popularized the usage of the term “birth control” in the US. Sanger’s motivation for advocating the cause came from her mother, Anne Higgins, who passed away from tuberculosis at the age of 49. Higgins’ health deteriorated as she had conceived 18 times, which included 11 births and 7 miscarriages.

In 1916, Margaret Sanger, along with her sister Ethel Byrne and activist Fania Mindell, opened the first birth control clinic in the United States. After the clinic was shut down, Sanger found legal ambiguity and started the Birth Control Clinical Research Bureau and the American Birth Control League, which would later become the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. (PPFA).

The New York native also initiated the research for the first birth control pill, which would ultimately be a popular choice for contraceptives at the time. According to the South Avenue Women’s Services,

“Thanks to Margaret Sanger, and the effort of many other men and women who fought for the legalization of birth control and a woman’s right to contraception, most of today’s contraceptives are safe, reliable, and easy to use.”

The birth control advocate passed away on September 6, 1966, at the age of 86.

Netizens react to Planned Parenthood and Margaret Sanger’s racist history

With the allegations amid reactions to the overturning of the historic abortion ruling of Roe v Wade, past rumors about Planned Parenthood have resurfaced online. In particular, allegations of a racist quote from Sanger were shared by many netizens who pointed out other claims about the birth control activist.

Primetime @_1Jayshawn They don't even care about how Margaret Sanger made vile statements about eliminating black ppl through "Planned Parenthood" and on top of that, a lot of these women claim to believe in God, but God speaks AGANIST abortions.

Black Patriot 🍎 @BlackPatriot2 Planned Parenthood was orchestrated by Margaret Sanger, an avowed racist, who wanted to exterminate the black population.



Fast forward to 2022, and black people are actually the ones donating and protesting to keep her racist project alive. (WOW)

Kellie @Opinion8dKellie June 24, 2022 is the day Margaret Sanger and her 100 year war on black people has been defeated. It’s a real shame if you don’t see it this way. June 24, 2022 is the day Margaret Sanger and her 100 year war on black people has been defeated. It’s a real shame if you don’t see it this way. https://t.co/c4305q2hKn

Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 @JavonAPrice 🏾 I bet Margaret Sanger is rolling in her grave. Her eugenics & racist movement has begun to crumble today I bet Margaret Sanger is rolling in her grave. Her eugenics & racist movement has begun to crumble today 👏🏾🇺🇸

SPUC Pro-Life @spucprolife



There's a certain irony, therefore, in the fact that yesterday's overruling of Never forget that one of the forerunners of legal abortion in the US was Margaret Sanger, a racist eugenicist.There's a certain irony, therefore, in the fact that yesterday's overruling of #RoeVsWade was made possible, in part, by Justice Clarence Thomas. Never forget that one of the forerunners of legal abortion in the US was Margaret Sanger, a racist eugenicist. There's a certain irony, therefore, in the fact that yesterday's overruling of #RoeVsWade was made possible, in part, by Justice Clarence Thomas. https://t.co/vhGlAWr9l7

ForAmerica @ForAmerica Huge loss today for Planned Parenthood and their founder, Margaret Sanger, a racist eugenics advocate. Huge loss today for Planned Parenthood and their founder, Margaret Sanger, a racist eugenics advocate.

Jaron Mays ✊🏽🇺🇸 @jaronmays Clearly Lizzo doesn't understand the racist history of Margaret Sanger and the reason why Planned Parenthood was created was to "control" the Black population. #FBA

Red Tide 🐘 @TideInTejas Alyssa Milano @Alyssa_Milano Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas. Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas. She never acknowledges Margaret Sanger, a horrible racist, who worked to decimate minority births. And still supported today by this poster. twitter.com/alyssa_milano/… She never acknowledges Margaret Sanger, a horrible racist, who worked to decimate minority births. And still supported today by this poster. twitter.com/alyssa_milano/…

Jeffrey S @Jeffrey73461531 I believe that some day, abortion rights activists will be viewed in the same light as slave owners, Ku Klux Klan, and Salem Witch Burners. Time to take that statue of the racist Margaret Sanger down. I believe that some day, abortion rights activists will be viewed in the same light as slave owners, Ku Klux Klan, and Salem Witch Burners. Time to take that statue of the racist Margaret Sanger down.

Macroaggressions Podcast with Charlie Robinson @macroaggressio3



It was later run by Bill Gates Sr. because he is a eugenicist just like his son.



Planned Parenthood is a depopulation outfit and always has been. They want you dead. Planned Parenthood @PPFA These barriers are amplified for trans folks who are Black, Latinx, Indigenous, living with low incomes, or in a rural area — because of systemic racism and discrimination. For many, abortion access has been a right in name only. These barriers are amplified for trans folks who are Black, Latinx, Indigenous, living with low incomes, or in a rural area — because of systemic racism and discrimination. For many, abortion access has been a right in name only. PP was founded by Margaret Sanger, an unapologetic racist that wanted to take care of the "negro problem".It was later run by Bill Gates Sr. because he is a eugenicist just like his son.Planned Parenthood is a depopulation outfit and always has been. They want you dead. twitter.com/PPFA/status/15… PP was founded by Margaret Sanger, an unapologetic racist that wanted to take care of the "negro problem".It was later run by Bill Gates Sr. because he is a eugenicist just like his son.Planned Parenthood is a depopulation outfit and always has been. They want you dead. twitter.com/PPFA/status/15…

Carrie Sheffield @carriesheffield #byeroe #RoeVsWade @LibertyU Don’t forget Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, was a racist, eugenicist, white supremacist who wanted to kill black babies. Sadly black women are disproportionately targeted to abort their babies. Today we we reject that legacy! #prolife Don’t forget Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, was a racist, eugenicist, white supremacist who wanted to kill black babies. Sadly black women are disproportionately targeted to abort their babies. Today we we reject that legacy! #prolife #byeroe #RoeVsWade @LibertyU https://t.co/AcIHWuNSwh

Margaret Sanger and her belief in the racist theory of eugenics

Sanger was a firm believer in the theory of eugenics at the time, which has since been debunked. Eugenics deals with the scientifically wrong theory of genetically perfecting humans with segregation or excluding people who were deemed unworthy of reproducing. Often the supporters of the theory made way for some people to be sterilized if they were found to be inferior according to them.

According to Planned Parenthood’s acknowledgment of this dark past, their website stated:

“She held beliefs that, from the very beginning, undermined her movement for reproductive freedom and caused harm to countless people. Sanger was so intent on her mission to advocate for birth control that she chose to align herself with ideas and organizations that were ableist and white supremacist. In 1926, she spoke to the women’s auxiliary of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) at a rally in New Jersey to promote birth control methods.”

Sanger’s viral quote:

The aforementioned viral quote from the activist, which has recently resurfaced, is real. However, the entire context is not stated, which makes it seem that Sanger had intended to reduce the population of African-Americans in the country.

According to Factcheck.org and TIME magazine’s investigations about the quote in 2011 and 2016, respectively, Sanger’s quote was taken out of context. As per the original 1939 letter, Sanger wrote:

“The minister’s work is also important, and he should be trained, perhaps by the Federation, as to our ideals and the goal that we hope to reach. We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.”

However, the viral quote from social media cut off the text to “exterminate the Negro population.” Thus, it seems that Margaret Sanger may have been involved in some racist practices at the time, but did not aim to "exterminate" the African-American population.

