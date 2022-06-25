Lizzo pledges $1 million to Planned Parenthood after Roe Vs Wade

American singer-songwriter Lizzo announced that she will donate $500,000 to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF). Lizzo said she would make the donation from the profits of her upcoming tour in support of her album, Special.
Event organiser Live Nation will match her total donation to garner a total of $1 million towards the proceedings.
Lizzo made the announcement about the donation on Twitter following the news of the overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court.
The development comes after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade ruling that will result in the end of guaranteed federal constitutional protection of abortion rights. At least 21 states have laws or constitutional amendments that are already in place in an attempt to ban abortions.
In a tweet, Lizzo wrote:
“The most important thing is action & loud voices. @PPFA @AbortionFunds & organizations like them — will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.”
The NNAF website says:
The National Network of Abortion Funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice.
Lizzo Special Tour 2022 Dates
Lizzo’s special tour will kick off on September 23 at the Florida Live Arena in Florida and will conclude at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Tickets for all Lizzo tour dates are available via the singer’s official website or the website Ticketmaster.
September 23 – Sunrise, Florida – FLA Live Arena
September 24 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena
September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 29 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center
September 30 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
October 2 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden
October 6 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
October 7 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
October 11 – St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center
October 14 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center
October 16 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
October 18 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
October 22 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
October 23 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena
October 25 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center
October 26 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
October 28 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
October 31 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena
November 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Arena
November 4 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center
November 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
November 9 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena
November 12 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center
November 18 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum
Special is Lizzo’s fourth studio album set to release on Nice Life and Atlantic Records on July 15, 2022. Lizzo released a single from the album About Damn Time that was released on April 14, 2022.
What was the Roe Vs Wade case
In 1973, a legal case was filed by Norma McCorvey, known by her pseudonym, Jane Roe, against Dallas County district attorney Henry Wade. The case, titled Roe v Wade, led to the ruling of the US Supreme Court on women’s right to get an abortion.
Norma McCorvey, an unmarried woman who was pregnant at the time, filed a lawsuit to challenge the abortion laws in Texas. Abortion was considered illegal in Texas unless the procedure required saving the mother’s life.
Roe and others involved in the case noted that the law invaded the right to liberty under the 14th Amendment Act. They noted that this infringed on the marital, familial, and s*xual privacy of women as previously guaranteed by the Bill of Rights.
After a series of examinations, the court ruled that an unborn child was never recognised in the law as a person in the whole sense. It also noted that the constitution pledges to protect those born to be naturalised in the US.
The ruling at the time changed how states regulated abortion and characterised the procedure as something that was covered under the Constitutional Rights of Privacy.
Several celebrities have spoken up against the Supreme Court overturning the case. Apart from Lizzo, several celebrity singers including Billie Eilish, Halsey and Marren Morris have expressed disappointment and anger against the Supreme Court overturning the case.
Like Lizzo, celebrities have been making donations to social causes and non-profits for years now. In fact, earlier this year, pop-star Harry Styles announced a donation of $1 million to a nonprofit organization called Everytown.
The NGO advocates for gun regulation and the prevention of gun violence in the backdrop of the school shooting in Texas. Styles noted that the proceeds will go from his ongoing North American Love On Tour, along with Live Nation.